Winter's approach sets clock ticking for Ukraine, Russia
The onset of autumnal weather, with rains making fields too muddy for tanks, is beginning to cloud Ukraine's efforts to take back more Russian-held territory before winter freezes the battlefields, a Washington-based think tank said Sunday.
Russia, meanwhile, pressed on with its call-up of hundreds of thousands of men to throw into the seven-month war, seeking to reverse its recent losses. It also deployed suicide drones Sunday against the Ukrainian port city of Odesa, Ukrainian authorities said. No casualties were immediately reported.
The Russian mobilization -- its first such call-up since World War II -- is sparking protests in Russian cities, with fresh demonstrations Sunday.
It is also opening splits in Europe about whether fighting-age Russian men fleeing in droves should be welcomed or turned away.
For Ukrainian and Russian military planners, the clock is ticking, with the approach of winter expected to make fighting more complicated. Already, rainy weather is bringing muddy conditions that are starting to limit the mobility of tanks and other heavy weaponry, according to the Institute for the Study of War.
But the think tank said Ukrainian forces are still gaining ground in their counteroffensive, launched in late August, that has spectacularly rolled back the Russian occupation across large areas of the northeast and which also prompted Russian President Vladimir Putin's new drive for reinforcements.
The partial mobilization has triggered an exodus of men seeking to avoid the draft -- and sharp differences of opinion in Europe about how to deal with them.
Lithuania, a European Union member-country that borders Kaliningrad, a Russian Baltic Sea exclave, said it won't grant them asylum. "Russians should stay and fight. Against Putin," Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis tweeted.
His counterpart in Latvia, also an EU member and bordering Russia, said the exodus poses "considerable security risks" for the 27-nation bloc and that those fleeing can't be considered conscientious objectors against the invasion.
Many "were fine with killing Ukrainians, they did not protest then," the Latvian foreign minister, Edgars Rinkevics, tweeted. He added that they have "plenty of countries outside EU to go."
Officials in other EU nations, however, say Europe has a duty to help, and fear that turning away Russians could play into Putin's hands, feeding his narrative that the West has always hated Russians and that the war is being waged to safeguard their country against Western hostility.
"Closing our frontiers would fit neither with our values nor our interests," a 40-strong group of senators in France said in a statement. They urged the EU to grant refugee status to Russians fleeing mobilization and said turning them away would be "a mistake by Europe in the war of communication and influence that is playing out."
The mobilization is also running hand-in-hand with Kremlin-orchestrated votes in four occupied regions of Ukraine that could pave the way for their imminent annexation by Russia.
Ukraine and its Western allies say the referendums in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south and the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions have no legal force. The votes are set to wrap up Tuesday but are being dismissed in Ukraine and the West as a sham, with footage showing armed Russian troops going door to door to pressure Ukrainians into voting.
Ukraine's Reintegration Ministry said Russia has brought people from Belarus, Brazil, Egypt, South Africa, Syria, Togo, Uruguay and Venezuela to act as supposed outside observers. The ministry warned that they "will be punished," without specifying how.
In cities across Russia, police have arrested hundreds of protesters against the mobilization order. Women opposed to the call-up protested Sunday in the Siberian city of Yakutsk. Videos shared by local media showed a crowd of a few hundred people, mostly women, holding hands and marching in a circle around a group of police. Police later dragged some away or forced them into police vans. News website SakhaDay said the women chanted pacifist slogans and songs.
At least 2,000 people have been arrested in recent days for similar demonstrations around the country. Many of those taken away immediately received call-up summons.
Other Russians are reporting for duty. Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu have said the order applies to reservists who recently served or have special skills, but almost every man is considered a reservist until age 65 and Putin's decree kept the door open for a broader call-up.
The Kremlin said its initial aim is to add about 300,000 troops to its forces in Ukraine, struggling with equipment losses, mounting casualties and weakening morale. The mobilization marks a sharp shift from Putin's previous efforts to portray the war as a limited military operation that wouldn't interfere with most Russians' lives.
The call-up is being accompanied by tougher punishments for Russian soldiers who disobey officers' orders, desert or surrender to the enemy. Putin signed those measures into law on Saturday.
The Ukrainian government stopped allowing most men ages 18 to 60 to leave the country immediately after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion under a general mobilization order intended to build a 1 million-strong military.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Officials across Eastern Canada set to begin assessing full scope of storm damage
After hammering Atlantic Canada, post-tropical storm Fiona has moved inland in southeastern Quebec, with Environment Canada saying the storm will continue to weaken as it tracks across southeastern Labrador and over the Labrador Sea.
Feds to send military assistance, match Red Cross donations for Fiona recovery
As post-tropical storm Fiona walloped Atlantic Canada on Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the federal government will deploy the Canadian Armed Forces and match any donations to the Canadian Red Cross.
