SASKATOON -- Western Australia Police shared video showing part of the rescue of four-year-old Cleo Smith, who’d been missing in a remote part of the country for 18 days.

The young girl is shown being carried by officers at night, shortly after being rescued from a locked house.

“Hi, my name is Cameron, how are you?” Det. Sgt. Cameron Blaine of the Western Australia Police asks the girl in the short clip.

“Are you OK? We’re going to take you to your mommy and daddy.”

During a press conference, Blaine described the moment officers found her inside of a locked house located about a six-minute drive from her family home near Carnarvon, Australia.

Soon after confirming it was her, police called her worried parents, who’d been making desperate pleas for Cleo's safe return.

“It was a wonderful feeling to make that call,” Blaine said.

The young girl had disappeared near the small town of Carnarvon on Oct. 16. But based on forensic clues, police were led to a nearby hose and smashed their way inside. Cleo was found in one of the rooms.

"One of the officers picked her up into his arms and asked her, “'What's your name?' She said 'My name is Cleo,’" a police statement said.

A man is currently in custody and being questioned by detectives. He is not known to the family.