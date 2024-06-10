Watching British movies and TV shows with the subtitles on? It's not just you

'Seeing the plane sink right before our eyes' SeaBus crew recounts moment float plane crashed
One of the benefits of streaming has been an increased flow of series and movies from around the globe, as services try to keep their shelves filled with fresh alternatives. Subscribers in the US, moreover, seem much less resistant than in years past when it comes to watching shows either entirely or heavily in languages other than English, as evidenced by the popularity of titles like “Squid Game,” “Lupin” and most recently “Shogun.”
Yet even shows produced in English in other countries, like the U.K. and Australia, can become a little thick for an American ear trying to sort out the idiomatic quirks and other differences. If you paused a few times to catch lines in Netflix’s “Baby Reindeer,” “Peaky Blinders” or “Bodkin,” or Paramount+’s “Sexy Beast,” rest assured, you are not alone.
Perhaps that’s one reason why data indicate more people – especially young adults, who are more prone to second-screen viewing and multitasking – are watching shows in their primary language with the subtitles on.
According to a 2023 survey by YouGov, nearly 40 per cent of U.S. respondents preferred having the subtitles on when watching TV in a language they speak, with those under 30 employing that practice by a better than two-to-one margin compared to those age 45 to 64.
The survey found that those using subtitles cite two primary factors in equal measure: Subtitles enhance their comprehension, and they help them understand accents.
Netflix, as the most widely distributed streaming service, has cast its net farther and wider in terms of offering programs produced around the world, and it has taken note of changes in the way people consume its content.
The service has increased the number of films and series that support audio descriptions (AD) and subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing (SDH).
Kathy Rokni, Netflix’s senior director of globalization, said the service employs an in-house team of “subtitling experts and language managers,” designed to enhance the viewing experience while remaining faithful to the filmmakers’ intentions.
“We believe great stories transcend borders, cultures, abilities, and languages,” Rokni said via email, noting that 40 per cent of viewing hours on Netflix now happen with subtitles, including SDH, over half of which involves members employing subtitles in their primary language.
Certainly, it’s a long way back to 1979, when the Australian movie “Mad Max” was dubbed into American English because the distributor feared Americans wouldn’t be able to understand the Aussie accents.
British series obviously have a long history in the U.S. – look no further than “Doctor Who” and the period dramas presented by “Masterpiece Theater” – but they traditionally tended to operate within a relatively narrow swatch of audience and genres.
By contrast, it’s notable today that a wider variety of imports, either in English or other languages, are organically finding success with little advance fanfare and promotion, as “Baby Reindeer” and before that “Squid Game” did. The trend suggests viewers are actively sampling internationally produced material as they seek (and often stumble upon) options via streaming platforms.
For streaming services, there’s a clear benefit to that, since series already produced elsewhere generally cost less to acquire than homegrown product, particularly with the production pipeline having slowed due to last year’s twin and prolonged actors and writers strikes.
So if the best show you’ve seen lately also happens to be one where you find yourself reading along while watching, either to assist your understanding or simply by choice? It’s not just you.
A 27-year-old man is facing charges after a security guard was pepper-sprayed during a University of Ottawa graduation ceremony, according to Ottawa police.
Ottawa police say emergency crews received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. Sunday about a child, 'possibly drowning,' at the Carp River Conservation Area in Ottawa's west end.
Public Services and Procurement Canada says the Terry Fox Memorial Statue is being relocated from Wellington Street to Sparks Street.
The elections in Sweden to the European Parliament marked the first electoral setback for the Swedish populist party with far-right roots that grabbed more than 13 per cent of the votes but came fourth, according to preliminary figures Monday. That made Sweden one of the few countries in Europe where the far-right is in retreat.
Ukraine may keep some of the F-16 fighter jets it's set to receive from its Western allies at foreign bases to protect them from Russian strikes, a senior Ukrainian military officer said Monday.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Egypt on Monday at a critical time as Washington seeks to increase pressure on Hamas and Israel to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and ensure the war does not expand into Lebanon.
