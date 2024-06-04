Business

    • Flair Airlines CEO to step down from low-cost carrier this summer

    Flair Airlines chief executive Stephen Jones will be stepping down this summer after more than three-and-a-half years at the helm of the discount carrier. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press) Flair Airlines chief executive Stephen Jones will be stepping down this summer after more than three-and-a-half years at the helm of the discount carrier. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Flair Airlines chief executive Stephen Jones will be stepping down this summer after more than three-and-a-half years at the helm of the discount carrier.

    The CEO's tenure spanned a turbulent period for the seven-year-old company as the airline expanded its fleet but also hit financial headwinds amid stiff competition.

    Flair says a recruitment process for a replacement is underway and that chief operating officer Maciej Wilk named interim CEO until the board selects a successor.

    Flair says its 20-plane fleet will "continue operating normally" during the transition, even as some hurdles from the past 18 months remain.

    Jones suspended expansion plans earlier this year as the carrier contends with plane delivery delays and hefty debts, including $67 million in unpaid federal taxes related to import duties on its jets as of November.

    In a release, the outgoing chief executive said he's proud of enabling more Canadians to travel via the airline's relatively low ticket prices.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2024

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Feature Report

    Feature Report Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal

    Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News