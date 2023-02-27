Waste shipments resume from Ohio toxic train derailment

Activist Erin Brockovich speaks during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, concerning the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern freight train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) Activist Erin Brockovich speaks during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, concerning the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern freight train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social