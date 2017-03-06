

Meredith MacLeod, CTVNews.ca





The Zika virus in Canadian travellers returning from the Caribbean and south and central America was both more common and more severe than researchers had expected, a new study has found.

The study published Monday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, found that 3.7 per cent of 1,118 travellers studied had Zika. That was equal to the number who had dengue, which is the fastest-growing mosquito-borne illness.

But 10 per cent of those Zika cases presented severe complications.

The study group, ranging in age from 13 to 70, accounted for about 12 per cent of all Zika cases imported to Canada from the Americas during the one-year study period.

The researchers found serious fetal defects, severe neurological effects in adults, as well as one case of infection by sexual transmission and two cases of transmission from a mother to her unborn baby.

Little is known about the Zika virus among Canadian travellers, who tend to be highly mobile.

“We didn’t really know what to expect because there is no synthesized data for Canadians,” said Dr. Andrea Boggild, clinical director in the Tropical Disease Unit at the Toronto General Hospital, and assistant professor in the Department of Medicine at the University of Toronto.

“We were a little surprised to find a 5 per cent prevalence of neurological complications and congenital complications in another 5 per cent.”

It’s generally thought that Zika presents relatively mild symptoms and that is true for most people, says Boggild, whose clinical practice is exclusively dedicated to returned travellers and migrants who are ill. Many people return to Canada or come to Canada not knowing they have the Zika virus because they have no symptoms or only mild ones that disappear.

“But in others, the complications can be severe, including serious neurological effects and severe fetal abnormalities.”

Jennifer, a 35-year-old Toronto-area resident who did not want to be identified by her real name, contracted Zika while on vacation in Nicaragua last August. Despite taking precautions, including using plenty of bug spray, she was bitten by mosquitos and developed a serious rash on her legs.

She then experienced a pins-and-needles sensation in her legs and had trouble walking. When doctors in Nicaragua suspected Zika, Jennifer flew back to Toronto. She went to one hospital where she was told she didn’t have the virus and sent home.

But after she collapsed and was taken to another hospital by ambulance, Jennifer was correctly diagnosed with Zika.

Jennifer developed Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare disorder in which the immune system attacks the patient’s nerves. Researchers have found evidence linking Zika virus to the neurological disorder.

Jennifer had to re-learn how to walk, first with a walker and then a cane. She wanted to warn Canadians that Zika is not only a threat to pregnant women or those planning to conceive.

"It has turned my life upside down for six months," she told CTV News.

Boggild says doctors know that non-mature brain cells, such as those of fetuses, are “almost entirely permissive to Zika infection” and that mature brain cells are almost fully resistant.

What isn’t known yet is where the line between non-mature and mature is.

“From my perspective, a young infant is not that different from a fetus. But we don’t know where the risk for children subsides.”

Since there is no vaccine or other preventative drugs for Zika, the researchers urge women who are pregnant or planning to get pregnant to defer travel to affected areas. Those who do travel should protect against mosquito bites with clothing and repellents containing DEET or picaridin, and use condoms during sex.

Barrier protection during sex should continue for six months after travel to affected areas for men and for two months for women, says Boggild.

Zika was introduced to the Americas in 2013 and was declared an international public health emergency by the World Health Organization in February 2016. Endemic infection has now been confirmed in more than 50 countries, including parts of the United States.

The study’s researchers looked at a year’s worth of data from the seven clinics in the Canadian Travel Medicine Network (CanTravNet), a group of infectious disease specialists across the country.

Almost 60 per cent of the 41 travellers with Zika were female, and 19 of them were of child-bearing age. Except for one case of infection through sexual intercourse, researchers believe all cases were likely transmitted by mosquitoes.

Symptoms in those with Zika included rash (88 per cent) and fever (80 per cent) during the acute phase, and about half complained of muscle or joint pain or headaches. About one in six travellers with Zika virus developed pink eye (conjunctivitis).

Much more seriously, three pregnant women were infected, with two cases of congenital infection, and another two travellers had severe muscle weakness, one of whom also had Zika viral meningitis. That made for a total of 10 per cent of Zika cases presenting severe complications.

Referral bias could have played a role in the high incidence of severe complications in that the travel clinics get patient referrals from family doctors, emergency rooms and walk-in clinics. But if that were a significant bias, researchers would have expected to see the same results in patients with other mosquito-borne viruses but they didn’t.

The researchers say the continued gathering of large-scale data on imported Zika is needed to understand the true prevalence of complications among travelling Canadians.

With files from CTV News’ medical specialist Avis Favaro and producer Elizabeth St. Philip