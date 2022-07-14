Watchdog says U.S. Secret Service deleted Jan. 6 text messages
Watchdog says U.S. Secret Service deleted Jan. 6 text messages
Secret Service agents deleted text messages sent and received around the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol even after an inspector general requested them as part of an investigation into the insurrection, the government watchdog has found.
The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General, in a letter obtained by The Associated Press, said the messages between Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021, were erased "as part of a device-replacement program." The erasure came after the watchdog office requested records of electronic communications between the agents as part of its probe into events surrounding the Jan. 6 attack.
Additionally, Homeland Security personnel were told they couldn't provide records to the inspector general and any such records would first have to be reviewed by DHS attorneys.
"This review led to a weeks-long delays in OIG obtaining records and created confusion over whether all records had been produced," states the letter, which was dated Wednesday and sent to leaders of the House and Senate Homeland Security committees.
Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said, "We take strong issue with these categorically false claims and I will be responding in detail shortly."
The erasure of the messages is sure to raise new questions for the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack, which has taken a renewed interest in the Secret Service following the dramatic testimony of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson about former President Donald Trump's actions the day of the insurrection.
Hutchinson recalled being told about a confrontation between Trump and his Secret Service detail as he angrily demanded to be driven to the Capitol, where his supporters would later breach the building. She also recalled overhearing Trump telling security officials to remove magnetometers for his rally on the Ellipse even though some of his supporters were armed.
That account, however, was quickly disputed by those agents. Robert Engel, the agent who was driving the presidential SUV, and Trump security official Tony Ornato are willing to testify under oath that no agent was assaulted and Trump never lunged for the steering wheel, a person familiar with the matter told the AP. The person would not discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The erasure of the text messages was first reported by The Intercept.
------
Associated Press reporter Mike Balsamo contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BoC interest rate hike will have a 'dramatic effect' on Canadians, especially homeowners: economist
The Bank of Canada’s aggressive one per cent rate increase on Wednesday caught many by surprise and will likely have a considerable financial impact for many Canadians, says one economist.
Canada resuming mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers
A little more than a month after pausing the measure, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Thursday it will be re-implementing random COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated air travellers arriving into the country at four major Canadian airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.
Man acquitted in 1985 Air India bombing shot dead in Surrey, B.C.
One of the two men acquitted in the notorious 1985 Air India bombing was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, prompting mixed reactions from the community.
Ivana Trump, an ex-wife of former U.S. President Trump, dies at 73
Ivana Trump, a longtime businessperson and an ex-wife of Donald Trump, has died in her home in New York City, the former President posted on Truth Social.
Air Canada traveller uses AirTag to track lost baggage for 5 days
As Canadian airports report increasing claims of lost or missing baggage, one traveller's experience tracking her bag using an AirTag has resonated on social media with others facing similar struggles.
Health Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as first for youngest kids
Canada's drug regulator approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers, making it the first vaccine approved for that age group in the country.
Kids as young as six months old are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines: What you need to know
An announcement parents of young kids had been anticipating, on Thursday Health Canada announced the authorization of Moderna's Spikevax mRNA COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of six months and five years old. From how soon infants, toddlers and preschoolers could be receiving their shots, to what the dosages will be, CTVNews.ca takes a look at what parents need to know.
Bank of Canada rate hike contributes to loonie falling to a 20-month low
The Bank of Canada's largest interest rate hike in 24 years caused the loonie to drop to a 20-month low as investors feared the U.S. Federal Reserve would mirror the full percentage point hike in two weeks.
Airline lost your bag? Here's how to seek compensation
Airlines are legally required to compensate you in the event that your baggage is lost or delayed. CTVNews.ca spoke with an expert on how airline passengers can go about claiming their reimbursement.
Canada
-
Man acquitted in 1985 Air India bombing shot dead in Surrey, B.C.
One of the two men acquitted in the notorious 1985 Air India bombing was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, prompting mixed reactions from the community.
