Where abortion 'trigger laws' and other restrictions stand after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade
Where abortion 'trigger laws' and other restrictions stand after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade
The U.S. Supreme Court's majority decision overturning Roe v. Wade has led states to implement their own abortion policies. The ruling has already resulted in a patchwork system across the U.S. -- as was anticipated -- in which access to the procedure is, for many people, determined largely by whether a state is controlled by Republicans or Democrats.
So-called trigger laws -- bans designed to take effect with the overturning of Roe v. Wade -- are enforceable in some states following the US Supreme Court's ruling, while in others, the bans await official action.
Here's where abortion "trigger laws" and other restrictive laws stand in a number of states:
GONE INTO EFFECT OR WILL SOON
Restrictive abortion laws are in effect in at least four states after the court handed down its ruling: Arkansas, Missouri, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
In Wisconsin, the Republican-controlled state legislature declined on June 22 to repeal an 1849 state law banning abortion during a special session called by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers -- allowing it to take effect again after the high court overturned Roe.
And in Mississippi, the trigger law was certified on Monday by Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch, according to a statement from her office. Mississippi law states that within 10 days of the state attorney general confirming Roe has been overturned, abortions are prohibited in the state. Limited exceptions are provided in cases of rape or when the procedure would preserve the pregnant person's life. The state passed a separate 15-week abortion ban in 2018, which was the law at the center of the case the Supreme Court ruled on last month.
AWAITING STATE ACTION
In Wyoming, the state's "trigger law" takes effect five days after the governor certifies the Supreme Court's decision.
In North Dakota, a 2007 abortion ban takes effect 30 days after the law is certified by the state attorney general to the Legislative Council, a nonpartisan arm of the state's legislature.
Idaho, Tennessee and Texas have laws that take effect 30 days after the Supreme Court issues a judgment separate from the opinion issued last month. Attorneys general in Texas and Idaho say it could take an additional 30 days for the judgment to be issued and the laws to take effect.
Texas also has a separate abortion ban dating back to 1925, which the state's Republican attorney general has tried to enforce since the US Supreme Court decision.
LEGAL FIGHTS UNDERWAY
In more than a dozen states, legal fights are underway over abortion bans and limits on the procedure.
Oklahoma is one of the latest states to face new legal action challenging its abortion bans, with provider groups asking the state Supreme Court on Friday to block a criminal abortion law enacted this year, as well as a pre-Roe abortion ban that's more than a century old.
In Louisiana, a state district judge on Monday temporarily blocked the state from "enforcing or implementing" an abortion ban that had gone into effect immediately following the Supreme Court's ruling. The law was challenged by the Center for Reproductive Rights and Boies Schiller Flexner LLP on behalf of Hope Medical Group for Women and Medical Students for Choice, which argued that the ban is unconstitutionally vague.
In Utah, Third District Judge Andrew Stone on Monday granted a request by Planned Parenthood of Utah to issue a temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of the state's trigger law. This allows abortions to continue for 14 days.
In Kentucky, a state court granted a request for a restraining order filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, its Kentucky chapter and Planned Parenthood Great Northwest to block two laws passed in 2019 that would stop abortion services in the state. The blocked laws include a complete abortion ban and a six-week ban.
The plaintiffs argued that the two state laws violate the rights to "privacy, bodily autonomy, and self-determination" in the Kentucky Constitution. A hearing for a temporary injunction to block the laws during litigation has been scheduled for July 6, according to the ACLU, which brought the case on behalf of abortion providers.
In Florida, a state circuit court judge ruled that a new law banning abortions at 15 weeks is unconstitutional.
In a verbal ruling Thursday, Second Judicial Circuit Court Judge John Cooper said he would be issuing a temporary statewide injunction that will go into effect once he signs the written order in the challenge brought by some Florida abortion providers. A spokeswoman for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis told CNN the state intends to appeal the ruling.
PAUSES ON OTHER RESTRICTIVE ABORTION BANS DISSOLVED
In addition to the so-called trigger laws taking effect, a number of states have dissolved court orders blocking enforcement of restrictive abortion laws in the days since the high court's ruling.
