Why Singapore's gay sex law change is a double-edged sword for LGBTQ activists
When Singapore announced this week it would end a colonial-era law that criminalized sex between men, it looked like a big victory for gay rights advocates in the Southeast Asian country.
On second look, to many it appeared to be a double-edged sword.
That's because as it put an end to that law, the Singapore government reiterated its opposition to gay marriage.
Soon after announcing that consensual gay sex would no longer be illegal, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his annual August rally speech that his government would "uphold and safeguard the institution of marriage" -- defined in the Constitution as a union between man and woman.
That move appeared to be aimed at striking a compromise with conservative segments of society still vociferously opposed to same-sex marriage. Christianity is the third most popular religion in Singapore after Buddhism and Taoism, covering nearly one in five Singaporeans according to the 2020 census. At the same time, the city-state is home to various evangelical mega churches that preach against homosexuality.
Lee noted in his speech that gay rights remains "a highly sensitive and contentious" issue to conservatives in the country.
"What we seek is a political accommodation, one that balances legitimate views and aspirations among Singaporeans," Lee said.
"But everyone has to accept that no (one) group can have things their way," he added.
To gay rights activists, the continuing ban on same-sex marriage is a significant blow. At stake is more than the option of having a white wedding in church: in Singapore, couples in registered marriages have access to greater housing subsidies and adoption rights than single people.
So while activists in the LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer) community welcomed the repeal of the gay sex law, many were disappointed too.
And that disappointment will only have deepened with the suggestion by some of Lee's ministers that not only would the government remain opposed to gay marriage -- it may even create extra hurdles to prevent people from seeking to challenge the marriage laws in court.
Law minister K Shanmugam said in an interview with state media that Parliament, rather than the courts, would hold the power to define marriage -- effectively making it harder for people to legally challenge the government's policies as several gay men have attempted in recent years.
That has played well with some conservative religious groups.
"We are heartened that the government has indicated they will be taking steps to protect the prevailing norms and values of the Singaporean society on the issue of marriage," said Bishop Titus Chung in a statement issued on behalf of the Diocese of Singapore.
The National Churches Council, made up of several local churches and Christian organizations, said that its members "further appreciated" the government's assurance that it would "uphold and safeguard the institution of marriage."
And the Singapore Catholic Church also welcomed the government's move. "Otherwise, we will be taking a slippery road of no return, weakening the fabric of a strong society which is founded on the bedrock of holistic families and marriages," it said.
Activists, meanwhile, have signalled their disappointment.
"Any move by the government to introduce further legislation or constitutional amendments that signal LGBTQ+ people as unequal citizens is disappointing," more than 20 activist groups said in a joint statement.
'THIS ISN'T THE END'
Still, some activists say they prefer to focus on the positives, at least for now.
As associate law professor Eugene Tan of the Singapore Management University put it: "Singapore removed a law long regarded as being discriminatory towards gay men. To view the current situation as removing one prohibition in favour of preserving another is overlooking the progress made."
In 2012, Gary Lim and Kenneth Chee, a gay couple who had been together for 15 years, challenged the law against gay sex at Singapore's High Court.
"For us, repealing (the gay sex law) was never about gay marriage," the couple said. "We are just both relieved that after ten years, (its abolition) has happened during our lifetime."
However, they admit to being disappointed with the government's remarks on marriage.
"We expected that to happen, but it isn't the end," Lim said. "The work doesn't stop and with this repeal, things will get stronger and move forward as the queer community heals."
"Getting married would be a nice acknowledgment of our relationship and love for each other but at this point, it isn't the most important thing," Chee said.
"But it (puzzles me) how our marriage would affect straight marriages, that I don't understand," he added.
"I hope that the conservatives can one day see gay people are not dangerous or a threat to them or their children. They don't have to fear us."
"And maybe in the future we can all forge a relationship and work together."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Past drug, alcohol use had caused stabbing suspect to lose mind: parole document
A fugitive wanted in a deadly stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan has a nearly two-decade long criminal record and a propensity for violence when intoxicated, a parole board document says.
Sask stabbing suspect found dead, other suspect still at large: RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP say one of the suspects in a series of stabbing attacks that left 10 dead and 18 injured has been found dead.
Mother of two, first responder, child among those killed in Sask. stabbing
A mother of two, a 77-year-old widower, a first responder and a 14-year-old boy were the initial victims identified in a stabbing spree in Saskatchewan that killed 10 people and wounded at least 18 others.
