War and economy push immigration to Britain to record high in 2022
The number of people moving to Britain reached a record high of more than 600,000 in 2022, government figures showed Thursday, sparking renewed debate about the scale of immigration and its impact on the U.K.
Net migration -- the difference between the number of people arriving and those leaving -- was 606,000 for the year, according to the Office for National Statistics. A total of 1.2 million people moved to the U.K. in 2022, while 557,000 left.
The net figure is up from just under 500,000 in 2021. The total U.K. population is about 67 million.
The statistics office said the record level was due to a "series of unprecedented world events throughout 2022 and the lifting of restrictions following the coronavirus pandemic." It said the number of arrivals appeared to have leveled off in recent months.
As well as people coming to Britain to work, the figure includes tens of thousands of international students and more than 160,000 people who have arrived under special programs for people fleeing war in Ukraine and China's clampdown in Hong Kong.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the immigration figure was "too high," but he did not say what an ideal number would be.
"We've got to be sensitive to the needs of the (health service), the economy, but fundamentally the numbers are too high -- I'm bringing them down," he told broadcaster ITV.
The high figure revived debate about Britain's departure from the European Union, which was motivated in part by the arrival of hundreds of thousands of people from across Europe in the years before the 2016 Brexit referendum.
Supporters of Brexit said leaving the EU -- which gives citizens of any member country the right to live and work in all the others -- would allow the U.K. to control its borders. Many who voted for Brexit thought immigration would fall, but the opposite has been true. The U.K. still issues tens of thousands of work visas a year to fill jobs in hospitals, nursing homes and other sectors.
While the number of people moving to Britain from EU countries fell to 151,000 in 2022, the number from outside the bloc was 925,000, and India has overtaken European nations as the top source of workers.
While most economists say immigration is an economic boon to Britain, some residents say new arrivals are putting more pressure on overstretched public services and worsening a national housing shortage.
The subject of immigration also gets conflated with the emotive issue of asylum-seekers who arrive in Britain in small boats across the English Channel. The U.K. government has taken controversial steps to try to halt the journeys, including a contentious and legally contested plan to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda.
Some lawmakers from the governing Conservative Party demanded tough new measures to curb immigration. But Conservative legislator Alicia Kearns, who chairs Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, warned against "knee-jerk reactions."
She said net migration numbers shouldn't include students, adding that the U.K.'s position as an "academic superpower" is very beneficial. She added that the country needs "to fill jobs wealth creators have made," and that the U.K. has been proud to offer refuge to Ukrainians and residents of Hong Kong.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DeSantis launches GOP presidential campaign in Twitter announcement plagued by glitches
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launched his 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday with firm words but a disastrous Twitter announcement that did little to counter criticism that the 44-year-old Republican may not be ready to take on former President Donald Trump.
Canadian researcher helps define new standards for diagnosing concussions
Recognizing and properly diagnosing concussions has also been an issue in clinical settings. A Canadian researcher hopes that will change with a new diagnostic standard he helped develop.
Tina Turner, 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and '70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' has died at 83.
'A trap': Opposition rejects Trudeau's security clearance offer to access confidential annex of Johnston report
The leaders of the two largest federal opposition parties are rejecting Justin Trudeau's invitation to receive security clearances in order to review the confidential annex of special rapporteur David Johnston's report, prompting the prime minister to accuse them of hiding behind 'a veil of ignorance.'
Advocates call out sports betting ads, say kids as young as 8 are reporting gambling addictions
Advocates, including one of the country’s most notable hockey parents, are sounding the alarm over the sheer volume of online gambling advertisements being fed to Canadians, saying the ads are 'degrading the sport.'
Industry blindsided by federal government's plan to track ill effects of natural health products
A new plan to force hospitals to report adverse effects of 'natural health products' such as herbal remedies and supplements has come as a surprise to manufacturers, who say they were blindsided by the proposed change.
Man paralyzed in bike accident walks again with help of brain, spinal cord implants
Researchers have developed what they call a 'wireless digital bridge' between the brain and spinal cord that has helped a paralyzed man walk, stand and even climb stairs.
5 things to know for Thursday, May 25, 2023
Legendary singer Tina Turner dies at 83, Ron DeSantis announces his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination, and party leaders trade shots in the wake of David Johnston's report.