-
BoC interest rate hike will have a 'dramatic effect' on Canadians, especially homeowners: economist
The Bank of Canada’s aggressive one per cent rate increase on Wednesday caught many by surprise and will likely have a considerable financial impact for many Canadians, says one economist.
-
Airline lost your bag? Here's how to seek compensation
Airlines are legally required to compensate you in the event that your baggage is lost or delayed. CTVNews.ca spoke with an expert on how airline passengers can go about claiming their reimbursement.
-
2 in hospital after rooftop parking lot in East Vancouver collapse
Two people have been taken to hospital after a rooftop parking lot collapsed in East Vancouver Thursday afternoon.
-
Cross-examination of N.S. killer's spouse could promote conspiracy theories: lawyer
There are good reasons why the spouse of the man responsible for the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history should not face cross-examination when she testifies Friday before a public inquiry, her lawyer says.
-
Canada resuming mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers
A little more than a month after pausing the measure, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Thursday it will be re-implementing random COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated air travellers arriving into the country at four major Canadian airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.
World
-
Ivana Trump, an ex-wife of former U.S. President Trump, dies at 73
Ivana Trump, a longtime businessperson and an ex-wife of Donald Trump, has died in her home in New York City, the former President posted on Truth Social.
-
Another contender ousted from race to replace U.K. PM Johnson
Conservative Party lawmakers in Britain on Thursday knocked one of the six remaining contenders out of the contest to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as front-runner Rishi Sunak worked to stave off momentum from surprise challenger Penny Mordaunt.
-
Biden, Lapid agree to stop Iran nuke program, differ on how
U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid stood side-by-side Thursday and declared they would not allow Iran to become a nuclear power. They parted ways, though, on how to get there.
-
Ashes of 8,000 victims of Second World War found in two Poland mass graves
Special investigators in Poland say they have found two mass graves containing the ashes of at least 8,000 Poles slain by the Nazi during the Second World War in forest executions that the Nazis later tried to hide by incinerating the bodies and planting trees on the burial pits.
-
Emmett Till accuser, in memoir, denies wanting teen killed
The white woman who accused Black teenager Emmett Till of making improper advances before he was lynched in Mississippi in 1955 says she neither identified him to the killers nor wanted him murdered.
-
Watchdog says U.S. Secret Service deleted Jan. 6 text messages
Secret Service agents deleted text messages sent and received around the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol even after an inspector general requested them as part of an investigation into the insurrection, the government watchdog has found.
Politics
-
Canada resuming mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers
A little more than a month after pausing the measure, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Thursday it will be re-implementing random COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated air travellers arriving into the country at four major Canadian airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.
-
'A very difficult decision': PM Trudeau defends returning Russia-Germany pipeline turbines
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canada's decision to grant a Canadian company a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing them to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany. The prime minister said that while it was 'a very difficult decision,' Russia is trying to 'weaponize energy as a way of creating division amongst the allies.'
-
Feds should make coerced sterilization a criminal offence: Senate report
Forced and coerced sterilization should be a criminal offence and those subjected to it deserve an apology and compensation, a Senate committee said in a report Thursday.
Health
-
Outbreaks from animals in Africa surge by 60 per cent in last decade
The number of outbreaks of diseases that jumped from animals to humans in Africa has surged by more than 60 per cent in the last decade, the World Health Organization said, a worrying sign the planet could face increased animal-borne diseases like monkeypox, Ebola and coronavirus in the future.
-
U.S. regulators clear way for more monkeypox vaccine shipments
Thousands more doses of monkeypox vaccine are expected to soon begin shipping to the U.S. after federal health officials said they had completed an inspection of the overseas plant where they were manufactured.
-
Should you wait to get your 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose? There's no simple answer
With manufacturers expected to roll out an Omicron-specific vaccine in the fall, some Canadians may be left wondering whether to wait before getting their fourth dose. CTVNews.ca heard from several experts who shared their recommendations.
