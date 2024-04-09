World

    • U.S. announces $138 million in emergency military sales of Hawk missile systems support for Ukraine

    WASHINGTON -

    The U.S. State Department has greenlighted an emergency US$138 million in foreign military sales for Ukraine to provide critical repairs and spare parts for Kyiv's Hawk missile systems.

    The U.S. announced the move Tuesday saying that Ukraine has an urgent need for the maintenance support to keep the missile system running.

    The announcement follows a similar, small-sized round of $300 million in munitions support the Pentagon announced last month after it was able to convert contract savings to be able to offset the cost of providing the aid. Both the State and Defense Departments have been looking for ways to continue to get Ukraine support while a $60 billion Ukraine aid package remains stalled in Congress.

    The HAWK is a medium range surface-to-air missile system that provides air defence, which is one of Ukraine's top security needs.

    "Ukraine has an urgent need to increase its capabilities to defend against Russian missile strikes and the aerial capabilities of Russian forces," the State Department said in a memo outlining the sale. "Maintaining and sustaining the HAWK Weapon System will enhance Ukraine's ability to defend its people and protect critical national infrastructure."

    During a Capitol Hill hearing Tuesday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said without the support -- the U.S. risks that Ukraine will fall to Russia.

    "Ukraine matters, and the outcome of the conflict in Ukraine will have global implications for our national security as well," Austin said.

    If Kyiv falls, it could imperil Ukraine's Baltic NATO member neighbours and potentially drag U.S. troops into a prolonged European war.

    The work on the Hawk systems will be performed by contractors from Massachusetts-based RTX Corporation, formerly known as Raytheon and Huntsville, Alabama-based PROJECTXYZ. The State Department said the parts needed to repair the systems will come from U.S. Army stock, third-country donations, commercial off-the-shelf components and new production.