Scheer says Conservative caucus will support Liberal GST rebate plan
Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer says Pierre Poilievre's caucus will be supporting the Liberal government's bill to temporarily double the GST credit. In an interview on CTV's Question Period, Scheer said 'putting tax dollars back in the pockets of Canadians is something that Conservatives have always supported.'
Age and immigration: 'Very difficult' for applicants once they turn 40
Canada is credited for having one of the world’s most immigrant-friendly policies, but a CTVNews.ca analysis finds the criteria used to prioritize applicants based on age leaves many at a disadvantage.
Over 365,000 Maritimers still without power in Fiona's wake
Strong winds and heavy rainfall from Fiona have left over 365,000 Maritimers still without power, as of 11 a.m. Sunday.
N.L. woman missing after Fiona sweeps homes into sea, wreaks havoc across East Coast
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say two people were swept out of residences that collapsed into the sea as post-tropical storm Fiona hit Saturday.
Channel-Port aux Basques under state of emergency as Fiona sweeps houses out to sea
The town of Port aux Basques in Newfoundland is under a state of emergency as first responders cope with electrical fires, residential flooding, and washouts due to post-tropical storm Fiona.
Major flooding, debris in Que.'s Magdalen Islands as Fiona slams Maritimes
Municipal roads are closed on Quebec's Magdalen Islands and residents are ordered to stay inside as the region battles the effects of Fiona.
The incredible power of Fiona making landfall in Atlantic Canada through the eyes of storm chasers
Post-tropical storm Fiona walloped Atlantic Canada after making landfall early Saturday and storm chasers captured the incredible power as the storm roared ashore.
Canada
-
Age and immigration: 'Very difficult' for applicants once they turn 40
Canada is credited for having one of the world’s most immigrant-friendly policies, but a CTVNews.ca analysis finds the criteria used to prioritize applicants based on age leaves many at a disadvantage.
-
Over 365,000 Maritimers still without power in Fiona's wake
Strong winds and heavy rainfall from Fiona have left over 365,000 Maritimers still without power, as of 11 a.m. Sunday.
-
Channel-Port aux Basques under state of emergency as Fiona sweeps houses out to sea
The town of Port aux Basques in Newfoundland is under a state of emergency as first responders cope with electrical fires, residential flooding, and washouts due to post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Reaction to destruction caused by post-tropical storm Fiona across the East Coast
Post-tropical storm Fiona knocked out power to more than 500,000 customers in the Maritimes and forced towns in Cape Breton and on Newfoundland's southwestern coast to declare states of emergency on Saturday. Officials in Port aux Basques, N.L., say homes were washed into the sea. Here is some of the reactions.
-
In Pictures: Post-tropical storm Fiona batters the Maritimes
Post-tropical storm Fiona landed east of Nova Scotia shortly after 4 a.m. local time on Saturday, making landfall on the Canso Peninsula near Hart Island and Guysborough.
-
Major flooding, debris in Que.'s Magdalen Islands as Fiona slams Maritimes
Municipal roads are closed on Quebec's Magdalen Islands and residents are ordered to stay inside as the region battles the effects of Fiona.
World
-
Winter's approach sets clock ticking for Ukraine, Russia
The onset of autumnal weather, with rains making fields too muddy for tanks, is beginning to cloud Ukraine's efforts to take back more Russian-held territory before winter freezes the battlefields, a Washington-based think tank said Sunday.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place revealed in new Windsor Castle photograph
Buckingham Palace has released a photograph of Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place within St. George's Chapel following her interment in Windsor on Monday.
-
Kremlin stages votes in Ukraine, sees protests in Russia
Russian forces launched new strikes on Ukrainian cities Saturday as Kremlin-orchestrated votes took place in occupied regions to create a pretext for their annexation by Moscow, while hundreds of people were arrested in Russia for protesting a military mobilization order aimed at beefing up the country's troops in Ukraine.
-
South Korea says North Korea test-fired missile toward sea
North Korea on Sunday fired a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern seas, extending a provocative streak in weapons testing as a U.S. aircraft carrier visits South Korea for joint military exercises in response to the North's growing nuclear threat.
-
Russian police block mobilization protests, arrest hundreds
Russian police moved quickly Saturday to disperse peaceful protests against President Vladimir Putin's military mobilization order, arresting hundreds, including some children, in several cities across the vast country.
-
Biden administration launches environmental justice office
Forty years after a predominantly Black community in Warren County, North Carolina, rallied against hosting a hazardous waste landfill, U.S. President Biden's top environment official visited what is widely considered the birthplace of the environmental justice movement Saturday to unveil a national office that will distribute $3 billion in block grants to underserved communities burdened by pollution.
Politics
-
Scheer says Conservative caucus will support Liberal GST rebate plan
Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer says Pierre Poilievre's caucus will be supporting the Liberal government's bill to temporarily double the GST credit. In an interview on CTV's Question Period, Scheer said 'putting tax dollars back in the pockets of Canadians is something that Conservatives have always supported.'
