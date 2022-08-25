U.S. President Biden rallies for Democrats, slams 'semi-fascism' in GOP
U.S. President Joe Biden called on Democrats Thursday "to vote to literally save democracy once again" -- and compared Republican ideology to "semi-fascism" -- as he led a kickoff rally and a fundraiser in Maryland 75 days out from the midterm elections.
Addressing an overflow crowd of thousands at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Biden said: "Your right to choose is on the ballot this year. The Social Security you paid for from the time you had a job is on the ballot. The safety of your kids from gun violence is on the ballot, and it's not hyperbole, the very survival of our planet is on the ballot."
"You have to choose," Biden added. "Will we be a country that moves forward or a country that moves backward?"
The events, in the safely Democratic Washington suburbs, were meant to ease Biden into what White House aides say will be an aggressive season of championing his policy victories and aiding his party's candidates. He is aiming to turn months of accomplishments into political energy as Democrats have seen their hopes rebound amid the legacy-defining burst of action by Biden and Congress.
From bipartisan action on gun control, infrastructure and domestic technology manufacturing to Democrats-only efforts to tackle climate change and health care costs, Biden highlighted the achievements of the party's unified but razor-thin control of Washington. And he tried to sharpen the contrast with Republicans, who once seemed poised for sizable victories in November.
Just months ago, as inflation soared, Biden's poll numbers soured and his agenda stalled, Democrats braced for significant losses. But the intense voter reaction to the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade and a productive summer on issues of core concern to Democrats have the party feeling like it is finally on the offensive heading into the Nov. 8 vote, even as the president remains unpopular.
Ahead of the rally, Biden raised about $1 million at an event with about 100 donors for the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund in the backyard of a lavish Bethesda home.
After his speech at the rally, Biden lingered with the largely mask-free crowd for nearly 30 minutes, diving back into the style of campaigning that had been disrupted for Democrats for more than two years by the COVID-19 pandemic. The president, who was identified as a close contact of first lady Jill Biden on Wednesday when she was diagnosed with a "rebound" case of the virus, did not appear to wear a face covering as he posed for selfies and hugged supporters.
Biden's Thursday events come a day after the president moved to fulfill a long-delayed campaign pledge to forgive federal student loans for lower- and middle-income borrowers -- a move that Democrats believe will animate younger and Black and Latino voters.
Republicans, though, saw their own political advantage in the move, casting it as an unfair giveaway to would-be Democratic voters.
"President Biden's inflation is crushing working families, and his answer is to give away even more government money to elites with higher salaries," said Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell. "Democrats are literally using working Americans' money to try to buy themselves some enthusiasm from their political base."
Biden on Thursday expanded on his effort to paint Republicans as the "ultra-MAGA" party -- a reference to former President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan -- opposing his agenda and embracing conservative ideological proposals as well as Trump's false claims about the 2020 election.
"What we're seeing now is either the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy," Biden told donors at the fundraiser. "It's not just Trump, it's the entire philosophy that underpins the -- I'm going to say something, it's like semi-fascism."
"I respect conservative Republicans," Biden said later. "I don't respect these MAGA Republicans."
The Republican National Committee called Biden's comments "Despicable."
"Biden forced Americans out of their jobs, transferred money from working families to Harvard lawyers, and sent our country into a recession while families can't afford gas and groceries," said spokesperson Nathan Brand. "Democrats don't care about suffering Americans -- they never did."
Since the June Supreme Court ruling removing women's constitutional protections for abortion, Democrats have seen a boost in donations, polling and performance in special elections for open congressional seats. The latest came Tuesday in a Hudson Valley swing district that, in a Republican wave year, should have been an easy GOP win. Instead, Democrat Pat Ryan, who campaigned on a platform of standing up for abortion rights, defeated Republican Marc Molinaro.
"MAGA Republicans don't have a clue about the power of women," Biden said, noting the resonance of the abortion issue with women voters as some in the GOP push a national ban on the procedure. "Let me tell you something: They are about to find out."