The Liberal government plans to take the first legislative step Monday toward increasing the inclusion rate on capital gains.
The federal parties are still at an impasse over whether the government should release the names of the parliamentarians who have reportedly “wittingly” participated in foreign interference.
Neither the Liberals nor the Conservatives scored political points from the Bank of Canada's interest rate cut, according to CTV's Question Period's regular panel of political strategists.
A group of researchers from more than 45 academic institutions across Canada, including the University of Ottawa (uOttawa) came together to detect, treat and prevent brain and heart conditions.
Researchers are trying to determine if lifestyle interventions show cognitive improvement in people with mild cognitive impairment or early dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease.
Optimism in itself is hardly a cure-all, but numerous studies over the decades have demonstrated a link between a positive outlook and good health outcomes.
A billionaire American adventurer is planning to visit the Titanic wreckage in a submarine. Connor and his group are pledging that their vessel — they plan to use a Triton submarine — will be certified by a third-party group.
Recent research suggests that an invasive species of large, colourful spiders that take to the air as babies could spread to Canada.
A Maine woman enjoying a walk on a popular beach in Maine learned that quicksand doesn't just happen in Hollywood movies in jungles or rainforests.
Pop megastar Billie Eilish has revealed how she was ghosted by an old friend, and opened up about the loneliness of fame.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus responded to her 'Seinfeld' co-star Jerry Seinfeld's comments on cancel culture and political correctness.
Roots Corp. says it lost $8.9 million in its latest quarter as it missed out on some sales because it didn't have enough of its fleece products to keep up with demand and is still seeing shoppers grapple with economic headwinds.
Estate planning can seem daunting, especially if you think it requires hiring a lawyer. In his latest column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher LIew covers practical tips to simplify the process.
Canada's three largest providers say robust plans are in place to mitigate the effects of wildfires on their infrastructure.
A dog who spent the first three-and-a-half years of his life suffering and almost a year at a shelter has found his forever home, according to the BC SPCA.
I want to tell you about a time another driver saved me from danger. Though it happened in less than a minute, without a spoken word, it remains in my memory 17 years later.
Passionate and fired up, a huge gathering of Edmonton Oilers fans have made their presence felt in southern Florida.
Canada, looking poised and organized, held second-ranked France to a scoreless draw in a high-profile men's soccer friendly Sunday.
Three Valencia fans have been handed eight-month prison sentences after pleading guilty to racially insulting Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior in the first conviction for racism-related cases in professional soccer in Spain.
A Midland, Ont. man was shocked when he was driving down the road and his front wheel came loose from his car.
If you're wondering how much your car is worth, or how much to pay for that car you're thinking of buying, there's a good chance you'll check KBB.com.
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
In most families, ringing in a 100th birthday is a massive milestone. Minni Pelman’s family certainly thinks so – as they celebrate her 108th birthday in the park outside her building.
Showing off the latest purchase in his Eaton's collection, Corey Quintaine joked he is rebuilding the former flagship store that used to sit at 320 Portage Avenue one Facebook Marketplace purchase at a time.
After learning about food security at school, 11-year-old Violette Ferguson wants fresh eggs and to change the rules around chickens in the city.
An Ontario powerlifter caught a mild cold last year. Six days later, he was fighting for his life in the ICU.
Marking a milestone, Lakeshore resident Olga White celebrated her 107th birthday in style Wednesday.
The municipality of Tantramar, N.B., is holding a sale to get rid of surplus items it acquired after the Town of Sackville amalgamated with smaller communities last year.
For several weeks, a mysterious social media user has apparently been leaving $50 bills hidden across Metro Vancouver.
A statue dedicated to the Royal Regina Rifles Regiment has been officially unveiled in France just ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
Mounties in Langley are appealing to the public to help them find a suspect they say hit two police cars before fleeing from officers.
Squamish Search and Rescue provided a brief update Saturday evening on the status of their efforts to find three mountaineers who have been missing for more than a week.