In Texas, the state Supreme Court on Friday partially granted GOP Attorney General Ken Paxton's request to stay a lower court's order, which temporarily blocked the state's nearly century-old abortion ban. The order allows for civil enforcement of the ban, court documents show.
But the Center for Reproductive Rights interpreted the stay to mean that the law cannot be enforced criminally. CNN reached out to Paxton to ask whether he agrees that criminal prosecutions remain stayed, but did not receive a response.
On Tuesday, a Texas state court issued a temporary restraining order against the pre-Roe law, which had allowed some Texas clinics to resume abortion procedures for up to around six weeks into pregnancy.
A federal judge in Alabama granted an emergency motion on June 24 to end an injunction against Alabama's "Human Life Protection Act" after the Supreme Court issued its opinion. The motion was filed by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, who argued that the injunction the court had entered against enforcement of the act because it "contravenes clear Supreme Court precedent" was no longer in effect with the high court overturning Roe.
Ohio Attorney General David Yost announced on June 24 that the injunction blocking his state's abortion ban was dissolved, saying in a tweet: "The Heartbeat Bill is now the law."
The Ohio Supreme Court on Friday denied an emergency request by abortion providers in the state that the court put on hold the state's prohibition on abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected, typically around six weeks into the pregnancy.
The providers argued that the law -- which was passed in 2019 but only allowed to take effect after the US Supreme Court ended federal protections for abortion rights -- violates the Ohio Constitution. The denial means the state's six-week abortion ban can continue to be enforced while the case plays out.
A federal judge in South Carolina on Monday lifted a hold the court had placed on the state's ban on abortions after about six weeks, allowing South Carolina to enforce its so-called heartbeat law. Attorney General Alan Wilson announced shortly afterward that the law was now in effect.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Several dead in Copenhagen mall shooting; suspect arrested
A gunman opened fired inside a busy shopping mall in the Danish capital on Sunday, killing several people and wounding several others, police said.
'Be prepared for delays at any point': Canada not flying alone in worldwide travel chaos
As Canadian airports deal with their own set of problems amid the busy summer travel season, by no means are they alone.
Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at least 6 hikers
A large chunk of Alpine glacier broke loose Sunday afternoon and roared down a mountainside in Italy, sending ice, snow and rock slamming into hikers on a popular trail on the peak and killing at least six and injuring eight, authorities said.
Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter
First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter.
Dog left with lost baggage at Toronto Pearson Airport for about 21 hours
A Toronto woman says a dog she rescued from the Dominican Republic has been traumatized after being left in a corner of Toronto Pearson International Airport with baggage for about 21 hours.
'There should have been one': N.S. mother drives son to ER after waiting nearly an hour for ambulance
A Nova Scotia mother says she had to drive her son to hospital herself on Canada Day when no ambulance showed up after more than 40 minutes.
'Cold-adapted' dinosaurs survived mass extinction event to achieve dominance, study finds
A new study has offered what it says is the first physical evidence showing dinosaurs from the Triassic period regularly endured freezing conditions, allowing them to survive and eventually supersede other species on the planet.
Vancouver police service dog named after Calgary police officer
A Vancouver Transit Police service dog has a special connection to the Calgary Police Service.
'Ungrading': How one Ontario teacher is changing her approach to report cards
An Ontario high school teacher plans to continue with an alternative method of grading her students after an experiment last semester in which students proposed a grade and had to justify it with examples of their work.
Canada
-
'Be prepared for delays at any point': Canada not flying alone in worldwide travel chaos
As Canadian airports deal with their own set of problems amid the busy summer travel season, by no means are they alone.
-
'There should have been one': N.S. mother drives son to ER after waiting nearly an hour for ambulance
A Nova Scotia mother says she had to drive her son to hospital herself on Canada Day when no ambulance showed up after more than 40 minutes.
-
Dog left with lost baggage at Toronto Pearson Airport for about 21 hours
A Toronto woman says a dog she rescued from the Dominican Republic has been traumatized after being left in a corner of Toronto Pearson International Airport with baggage for about 21 hours.