The shift is giving Democrats a new sense that a Republican sweep of the House is no longer such a sure bet, particularly battle-tested incumbents polling better than Biden work their districts.
Meanwhile, Democrats have benefited from Republican candidates who won primaries but are struggling in the general campaign. Trump-backed Senate candidates have complicated the GOP's chances in battleground states like Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona, while several Trump-aligned candidates in House races were not always the party's first choice.
Trump's grip on the GOP remains strong and has perhaps even become tighter in the aftermath of the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home.
JB Poersch, the president of Senate Majority Project, an outside group that is working to elect Democrats to the Senate, said the Republican candidates are "getting caught up in the Trump tornado once again -- that is exactly what voters of both parties don't want."
Biden's political event, sponsored by the Democratic National Committee, comes as the president and members of his Cabinet are set to embark on what the White House has billed as the "Building a Better America Tour" to promote "the benefits of the President's accomplishments and the Inflation Reduction Act to the American people and highlight the contrast with Congressional Republicans' vision."
Meanwhile, the White House has benefited from a steady decline in gasoline prices, which, while still elevated, have dropped daily since mid-June.
"Our critics say inflation," Biden said, dismissing GOP attacks that his policies resulted in inflation being at a 40-year high. "You mean the global inflation caused by the worldwide pandemic and Putin's war in Ukraine?"
In Maryland, Biden was joined by gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore and a host of other officials on the ballot. Moore, introducing Biden, said his Trump-backed rival "Dan Cox is not an opponent. He's a threat."
Months ago, Democratic lawmakers facing tough reelection fights sought to make themselves scarce when Biden came to town, though White House aides said Biden could still be an asset by elevating issues that resonate with voters and sharpening the distinction with Republicans.
Now, allies see the fortunes beginning to change and the president as more of a direct asset to campaigns.
"Joe Biden is not the ballot technically," said House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer. "But Joe Biden is on the ballot, and Joe Biden needs your support."
------
AP Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro and AP writer Nicholas Riccardi contributed to this report
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's real estate market is cooling. Here's what to expect this fall
After fuelling Canada's economy through the COVID-19 pandemic, the real estate market is showing signs of weakness as home prices fall and bidding wars dissipate. It's welcome news for prospective buyers hoping for a better price. But as the busy fall season nears, realtors and economists are at odds over how long the pricing slide will last and how low it will go.
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine
Moderna is suing Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech for patent infringement in the development of the first COVID-19 vaccine approved in the United States, alleging they copied technology that Moderna developed years before the pandemic.
You have a doppelganger and probably share DNA with them, new study suggests
Two strangers who are completely unrelated look so similar, even facial recognition software had a hard time telling them apart from identical twins. But now scientists think they can explain what it is that makes them look so similar -- and could explain why each of us may have doppelganger.
Many Canadian doctors struggle with burnout, depression and anxiety: survey
The well-being of physicians across Canada has significantly decreased with many doctors reporting poorer mental health than before the COVID-19 pandemic, a new survey suggests.
Trump search affidavit to be released, portions blacked out
The U.S. Justice Department is set to release Friday a heavily blacked out document explaining the justification for an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate earlier this month, when agents removed top secret government records and other classified documents.
Freeland shrugs off criticism in Kushner book, says Canada just responded to a bully
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says former U.S. President Donald Trump used "bully" tactics during negotiations on a new North American free-trade agreement more than two years ago.
George Foreman accused of sexual abuse by daughters of his former associates, lawsuits show
Two women have accused former heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman of sexually abusing them when they were minors in the 1970s, according to lawsuits filed this week.
Woman charged $8,000 after rental car company claims she drove 36,000 kilometres in three days
A woman who rented a car in Toronto said she was charged $8,000 after the company claimed she drove nearly the distance of the Earth's circumference in three days.
'We're not leaving:' Deadline passes for The United People of Canada to leave Ottawa church
Ottawa police say they will maintain an "enhanced presence" at a church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, where members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remain despite an eviction deadline passing for them to leave.