Memphis police find unidentified dead body 3 days after a teacher was violently abducted
An unidentified body was found in Memphis Monday at the scene of a large search, just three days after teacher Eliza "Liza" Fletcher was violently abducted, Memphis police tweeted Monday.
Woman hides in bathroom with two kids when shots ring out
Gunshots Saturday night near a busy store on Schillinger Road left bystanders completely rattled, especially the woman who called 911 while hiding in a bathroom stall, huddled with her children.
Sask. RCMP name suspects in 2nd dangerous persons alert, unconnected to stabbings
A dangerous persons alert has been issued by RCMP in connection to a reported incident on Witchekan Lake First Nation. Police say it is unrelated to the search for two men accused in a series of stabbing attacks.
5 things to know for Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Police in Sask. have announced the death of one of the suspects in Sunday's deadly mass stabbing, Liz Truss is set to become the U.K.'s next prime minister, and health-care worker shortages are becoming acute in Canada. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
'Please be careful': PM Trudeau addresses Canadians after Saskatchewan stabbings
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the stabbings in Saskatchewan 'shocking and heartbreaking' as a manhunt for the two suspects continues.
Timeline of the police response to stabbings in Saskatchewan that killed at least 10
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 15 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here's a timeline of the police response
Canada
-
Mother of two, first responder, child among those killed in Sask. stabbing
A mother of two, a 77-year-old widower, a first responder and a 14-year-old boy were the initial victims identified in a stabbing spree in Saskatchewan that killed 10 people and wounded at least 18 others.
-
Sask stabbing suspect found dead, other suspect still at large: RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP say one of the suspects in a series of stabbing attacks that left 10 dead and 18 injured has been found dead.
-
Timeline of the police response to stabbings in Saskatchewan that killed at least 10
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 15 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here's a timeline of the police response
-
'Please be careful': PM Trudeau addresses Canadians after Saskatchewan stabbings
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the stabbings in Saskatchewan 'shocking and heartbreaking' as a manhunt for the two suspects continues.
-
'Shocked and devastated': Reaction to stabbing rampage at First Nation, village in Saskatchewan
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 18 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here is some of the reaction.
-
What we know about the two suspects in the mass stabbing in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan police say one suspect has been found dead while another remains at large after multiple stabbings on Sunday that left 10 people dead and 18 others hospitalized. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what is known about the suspects so far.
World
-
Judge grants Trump's request for a 'special master' to review materials seized from Mar-a-Lago
A federal judge has granted former U.S. President Donald Trump's request to appoint a 'special master' to review materials that the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago last month.
-
Zelenskyy: Ukraine nuclear plant again neared catastrophe
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that a new cutoff of power connecting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station to the national grid had placed the plant for a second time "a step away from a radiation catastrophe."
-
Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea, U.S. says
The Russian Ministry of Defence is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its ongoing fight in Ukraine, according to a newly downgraded U.S. intelligence finding.
-
Liz Truss vows tax cuts after winning vote to be next British prime minister
Liz Truss has been elected as the Conservative Party's new leader, the party announced Monday, and she will take office Tuesday as Britain's new prime minister to steer the country through an acute cost of living crisis.
-
Israeli army: 'High possibility' soldier killed Al Jazeera reporter
The Israeli military on Monday announced the long-awaited results of its investigation into the deadly shooting of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, saying there was a 'high probability' an Israeli soldier had mistakenly killed her during a raid in the occupied West Bank last May.
-
Why Singapore's gay sex law change is a double-edged sword for LGBTQ activists
A decision to end a colonial-era law in Singapore that criminalized sex between men is appearing to many as a double-edged sword.
Politics
-
Inflation, summer travel woes set to remain hot political issues this fall
The Liberals and Conservatives are headed for a showdown in Ottawa this fall over the hottest political files of the summer, with both parties making plans to prioritize issues like inflation and travel woes.
-
Iqaluit water issues a matter of Arctic security, Nunavut MP Lori Idlout says
Nunavut's capital was able to avert a water-shortage crisis last week, but the member of Parliament for the territory says infrastructure in the North is an issue of Arctic security.
-
Emergencies Act inquiry will be delayed until October due to commissioner's illness
The inquiry into Ottawa's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act during protests last winter will be delayed until October because of a health issue. The Public Order Emergency Commission was to begin hearings Sept. 19 but will be delayed now until Oct. 13, a statement from the commission said Friday.
Health
-
Health-care labour shortage a long time coming, requires shift to team-based care
Nearly two and a half years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the staffing conundrum initially driven by high infection rates has evolved into an acute labour challenge.