-
Federal government unlikely to declare victory on COVID as travel restrictions loosen
The decision to put an end to some of the last vestiges of federal COVID-19 restrictions is expected to be announced officially on Monday.
-
Opinion
Opinion | Don Martin: Blocked at the border no more: Good riddance to the ArriveCAN app
'Finally and mercifully, ArriveCAN is dead on arrival at airports and border crossings as mandatory vaccination for foreign entry to Canada is lifted by month’s end,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Health
-
COVID raises risk of long-term brain injury, large U.S. study finds
People who had COVID-19 are at higher risk for a host of brain injuries a year later compared with people who were never infected by the coronavirus, U.S. researchers report.
-
HIV spike among B.C. drug users associated with COVID-19 lockdown, research says
A new study says reduced access to HIV services during early COVID-19 lockdowns in British Columbia was associated with a "sharp increase" in HIV transmission among some drug users.
-
Months-long waits for breast biopsies 'unacceptable,' says B.C. doctor
A B.C. doctor is sounding the alarm, saying women are waiting months for biopsies to determine if they have breast cancer.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA delays moon rocket launch due to potential hurricane
NASA is skipping next week's launch attempt of its new moon rocket because of a tropical storm that's expected to become a major hurricane.
-
N.W.T. man among finalists in international astronomy photographer contest
A man from Yellowknife is gaining international recognition for a photo capturing a stunning display of dancing green aurora lights over the Cameron River.
-
'Baby' island appears in Pacific Ocean after underwater volcano erupts
The Central Tonga Islands welcomed the birth of a new baby -- a baby island, that is. The new baby island emerged in the southwest Pacific Ocean, where underwater volcanoes are plentiful.
Entertainment
-
Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams, David Foster join Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame
Superfans screamed in adoration as hitmakers Alanis Morissette and Bryan Adams were ushered into the Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame on Saturday in a star-packed celebration. Some of the country's best-known musicians gathered to honour the pair, along with fellow 2022 songwriting inductees Jim Vallance, Daniel Lavoie and David Foster at Toronto's Massey Hall.
-
Pink Floyd founder cancels Poland concerts after war remarks
Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has canceled concerts planned in Poland amid outrage over his stance on Russia's war against Ukraine, Polish media reported Saturday.
-
'The Crown' back in November for season 5 with new queen
'The Crown' will return to its Netflix throne in early November. The drama series about Queen Elizabeth II and her extended family will begin its fifth season on Nov. 9, the streaming service said Saturday. The debut will come two months after the queen's Sept. 8 death at the age of 96.
Business
-
Pfizer CEO tests positive for COVID-19 for a second time
Pfizer Inc Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said on Saturday he had tested positive for COVID-19.
-
Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 2.5 per cent to $61.3 billion in July
Retail sales fell 2.5 per cent to $61.3 billion in July, the first drop in seven months as sales at gasoline stations and clothing and clothing accessories stores decreased, Statistics Canada said Friday.
-
July travel on an upward trend, but is still a fraction of pre-pandemic levels
Statistics Canada says the number of Canada's international arrivals increased in July but has yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels.
Lifestyle
-
Kim Kardashian culls Dolce & Gabbana archives for Milan show
Kim Kardashian took Milan by storm on Saturday, curating a new collection for Dolce & Gabbana that took inspiration from 20 years of archival looks.
-
A giraffe unexpectedly gave birth right in front of zoo visitors
Visitors at the Virginia Zoo had the experience of a lifetime after a giraffe unexpectedly gave birth in front of them. Imara, an endangered Masai giraffe, gave birth to her ninth calf.
-
King Charles III pictured with official red box in new photo
King Charles III has been pictured with his official red box in which the British monarch receives government documents, in a photograph released by Buckingham Palace on Friday as the new king takes up his official duties.
Sports
-
Roger Federer retires after teaming with Nadal in last match
Roger Federer bid adieu Friday night with one last contest before he heads into retirement at age 41 after a superlative career that included 20 Grand Slam titles and a statesman's role.
-
Musqueam history, heritage and culture showcased in new FIFA 23 video game
Musqueam Chief Wayne Sparrow was blown away when he saw the results of the collaboration with EA Sports.
-
Celtics: Udoka suspended for 'multiple' policy violations
The reigning Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics suspended coach Ime Udoka after a months-long investigation by an outside law firm that found multiple violations of team policies but did not point to a larger cultural problem of sexual misconduct, owner Wyc Grousbeck said Friday.
Autos
-
F1 team Williams releasing Nicholas Latifi at end of season
Formula One team Williams is releasing Toronto driver Nicholas Latifi when his contract runs out at the end of the season.
-
Yuki Tsunoda keeps his F1 seat at AlphaTauri next year
Formula One team AlphaTauri has given Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda a contract for next year.
-
Over 1M Teslas recalled because windows can pinch fingers
Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million vehicles in the U.S. because the windows can pinch a person's fingers when being rolled up.