Why Singapore's gay sex law change is a double-edged sword for LGBTQ activists

Supporters attend the annual "Pink Dot" event in a public show of support for the LGBTQ community at Hong Lim Park in Singapore on June 18. (Roslan Rahman/AFP/Getty Images) Supporters attend the annual "Pink Dot" event in a public show of support for the LGBTQ community at Hong Lim Park in Singapore on June 18. (Roslan Rahman/AFP/Getty Images)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Police in Sask. have announced the death of one of the suspects in Sunday's deadly mass stabbing, Liz Truss is set to become the U.K.'s next prime minister, and health-care worker shortages are becoming acute in Canada. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social