-
Cause of pneumonia cluster in Argentina identified as legionella
A cluster of pneumonia cases in Tucuman, Argentina, was caused by legionella, the bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease, the Pan American Health Organization said.
-
Zimbabwe says measles outbreak has killed 700 children
The death toll from a measles outbreak in Zimbabwe has risen to almost 700 children, the country's health ministry has said.
Sci-Tech
-
China accuses Washington of cyberspying on university
China on Monday accused Washington of breaking into computers at a university that U.S. officials say does military research, adding to complaints by both governments of rampant online spying against each other.
-
Irish regulators fine Instagram 405M euros for data breach
Irish regulators are slapping Instagram with a big fine after an investigation found the social media platform mishandled teenagers' personal data.
-
Cuban scientists race to save one of the world's rarest crocodiles
Illegal hunting and hybridization with American crocodiles - which muddles the species' genetics - have for decades threatened populations in Cuba. A warming climate, which alters the sex ratio of newborn crocs, poses a new threat.
Entertainment
-
Foo Fighters pay tribute to drummer Taylor Hawkins at emotional London concert
A star-studded line-up, including Paul McCartney and Liam Gallagher, joined the Foo Fighters for an emotional tribute to the band's drummer Taylor Hawkins at a concert in London on Saturday night.
-
In Venice, Harry Styles talks acting, music and fans
Harry Styles already has an enviable acting resume for a newcomer, from Christopher Nolan's 'Dunkirk' to the upcoming 'Don't Worry Darling' and 'My Policeman.' But the pop star said Monday at the Venice International Film Festival that, with acting, he often feels as if he has 'no idea what I'm doing.'
-
Brendan Fraser celebrated for comeback role in 'The Whale'
Brendan Fraser is charting what could be a major comeback starting with his transformative role in Darren Aronofsky's 'The Whale,' which had its world premiere Sunday night at the Venice International Film Festival.
Business
-
Global stocks rise as Europe wrestles with gas shortages
Global stock markets and Wall Street futures rose Tuesday as Liz Truss prepared to become British prime minister and Europe wrestled with uncertainty about Russian gas supplies.
-
Remote work debate intensifies as companies mandate return to office after Labour Day
A return-to-office showdown is unfolding in Canada and pitting some bosses and workers against each other as the back-to-school season brings with it a renewed push to get employees back into office buildings.
-
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal falls to death at New York's Jenga tower
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the 'Jenga' tower on Friday afternoon, police said, just days after the company said it was closing several stores.
Lifestyle
-
Coins worth up to US$290,000 found under kitchen floorboards
A house refurbishment in northern England has uncovered a trove of gold coins, which could be worth up to £250,000 (US$290,000) at auction next month.
-
Hillary Clinton describes the moment she decided to switch to her famous pantsuits
Hillary Clinton revealed that the origins of her trademark penchant for pantsuits trace back to "suggestive" photos from a public appearance in Brazil that ultimately led to her photo being used in lingerie advertisements.
-
Orcas 'swimming right past' Victoria Inner Harbour delight onlookers
A family of Bigg's killer whales, or transient orcas, were spotted swimming in the Victoria Inner Harbour Friday morning. The pod of five orcas came into the harbor around 10 a.m., delighting onlookers and causing boats in the harbour to come to a standstill. A video of the orcas was captured by Orca Spirit Adventures, a whale watching company based out of Victoria.
Sports
-
Serena Williams gets well-earned rest following U.S. Open exit
Serena Williams has reached her break point -- she caught up on her rest following her last match at the U.S. Open.
-
Tiafoe ends Nadal's 22-match Slam streak in U.S. Open fourth round
Frances Tiafoe ended Rafael Nadal's 22-match winning streak at Grand Slam tournaments by beating the 22-time major champion 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the U.S. Open's fourth round on Monday.
-
Canada takes alternate route to women's hockey gold at world championship
Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago.
Autos
-
These Canadian cities have seen the largest drop in gas prices since June
Prices at the pump have seen a noticeable decline in recent weeks, with the cost of regular gasoline falling by more than one-fifth across Canada compared to the highs seen earlier this summer, data from the federal government shows.
-
U.S. Student pilot lands plane on highway following malfunction
Boulder City Police Department and Nevada State Police responded to an aircraft emergency landing on US 95 near Eldorado Valley Drive just before 8 p.m. Friday night.
-
Manitoba lithium mine ready for electric vehicle boom
Canada is poised to become a major supplier of lithium in North America as the auto industry transitions from fossil fuel to electric vehicles over the next few years, and a mine in northern Manitoba is ready to take advantage.