State lawmakers want children to fill labour shortages, even in bars and on school nights
As the federal government cracks down on child labour violations, some state lawmakers are embracing legislation to let children work longer hours and in more hazardous occupations.
Canada
-
PM Trudeau stops short of commitment to fund Manitoba landfill search
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government is looking carefully at recommendations in the feasibility study to search a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women, but stopped short of committing to fund any search.
-
Pathologist in B.C. teen murder trial defends independence, impartiality
A pathologist who performed an autopsy on the body of a 13-year-old girl found dead in a park defended his impartiality as an expert during cross-examination Wednesday in the murder trial of Ibrahim Ali.
-
Hay River, N.W.T., residents allowed to return Thursday as wildfire burns nearby
Residents of the town of Hay River are to be allowed to return to the Northwest Territories community Thursday, even as a wildfire continues to burn on the nearby K'atl'odeeche First Nation reserve.
-
Advocates call out sports betting ads, say kids as young as 8 are reporting gambling addictions
Advocates, including one of the country’s most notable hockey parents, are sounding the alarm over the sheer volume of online gambling advertisements being fed to Canadians, saying the ads are 'degrading the sport.'
-
Health Canada recalls Simply Hot brand Thai green peppers over possible salmonella
Health Canada has issued a recall notice about Simply Hot brand Thai green peppers over possible salmonella contamination.
-
N.L. school board spent $682K battling human rights complaint filed by deaf child
Newfoundland and Labrador's English school board spent nearly $700,000 on the unsuccessful challenge of a human rights complaint filed on behalf of a deaf boy.
World
-
South Korea, U.S. troops hold large live-fire drills near border with North Korea
The South Korean and U.S. militaries conducted large live-fire drills near the border with North Korea on Thursday, despite the North's warning that it won't tolerate what it calls an invasion rehearsal on its doorstep.
-
War and economy push immigration to Britain to record high in 2022
The number of people moving to Britain reached a record high of more than 600,000 in 2022, government figures showed Thursday, sparking renewed debate about the scale of immigration and its impact on the U.K.
-
Head of Russian private army Wagner says his forces are handing control of Bakhmut to Moscow
The head of the Russian private military contractor Wagner claimed Thursday that his forces have started pulling out of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine and handing over control to the Russian military, days after he said Wagner troops had captured the ruined city.
-
After Typhoon Mawar battered Guam, 'what used to be a jungle looks like toothpicks'
Many residents of Guam were without power and utilities Thursday after Typhoon Mawar tore through the remote U.S. Pacific territory the night before and ripped roofs off homes, flipped vehicles and shredded trees.
-
On 1st anniversary of Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, Biden says 'it's time to act' on gun control
As families and loved ones mourned the unimaginable loss of 19 children and two teachers shot dead last year in Uvalde, Texas, President Joe Biden said from a solemn White House memorial Wednesday that too many schools, too many everyday places have become 'killing fields.'
-
South Africa under more scrutiny over Russian ship as ruling ANC says it would 'welcome' Putin
The South African government was under more pressure Wednesday for declining to release cargo documents relating to the visit by a Russian ship that the United States alleges collected a consignment of weapons for Moscow.
Politics
-
'A trap': Opposition rejects Trudeau's security clearance offer to access confidential annex of Johnston report
The leaders of the two largest federal opposition parties are rejecting Justin Trudeau's invitation to receive security clearances in order to review the confidential annex of special rapporteur David Johnston's report, prompting the prime minister to accuse them of hiding behind 'a veil of ignorance.'
-
Trudeau leaves door open for Independent MP Han Dong to come back to Liberal caucus
Independent MP Han Dong could rejoin the Liberal caucus if he wants to, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday. The Toronto MP resigned from the government caucus in March saying he wanted to clear his name following allegations published in media reports.
-
Canada, Saudi Arabia restore full diplomatic ties, appoint envoys after 2018 spat
Canada and Saudi Arabia are normalizing diplomatic relations and appointing ambassadors five years after the Liberal government's public comments on women's rights led Riyadh to expel the top Canadian envoy.
Health
-
Industry blindsided by federal government's plan to track ill effects of natural health products
A new plan to force hospitals to report adverse effects of 'natural health products' such as herbal remedies and supplements has come as a surprise to manufacturers, who say they were blindsided by the proposed change.
-
Nunavut ends state of emergency as water services restored in Kinngait
The Nunavut government is ending a weeklong state of emergency in Kinngait as water services resume in the hamlet.