Sci-Tech
-
Is Twitter down? Service appears to return after outage
Twitter appears to be returning for some users after experiencing an hour-long outage that affected both its app and website on Thursday.
-
Amazon's Ring gave U.S. police data without user consent 11 times in 2022
Amazon's Ring doorbell unit, which makes videos of the outside of an owner's home, gave footage to law enforcement without the user's consent 11 times so far this year, the company said.
-
Canadian telescope detects longest radio signal of its kind from deep space: astronomers
A signal consisting of fast bursts of radio waves in a clear pattern has been detected emanating from deep space — and astronomers believe it could be used to measure the expansion of the universe in the future.
Entertainment
-
Toronto boy runs into Adam Sandler and Drake in one 'unbelievable' night
An 11-year-old Toronto boy says he is still in shock after meeting Adam Sandler and Drake by chance in the same night.
-
Judge rejects Amber Heard's request to set aside Depp win
A Virginia judge on Wednesday rejected an effort by actress Amber Heard to set aside the US$10 million judgment awarded against her in favour of her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.
-
Netflix partners with Microsoft for ad-supported subscription
Netflix said on Wednesday it has selected Microsoft as technology and sales partner for its planned ad-supported subscription offering, as the streaming giant looks to plug slowing subscriber growth by rolling out a cheaper plan.
Business
-
BoC interest rate hike will have a 'dramatic effect' on Canadians, especially homeowners: economist
The Bank of Canada’s aggressive one per cent rate increase on Wednesday caught many by surprise and will likely have a considerable financial impact for many Canadians, says one economist.
-
IMF reaches deal with Pakistan to revive US$6B bailout
The International Monetary Fund said Thursday it had reached a preliminary agreement with Pakistan to revive a US$6 billion bailout package for this impoverished Islamic nation, which has been facing a serious economic crisis since last year.
-
Major crypto lender Celsius files for bankruptcy
U.S. crypto lender Celsius Network said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in New York, becoming the latest victim in the cryptocurrency sector of a dramatic plunge in token prices.
Lifestyle
-
Four years ago he couldn’t walk. Now, he’s paddling the five Great Lakes
Four years after losing his ability to walk, Mike Shoreman is attempting to cross all five Great Lakes on a paddleboard in an effort to raise money for youth mental health.
-
B.C. town named one of the top 50 destinations in the world by Time magazine
A popular Vancouver Island community has been named one of the top 50 places in the world to visit by Time magazine.
-
Average rent in Manhattan jumps to a record US$5,000 a month
Rent continued to skyrocket to new record highs in Manhattan last month.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada reopening investigation into alleged 2018 sexual assault
Hockey Canada made a series of announcements in an open letter to Canadians published Thursday, including the reopening of a third-party investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of the country's 2018 world junior team.
-
'Loved every second': Johnny Gaudreau thanks Calgary fans for support
Shortly after his arrival in Ohio after signing on with the Blue Jackets, Johnny Gaudreau was all smiles at a media conference on Thursday.
-
Canadian IndyCar driver returns to Toronto hospital that saved his life as a baby
Devlin DeFrancesco is used to going fast, but on Thursday morning, the professional IndyCar driver slowed things down to catch up with the doctors at a Toronto hospital who saved his life as a baby.
Autos
-
BMW charges monthly fee to access heated seats in some countries
BMW is now selling heated seats as a monthly subscription in some countries, reflecting a growing trend in the automotive industry of locking features behind a digital paywall.
-
Trudeau announces deal for new electric-vehicle battery component plant in Ontario
Ottawa and Ontario have reached a deal with a global materials technology and recycling group to build a new battery componentfacility in the province's Loyalist Township that will supply parts for electric vehicles.
-
American driver Herta has McLaren test with eye on F1 future
Colton Herta took his biggest leap yet in his attempt to return an American to a seat in Formula One when the 22-year-old IndyCar driver finished two days of testing with McLaren on Tuesday over the Portuguese circuit at Portminao.