Canada
-
3 people injured in shooting in Ottawa's ByWard Market
Emergency crews responded to the shooting on York Street in Ottawa's ByWard Market, between Sussex Drive and ByWard Market Square, at approximately 2:20 a.m. Friday.
-
'We're not leaving:' Deadline passes for The United People of Canada to leave Ottawa church
Ottawa police say they will maintain an "enhanced presence" at a church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, where members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remain despite an eviction deadline passing for them to leave.
-
One dead, two infected after meningococcal disease outbreak declared in Toronto
Toronto is reporting a meningococcal disease outbreak which has left one person dead and two others infected with the bacterial infection.
-
Who 'discovered Canada'? Quebec says French explorer over Indigenous people: survey
Quebecers are more inclined to say Jacques Cartier -- or even Christopher Columbus -- 'discovered Canada,' compared to the rest of the country, which points to Indigenous people, a new survey suggests.
-
Saskatoon woman back in Canada after arrest in U.S., hires high-profile lawyer
One of Canada's best known defence lawyers says she will be representing a Saskatoon woman who allegedly faked her own death and that of her son before the pair was found in the Oregon earlier this month.
-
Two in five students considering dropping out, but many feel optimistic about job prospects: survey
A new survey found that while two in five students are seriously considering dropping out of their institutions, there is also a wave of optimism about the future.
World
-
Norwegian mass murderer Breivik sues Norwegian state, again
Norwegian far-right extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in 2011, is once again suing the Norway government in a bid to force an end to his isolation, Norwegian media reported Friday.
-
Philippine ferry carrying 82 people catches fire; 40 rescued
A Philippine ferry carrying 82 passengers and crew caught fire as it was approaching a port south of Manila on Friday and at least 40 of those onboard have been rescued, coast guard officials said.
-
Trump search affidavit to be released, portions blacked out
The U.S. Justice Department is set to release Friday a heavily blacked out document explaining the justification for an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate earlier this month, when agents removed top secret government records and other classified documents.
-
China warns of 'forceful measures' if Canada interferes in Taiwan
China warned it will take 'forceful measures' if Canada interferes in Taiwan, a week after it emerged that a delegation of Canadian parliamentarians was planning to visit the island later this year to explore trade opportunities.
-
Florida school shooter fixated with guns, dreamed of killing: letter
Four years before Nikolas Cruz murdered 17 people at a Florida high school, therapists at another school wrote a letter to his psychiatrist saying he was fixated on guns and dreamed of killing others and being covered in blood, testimony at his penalty trial showed Thursday.
-
Oklahoma executes James Coddington for 1997 hammer killing
Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for a 1997 killing, despite a recommendation from the state's Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared.
Politics
-
NATO secretary-general, prime minister visit northern Alberta military base
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will be in Cold Lake, Alta., today as they wrap up a visit focused on northern defences.
-
Freeland shrugs off criticism in Kushner book, says Canada just responded to a bully
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says former U.S. President Donald Trump used "bully" tactics during negotiations on a new North American free-trade agreement more than two years ago.
-
Aitchison condemns Lewis' Nuremberg email as 'dog whistle' to COVID vaccine critics
Conservative party leadership candidate Scott Aitchison is condemning Leslyn Lewis' message to members last week about the Nuremberg Code and medical experimentation as nothing but a 'dog whistle' to COVID-19 vaccine critics.
Health
-
'Synthetic' mouse embryos created without sperm, egg or womb
Scientists have created 'synthetic' mouse embryos from stem cells without a dad's sperm or a mom's egg or womb.
-
Sask. family struggles to bring daughter with rare condition home from hospital due to lack of rural medical supports
A Saskatchewan family is highlighting the need for more medical supports in rural communities after they say they could be forced to relocate in order to seek treatment for their daughter.
-
One dead, two infected after meningococcal disease outbreak declared in Toronto
Toronto is reporting a meningococcal disease outbreak which has left one person dead and two others infected with the bacterial infection.
