U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign amid party revolt

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign amid party revolt

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Feds urged to crack down on fake Indigenous art, copyright breaches

First Nations art, from hand-carved masks to totem poles, draws on generations of tradition and skill and can take months to craft. But a flood of fakes and commercial knock-offs produced in Asia and eastern Europe are exploiting Indigenous culture, the artists say, and robbing them of revenue.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social