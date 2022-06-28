UN: More than 300,000 civilians killed in Syria's conflict

UN: More than 300,000 civilians killed in Syria's conflict

Bodies of four students killed in shelling in the Maaret al-Naasan village in Idlib province, Syria, on April 4, 2022. (Ghaith Alsayed / AP) Bodies of four students killed in shelling in the Maaret al-Naasan village in Idlib province, Syria, on April 4, 2022. (Ghaith Alsayed / AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

G7 leaders end summit pledging to hurt Russia economically

Leaders of the world's wealthiest democracies struck a united stance to support Ukraine for 'as long as it takes' as Russia's invasion grinds on, and said they would explore far-reaching steps to cap Kremlin income from oil sales that are financing the war.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social