For parents at one Beaches daycare, getting a $150 parking ticket is a bit of a rite of passage. A years-long battle over parking spaces near Lullaboo Nursery and Child Care Center means that parents are now used to the daily presence of parking enforcement officers at pick-up and drop-off times.
A 28-year-old man from Calgary is facing several charges, including impaired driving, after crashing the tractor trailer he was driving on Highway 401 in Toronto on Sunday morning.
An investigation his now underway after a historic church in Toronto's Little Portugal area was completely destroyed by a four-alarm fire on Sunday.
Calgary police are in Forest Lawn Monday morning investigating reports of a shooting.
Shannon Phillips, the MLA for Lethbridge-West, is stepping down on Monday, officials confirmed to CTV News.
Public Services and Procurement Canada says the Terry Fox Memorial Statue is being relocated from Wellington Street to Sparks Street.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Francois Legault are slated to meet Monday afternoon in Quebec City to talk about immigration.
No passenger trains are set to run between Montreal and New York City until September amid maintenance work on the track.
Animal rescue groups in Montreal are asking those who can to adopt a pet in June. They say the cost of caring for an animal has gone up and that July is the busiest time of the year as people move and sometimes can't bring their pets.
It's shaping up to be another unsettled weak of weather across Alberta and in the Edmonton region.
A man is in hospital after he was shot by police early Sunday morning in McCauley.
Mounties say a woman who told friends she hit a tree Friday hasn’t been heard from since.
As the one-year anniversary approaches of a deadly crash near Carberry, Man., that took the lives of 17 people, families are still waiting for answers about the investigation.
A new phone booth now stands outside of Regina’s Lakeview United Church. This particular phone is called a wind phone, and it is intended to be a way to communicate with a loved one who has died or is missing.
With the release of two new books on Sunday, 101-year-old Regina author Kay Parley is proving that dreams don’t fade as we age.
An accidental car seizure by the Bank of Canada, a raid at a Hells Angels clubhouse, and rats spotted in Uptown Waterloo round out the top stories of the week.
A new AI device is helping local search and rescue teams cut down their search time significantly.
OPP officer Dylan McKinnon has gone from being told he'd never run again to finishing his own cancer research fundraising event.
Saskatoon police are looking for a suspect who tried to abduct a 75-year-old woman from a campground while threatening her at knifepoint and stealing her truck.
A 30-year-old Saskatchewan man was arrested after police found him washing a stolen vehicle in Prince Albert this week.
The body of a 25-year-old American man has been found after a canoe carrying six people capsized in northwestern Ontario last week, police say.
Six commercial vehicles were placed out of service, four license plates seized and 54 tickets issued in a one-day traffic blitz in the North Bay area last week.
A freighter in Lake Superior hit something underwater on Saturday and started taking on water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The London Police Service is on the lookout for an arson suspect following a fire in the Wateroak Drive area.
One person suffered life-threatening injuries and five others were also hurt following a crash Sunday afternoon near St. Thomas.
A St. Thomas resident is out $50,000 after falling prey to an online scam.
Several major arteries across Barrie will be closed or partially closed this week.
Cocaine and paraphernalia was seized during search warrant.
More than 40 community members gathered to discuss a sustainable future for Orillia at a workshop held by Sustainable Orillia.
A 32-year-old Chatham-Kent woman has been charged after she allegedly assaulted a store employee.
Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent residents will see a cool start to the week Monday but it won't last.
Have you ever wondered why the LaSalle Strawberry Festival is named after strawberries?
No one was injured, but a home was destroyed and its residents displaced after a fire in North Saanich early Sunday morning.
A property on B.C.’s Protection Island has hit the market for $4.8 million – but the asking price includes much more than the four-bedroom, five-bathroom waterfront home.
Firefighters made quick work of a brushfire at a farm in Okanagan Falls, B.C., on Saturday afternoon.
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
Lethbridge residents have more options when it comes to reporting less serious crimes to police.
Today marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.
A 29-year-old suspect in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after police with a search warrant raided an Alexandra Street residence.
There was good news this weekend regarding the forest fire situation in northeastern Ontario.
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
