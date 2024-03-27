World

    • Ukraine's president replaces a top security official in latest reshuffle

    Share
    KYIV, Ukraine -

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has replaced one of the country's top security officials with the head of Ukraine's foreign spy agency in a new reshuffle that comes as Russian forces press ahead with ground attacks along the front line.

    Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksii Danilov, who served as secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, thanking him for his service in a video address late Tuesday. He gave no reason for the shake-up and said, without providing details, that Danilov will be "reassigned to another area."

    Zelenskyy replaced Danilov with Oleksandr Lytvynenko, who served as the head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service.

    The National Security Council is a policy coordination body that includes top officials and is chaired by Zelenskyy. Danilov had held his position since October 2019, a few months after Zelenskyy became president.

    Danilov's dismissal comes as exhausted Ukrainian troops struggling with a shortage of personnel and ammunition are facing a growing Russian pressure along the front line that stretches over 1,000 kilometers (620 miles).

    The reshuffle follows February's decision by Zelenskyy to fire the country's chief military officer, Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, replacing him Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi. Tensions between Zaluzhnyi and the president grew after Ukraine's much-touted 2023 counteroffensive failed to reach its goals.

    Earlier this month, Zaluzhnyi was named Ukraine's ambassador to the United Kingdom.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Record-setting pop tab collection for Ontario boy

    It started small with a little pop tab collection to simply raise some money for charity and help someone — but it didn’t take long for word to get out that 10-year-old Jace Weber from Mildmay, Ont. was quickly building up a large supply of aluminum pop tabs.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    • VIDEO

      VIDEO Test drive leads to theft of vehicle in Woodstock

      Police in Woodstock are looking to identify two people caught on camera, they said are involved in the theft of a vehicle. Officers responded to the call on March 24 in the area of Chandler Terrace and Edinburgh Drive where they said the victim was attempting to sell the vehicle on Kijiji when a potential buyer made contact, requesting a test drive.

    • Death of restaurant owner sparks approval of cameras in Owen Sound

      In an effort to, "promote safety for citizens," Owen Sound City Council has approved a proposal to install video cameras in the River District. A report presented to council Tuesday evening recommended a three-year camera pilot project at a cost upwards of $80,000.

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News