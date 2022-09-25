Winter's approach sets clock ticking for Ukraine, Russia

Scheer says Conservative caucus will support Liberal GST rebate plan

Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer says Pierre Poilievre's caucus will be supporting the Liberal government's bill to temporarily double the GST credit. In an interview on CTV's Question Period, Scheer said 'putting tax dollars back in the pockets of Canadians is something that Conservatives have always supported.'

    The onset of autumnal weather, with rains making fields too muddy for tanks, is beginning to cloud Ukraine's efforts to take back more Russian-held territory before winter freezes the battlefields, a Washington-based think tank said Sunday.

    Ukrainian soldiers inspect an abandoned Russian tank in the recently retaken area close to Izium, Ukraine on Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak)

  • Kremlin stages votes in Ukraine, sees protests in Russia

    Russian forces launched new strikes on Ukrainian cities Saturday as Kremlin-orchestrated votes took place in occupied regions to create a pretext for their annexation by Moscow, while hundreds of people were arrested in Russia for protesting a military mobilization order aimed at beefing up the country's troops in Ukraine.

  • South Korea says North Korea test-fired missile toward sea

    North Korea on Sunday fired a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern seas, extending a provocative streak in weapons testing as a U.S. aircraft carrier visits South Korea for joint military exercises in response to the North's growing nuclear threat.

  • Biden administration launches environmental justice office

    Forty years after a predominantly Black community in Warren County, North Carolina, rallied against hosting a hazardous waste landfill, U.S. President Biden's top environment official visited what is widely considered the birthplace of the environmental justice movement Saturday to unveil a national office that will distribute $3 billion in block grants to underserved communities burdened by pollution.

