Ukraine says battle for Bakhmut is 'stabilizing'

A Ukrainian soldier of the 28th brigade fires a grenade launcher on the frontline during a battle with Russian troops near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, March 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos) A Ukrainian soldier of the 28th brigade fires a grenade launcher on the frontline during a battle with Russian troops near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, March 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)

The top commander of Ukraine's military said Saturday that his forces are pushing back against Russian troops in the long and grinding battle for the town of Bakhmut, and British military intelligence says Russia appears to be moving to a defensive strategy in eastern Ukraine.

