Ukraine updates: Ukrainians wait in Mexico City for U.S. entry

Russia storms Mariupol plant as some evacuees reach safety

Russian forces Tuesday began storming the steel mill that represented the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol, Ukrainian defenders said, just as scores of civilians evacuated from the bombed-out plant over the weekend reached relative safety in Ukrainian-held territory.

In this photo taken from video smoke rises from the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal in Mariupol, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (AP Photo)