Sci-Tech
-
How to watch the Artemis I mission lift off to the moon
The uncrewed Artemis I mission, including the Space Launch System Rocket and Orion spacecraft, is targeting liftoff on Aug. 29 between 8:33 a.m. ET and 10:33 a.m. ET from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
-
Montreal researchers discover rare extrasolar 'waterworld'
A team of researchers led by a Montreal PhD student has discovered a planet outside our solar system that has the potential to harbour life and that they believe is covered entirely in water.
-
Apple expected to unveil new iPhones at 'far out' event on September 7
Apple sent out press invites on Wednesday for an event on September 7, where the company is widely expected to unveil the new iPhone 14 lineup.
Entertainment
-
Canadian Screen Awards makes next year's acting categories gender neutral
Canada's top film and television awards are going gender-neutral. Organizers say next year's Canadian Screen Awards will drop categories dedicated to male and female performers in favour of categories that aren't divided by gender.
-
'Gilmore Girls' actor Scott Patterson talks about the episode that made him feel objectified
'Gilmore Girls' actor Scott Patterson says a Season 3 scene left him feeling 'uncomfortable' and 'pissed off' because he felt he was being objectified.
-
Movie reviews: Despite masterful storytelling, 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' lacks passion
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Three Thousand Years of Longing,' 'Samaritan' and 'The Invitation.'
Business
-
In wake of LaFlamme's exit, brands should be wary when jumping on hot topics: experts
Marketing experts say brands that have advertised themselves with a nod to CTV National News host Lisa LaFlamme's recent dismissal should beware of blowback.
-
Asian stocks follow Wall St higher ahead of Fed chair speech
Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Friday ahead of a speech by the Federal Reserve chair that investors hoped would shed light on plans for more interest rate hikes.
-
Russia divestment promises by U.S. states largely unfulfilled
Driven by moral outrage over Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, U.S. governors and other top state officials made it clear: They wanted to cut their financial ties with Russia.
Lifestyle
-
Is the mullet making a comeback? 11-year-old Quebec boy places in top 10 in USA Mullet
Eli Phillips, an 11-year-old from Akwesasne Mohawk Territory in Quebec, is turning heads with his mullet that placed 10th in this year's USA Mullet Championships, edging out almost 700 other kids.
-
Meet the Ukrainian TikToker in Sask. showcasing iconic Canadian staples
A 19-year-old Ukrainian who is new to Canada is using TikTok to share his adventures in the country, including his first time trying a number of iconic Canadian foods.
-
'The greatest job in the world': Halifax company seeks drivers for double-decker buses
Red double-decker buses are synonymous with London, England. However, one Halifax company has almost two-dozen of the vehicles making their way around the city.
Sports
-
5 NBA players among Team Canada's roster for World Cup qualifier in Victoria
Five NBA players highlight Canada's 12-man roster for the team's World Cup qualifying game Thursday night against Argentina.
-
George Foreman accused of sexual abuse by daughters of his former associates, lawsuits show
Two women have accused former heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman of sexually abusing them when they were minors in the 1970s, according to lawsuits filed this week.
-
Nova Scotia's Troy Ryan to coach Canadian women's hockey team to 2026 Olympics
Troy Ryan will coach the Canadian women's hockey team at the next Winter Olympic Games. The 50-year-old from Spryfield, N.S., and Hockey Canada have agreed to an unprecedented four-year extension, which keeps Ryan behind Canada's bench until Milan and Cortina, Italy, in 2026.
Autos
-
Audi to enter Formula One in 2026 as power unit manufacturer
German manufacturer Audi will enter Formula One in 2026 in line with new engine regulations, chairman Markus Duesmann said on Friday.
-
Woman charged $8,000 after rental car company claims she drove 36,000 kilometres in three days
A woman who rented a car in Toronto said she was charged $8,000 after the company claimed she drove nearly the distance of the Earth's circumference in three days.
-
California phasing out gas vehicles in climate change fight
California set itself on a path Thursday to end the era of gas-powered cars, with air regulators adopting the world's most stringent rules for transitioning to zero-emission vehicles.