-
Scene of Saanich, B.C., shooting cleared, businesses reopened, police say
The remaining businesses on Shelbourne Street in Saanich, B.C., that had been closed after last week's shooting at a Bank of Montreal branch have now reopened, police say.
-
'We will fight the good fight': Advocates reflect on femicide inquest in Ontario
Members of an eastern Ontario community rocked by the deaths of three women at the hands of a former domestic partner did more than just mourn the victims during a recent coroner's inquest - they rallied around participants to help them through it.
-
Quebec could see increase in unhoused people as leases expire across province: housing group
A prominent housing advocacy group fears Quebec could see an increase in households left without a permanent place to live as leases expire across the province on July 1.
World
-
Ohio man shot was unarmed when shot by officers: police
A Black man shot and killed by Akron, Ohio police officers in a hail of bullets following a vehicle and foot pursuit was unarmed at the time of the shooting.
-
'Stay tuned': More evidence to come in July hearings, Jan. 6 committee says
More evidence is emerging in the House's Jan. 6 investigation that lends support to recent testimony that former U.S. president Donald Trump wanted to join an angry mob that marched to the Capitol where they rioted, a committee member said Sunday.
-
Russia claims pivotal Ukrainian city; Kyiv says fight ongoing
Russia claimed control Sunday over the last Ukrainian stronghold in an eastern province that is key to achieving a major goal of its grinding war. Ukraine's General Staff of the military reported that its forces had withdrawn from Lysychansk in Luhansk province, but the president said the fight for the city was ongoing.
-
Several dead in Copenhagen mall shooting; suspect arrested
A gunman opened fired inside a busy shopping mall in the Danish capital on Sunday, killing several people and wounding several others, police said.
-
Germany, Ireland slam U.K. move toward overriding Brexit deal
Germany and Ireland have condemned the U.K government's move towards unilaterally rewriting parts of the post-Brexit deal with the European Union.
-
Where abortion 'trigger laws' and other restrictions stand after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade
The U.S. Supreme Court's majority decision overturning Roe v. Wade has led states to implement their own abortion policies. The ruling has already resulted in a patchwork system across the U.S. -- as was anticipated -- in which access to the procedure is, for many people, determined largely by whether a state is controlled by Republicans or Democrats.
Politics
-
Anti-Taliban law could be tweaked to get more humanitarian aid to Afghans: minister
A law outlawing any dealings with the Taliban, which charities complain is impeding their ability to help needy Afghans, could be adjusted by the federal government to give more flexibility to aid agencies.
-
In Canada Day message, Trudeau says Canadian flag represents promise of a better life
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on Canadians to recommit to the country’s values, including respect, hope and kindness, in his official Canada Day message.
-
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon calls on Canadians to work toward inclusive society
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says Canadians should work together to build an inclusive society in her official message to the nation to mark Canada Day.
Health
-
After abortion ruling, U.S. clinic staff grapple with trauma
Nationwide, U.S. workers at clinics that shuttered abortion services are feeling fear and stress as they try to pick up the pieces and chart a path forward. At the Women's Health Center of West Virginia, the days following the historic court ruling brought on a different kind of grief for staff as their new reality set in.
-
Infection with HIV can accelerate aging within the first two to three years of infection, study says
Living with HIV may have an immediate effect on how your body ages, according to new research which showed that cellular aging was sped up within two to three years of infection.
-
Medication abortion is common. Here's how it works
Medication abortions became the preferred method for ending pregnancy in the U.S. even before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. These involve taking two prescription medicines days apart -- at home or in a clinic.
Sci-Tech
-
Dwindling salmon stocks mean endangered B.C. orcas are going hungry, researchers say
Researchers in British Columbia say the province's endangered southern resident orcas have not been getting enough food for years, with some of the worst bouts of hunger occurring since 2018.
-
'Ghost genes' from coyotes could help save critically endangered red wolves, study says
Scientists are hopeful that the key to reviving red wolves, which are on the brink of extinction, may lie in the genes of coyotes that have significant red wolf ancestry.