-
'Still have a long way to go': Women in Canada do not understand abortion options, survey says
A new poll suggests Canadian women strongly advocate for their right to chose an abortion, but many say they are not knowledgeable on the options available.
Sci-Tech
-
AI guru Yoshua Bengio says regulation too slow, warns of 'existential' threats
Artificial intelligence pioneer Yoshua Bengio says regulation in Canada is on the right path, but advancing along it far too slowly.
-
Virgin Orbit auctions US$36M in remaining assets as company folds
Richard Branson's bankrupt satellite launch firm, Virgin Orbit, on Tuesday revealed that it was closing for good after a US$36.4 million asset sale, including an agreement to sell the bulk of its Long Beach, California, headquarters to small-launch firm Rocket Lab USA Inc.
-
Phone? Keys? Wallet? Canadian engineers develop robots to help people with dementia find missing items
Engineers at the University of Waterloo are using robots to locate medicine, phones, glasses, and other missing items for those with dementia.
Entertainment
-
Tina Turner, 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and '70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' has died at 83.
-
Tributes for Tina Turner, the global music superstar, after her death at 83
A collection of tributes poured in Wednesday from musicians, actors and athletes following the death of musical superstar Tina Turner.
-
Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham secures its latest Hollywood linkup
Wrexham AFC has secured its latest celebrity linkup and Hollywood co-owner Ryan Reynolds is keeping it in the family. The Deadpool star's wife, Blake Lively, will sponsor the team's training kit from next season through her non-alcoholic beverage company Betty Buzz.
Business
-
State lawmakers want children to fill labour shortages, even in bars and on school nights
As the federal government cracks down on child labour violations, some state lawmakers are embracing legislation to let children work longer hours and in more hazardous occupations.
-
Stock market today: Asian shares extend losses, while Japan's Nikkei pushes higher
Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Thursday as worries about the U.S. economy and a possible default on U.S. government debt pulled Wall Street lower.
-
Germany's economy shrinks in first quarter, signalling one definition of recession
The German economy shrank unexpectedly in the first three months of this year, marking the second quarter of contraction that is one definition of recession.
Lifestyle
-
Double amputee Everest climber pledges to work for benefit of people with disabilities
The first double above-the-knee amputee to climb Mount Everest returned from the mountain on Tuesday pledging to dedicate the rest of his life to helping people with disabilities.
-
UBC's 'slowest' graduate earns history degree 54 years after enrolling
Arthur Ross first enrolled at UBC in 1969. He'll receive his bachelor's degree on Thursday.
-
Sustainable till death do us part, and 45 days beyond; mushroom coffin a last best wish for some
A Dutch intrepid inventor is now "growing" coffins by putting mycelium, the root structure of mushrooms, together with hemp fibre in a special mould that, in a week, turns into what could basically be compared to the looks of an unpainted Egyptian sarcophagus.
Sports
-
Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham secures its latest Hollywood linkup
Wrexham AFC has secured its latest celebrity linkup and Hollywood co-owner Ryan Reynolds is keeping it in the family. The Deadpool star's wife, Blake Lively, will sponsor the team's training kit from next season through her non-alcoholic beverage company Betty Buzz.
-
Advocates call out sports betting ads, say kids as young as 8 are reporting gambling addictions
Advocates, including one of the country’s most notable hockey parents, are sounding the alarm over the sheer volume of online gambling advertisements being fed to Canadians, saying the ads are 'degrading the sport.'
-
Tkachuk sends Panthers to Stanley Cup Final, after topping Hurricanes 4-3 for sweep
The wait is over: After 27 years, the Florida Panthers -- a hockey punchline no more -- are again going to play for the game's grandest prize.
Autos
-
Honda to supply engines for Aston Martin starting with 2026 F1 regulations
Honda will return as a factory Formula One supplier in partnership with Aston Martin in 2026 when F1 introduces new engine regulations.
-
Steer on the run for weeks lassoed, captured on Detroit-area freeway
A team of wranglers -- including one on horseback -- chased down and captured a wayward steer named Lester across several lanes of a Detroit-area freeway.
-
F1 drivers face new speed limits in double yellow flag zones to improve safety
Formula One drivers will be bound by stricter speed limits while driving behind safety cars in double yellow flag zones in a bid to improve safety, governing body FIA said Wednesday.