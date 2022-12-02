Uvalde shooting victims seek US$27B, class action in lawsuit

People hold up pictures of Eliahna Torres as they parade in a large group through Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, to visit the gravesites of Robb Elementary massacre victims and observe Dia de los Muertos together. (Sam Owens/The San Antonio Express-News via AP) People hold up pictures of Eliahna Torres as they parade in a large group through Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, to visit the gravesites of Robb Elementary massacre victims and observe Dia de los Muertos together. (Sam Owens/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Prince William, like his father, prioritizes the environment

Prince William capped a three-day visit to Boston by meeting with President Joe Biden to share his vision for safeguarding the environment before attending a gala event Friday evening where he sounded an optimistic tone about solving the world's environmental problems through "hope, optimism and urgency."

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social