-
Russian laser scientist dies two days after arrest for state treason
A Russian scientist who was arrested in Siberia last week on suspicion of state treason and flown to Moscow despite suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer has died, lawyers and a family member said on Sunday.
Entertainment
-
'Minions' set box office on fire with US$108.5-million debut
"Minions: The Rise of Gru " brought in an estimated US$108.5 million in ticket sales from 4,391 screens in North America, Universal Pictures said Sunday. By the end of the Monday's July Fourth holiday, it will likely have earned over $127.9 million.
-
British theatre, film director Peter Brook dies at age 97
Peter Brook, a British theatre and film director known for an influential and distinguished career which saw him garner worldwide acclaim, has died. He was 97.
-
Man found at Taylor Swift properties faces stalking charges
A 35-year-old New York man is facing trespassing and stalking charges after authorities said he entered two New York City residences linked to the famed singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.
Business
-
Retailers grapple with soaring fuel surcharges to ship online orders
Canadian retailers are struggling with higher shipping costs as couriers tack hefty fuel surcharges onto shipping rates to recoup record gas prices. The additional charge is sending the cost of shipping goods within Canada higher, topping 40 per cent for some carriers.
-
Stuck bags add to tangles at Paris airports amid travel boom
Airlines worked Saturday to deliver luggage to passengers around the world after a technical breakdown left at least 1,500 bags stuck at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport, the latest of several tangles hitting travellers this summer.
-
Holiday getaway pushes U.S. airport traffic to pandemic high
The Fourth of July holiday weekend is jamming U.S. airports with their biggest crowds since the pandemic began in 2020.
Lifestyle
-
'Ungrading': How one Ontario teacher is changing her approach to report cards
An Ontario high school teacher plans to continue with an alternative method of grading her students after an experiment last semester in which students proposed a grade and had to justify it with examples of their work.
-
Rescued Afghanistan dogs arrive at Toronto sanctuary
Ten dogs who were evacuated from Afghanistan by the animal welfare group No Dogs Left Behind arrived in Toronto during the long weekend.
-
Maryland woman wins lottery for a third time, cites her game-winning strategy
A Maryland woman has won her third lottery prize of at least US$100,000 in five years, a feat she attributes to strategy and luck.
Sports
-
Zhou involved in frightening 1st-lap crash at British GP
Zhou Guanyu was involved in a frightening first-lap crash Sunday that brought the British Grand Prix to an immediate halt as safety crews attended to the only Chinese driver in Formula One.
-
Tsitsipas calls Kyrgios bully after Wimbledon hubbub, loss
Nick Kyrgios cursed at the Wimbledon chair umpire and asked, 'Are you dumb?' He demanded to see a Grand Slam supervisor after questioning why his opponent, Stefanos Tsitsipas, didn't forfeit their ever-contentious, never-boring match for angrily hitting a ball into the stands after dropping the second set.
-
Jakobsen overtakes Van Aert on line to win Tour stage 2
Dutch rider Fabio Jakobsen overtook Wout van Aert right on the line to win the second stage of the Tour de France while Van Aert took the yellow jersey on Saturday.
Autos
-
B.C. judge dismisses realtor's claim dealership misled him about Ford Mustang
A Vancouver Island real estate agent has lost his bid to recover a deposit he made on a new Ford Mustang that he intended to offer as a prize in a year-long contest in 2020.
-
Tesla's second quarter sales drop amid supply chain, pandemic problems
Tesla's sales from April through June fell to their lowest quarterly level since last fall as supply chain issues and pandemic restrictions in China hobbled production of its electric vehicles.
-
Sainz takes 1st pole, Verstappen booed at British GP
It took 151 attempts for Carlos Sainz to earn his first Formula One pole. Now he'll chase that elusive first win. But starting alongside Sainz on the front row Sunday at the British Grand Prix will be defending F1 champion Max Verstappen, a year removed from the crash with Lewis Hamilton that turned their title fight into a bitter rivalry.