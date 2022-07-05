Uzbekistan says 18 killed, hundreds wounded in unrest

Uzbekistan says 18 killed, hundreds wounded in unrest

In this file Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 file photo, Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev attends the meeting of the heads of CIS states in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File) In this file Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 file photo, Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev attends the meeting of the heads of CIS states in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder

The man charged Tuesday with seven counts of murder for opening fire at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago legally bought five weapons, including two high-powered rifles, despite authorities being called to his home twice in 2019 for threats of violence and suicide, police said.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social