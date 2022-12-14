U.S. Congress passes bill to fund police de-escalation training

Ukrainian refugee, 7, dies in hit-and-run; Montreal-area man charged

A man has been charged following the death of a seven-year-old girl in Montreal who died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking to school Tuesday with her siblings. The girl has been identified as Maria Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee who came to Canada just two months ago after her family fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

