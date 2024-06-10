Politics

    • Foreign meddling inquiry must investigate allegations against MPs: opposition parties

    OTTAWA -

    The House of Commons is set to vote on a Bloc Quebecois motion that says the mandate of the inquiry should be expanded.

    A parliamentary national security committee included the bombshell allegations in a report on foreign interference last week.

    The Liberal government has said it won't release the names of the accused MPs, saying intelligence reports can contain unverified information and it's up to the RCMP to lay charges where appropriate.

    The NDP, which has been critical of the government's silence, says it plans to support the Bloc motion.

    Conservatives are also adding to the pressure, saying they wrote to the democratic institutions minister and the inquiry's commissioner to ask that the allegations be reported on publicly.

