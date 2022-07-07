Here's who could replace Boris Johnson as U.K. prime minister
Here's who could replace Boris Johnson as U.K. prime minister
Boris Johnson was due to resign as Britain's prime minister on Thursday, bringing an end to a turbulent two and half years in office and triggering a search for a new leader.
Below is a summary of some of those who could be in the frame to replace him. However, there is no clear favourite and they are not listed in order of likely prospects.
LIZ TRUSS
The foreign secretary is the darling of the ruling Conservative Party's grassroots and has regularly topped polls of party members carried out by the website Conservative Home.
Truss has a carefully cultivated public image and was photographed in a tank last year, echoing a famous 1986 photo of Britain's first female prime minister, Margaret Thatcher.
The 46-year-old spent the first two years of Johnson's premiership as international trade secretary, championing Brexit, and last year was appointed as Britain's lead negotiator with the European Union.
Truss said on Monday that Johnson had her "100% backing" and she urged colleagues to support him.
JEREMY HUNT
The former foreign secretary, 55, finished second to Johnson in the 2019 leadership contest. He would offer a more serious and less controversial style of leadership after the turmoil of Johnson's premiership.
Over the last two years, Hunt has used his experience as a former health secretary to chair parliament's health select committee and has not been tarnished by having served in the current government.
Earlier this year, he said his ambition to become prime minister "hasn't completely vanished." Hunt said he voted to oust Johnson in a confidence vote last month that the prime minister narrowly won.
BEN WALLACE
Defence minister Ben Wallace, 52, has risen in recent months to be the most popular member of the government with Conservative Party members, according to Conservative Home, thanks to his handling of the Ukraine crisis.
A former soldier, he was mentioned in dispatches in 1992 for an incident in which the patrol he was commanding captured an Irish Republican Army guerrilla unit suspected of trying to carry out a bomb attack on British troops.
He began his political career as a member of Scotland's devolved assembly in May 1999, before being first elected to the Westminster parliament in 2005.
He was security minister from 2016 until taking on his current role three years later, winning plaudits as his department evacuated British nationals and allies from Afghanistan last year, and for sending weapons to Kyiv.
RISHI SUNAK
Sunak, who resigned as finance minister on Tuesday saying the British public "rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously," was until last year the favourite to succeed Johnson.
He was praised for a COVID-19 economic rescue package, including a costly jobs retention program that averted mass unemployment.
But Sunak later faced criticism for not giving enough cost-of-living support to households. Revelations about his wealthy wife's non-domiciled tax status and a fine he received, along with Johnson, for breaking COVID lockdown rules have damaged his standing.
His tax-and-spend budget last year put Britain on course for its biggest tax burden since the 1950s, undermining his claims to favour lower taxes.
SAJID JAVID
Javid was the first cabinet minister to resign in protest over accusations that Johnson misled the public over what he knew about sexual harassment allegations against a Conservative lawmaker.
A former banker and a champion of free markets, Javid has served in a number of cabinet roles, most recently as health minister. He resigned as Johnson's finance minister in 2020.
The son of Pakistani Muslim immigrant parents, he is a Thatcher admirer and finished fourth in the 2019 leadership contest to replace former U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May.
NADHIM ZAHAWI
The newly appointed finance minister impressed as vaccines minister when Britain had one of the world's fastest rollouts of COVID jabs.
Zahawi's personal story as a former refugee from Iraq who came to Britain as a child sets him apart from other contenders.
He co-founded polling company YouGov before entering parliament in 2010. His last job was as education secretary. Zahawi said last week that it would be a "privilege" to be prime minister at some stage.
PENNY MORDAUNT
The former defence secretary was sacked by Johnson when he became prime minister after she endorsed his rival Hunt during the last leadership contest.
Mordaunt was a passionate supporter of leaving the European Union and made national headlines by taking part in a now-defunct reality TV diving show.
Currently a junior trade minister, Mordaunt called the lockdown-breaking parties in government "shameful." She had previously expressed loyalty to Johnson.
TOM TUGENDHAT
The chair of parliament's foreign affairs committee, and a former soldier who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan, has already indicated he would run in any leadership contest.
He has been a regular critic of Johnson and would offer his party a clean break with previous governments.
However, he is relatively untested because he has never served in cabinet.
SUELLA BRAVERMAN
A Brexit-backing Attorney General, Braverman has indicated she will run for the leadership. She was heavily criticized by lawyers during her tenure after the government sought to break international law over post-Brexit trade rules in Northern Ireland.
(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Michael Holden, Jon Boyle, Catherine Evans and Mark Heinrich)
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign amid party revolt
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign amid party revolt
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to resign, his office said Thursday, ending an unprecedented political crisis over his future that has paralyzed Britain's government.
Here's who could replace Boris Johnson as U.K. prime minister
Boris Johnson was due to resign as Britain's prime minister on Thursday, bringing an end to a turbulent two and half years in office and triggering a search for a new leader.
The next stage in the battle against COVID-19: bivalent vaccines
Several vaccine manufacturers are racing to develop formulas that take into account the more infectious Omicron variant now driving cases, while policymakers are laying the groundwork for another large-scale vaccine blitz.
Ukrainian medic released in prisoner exchange accuses captors of torture
A well-known Ukrainian paramedic who was held prisoner by Russian and separatist forces for three months after being captured in the southeastern city of Mariupol has accused her guards of psychological and physical torture during her time in captivity.
Intense video shows worker dangling from crane at Toronto construction site
Video has emerged showing a worker dangling in the air above a Toronto construction site after accidently getting entangled in a tagline attached to a crane.
Feds intend to keep ArriveCan for its data on COVID-19-positive travellers: sources
The federal government has no intention of dropping the controversial ArriveCan app because it gives the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) key health information about travellers who test positive for COVID-19 through testing at airports and land borders, senior government sources tell CTV News.
Conservative party disputes Brown’s allegation political corruption behind his disqualification
Patrick Brown is alleging political corruption played a role in his disqualification from the Conservative Party of Canada's leadership race, a move that came following allegations that his campaign violated election financing rules.
Brittney Griner trial in Russia resumes amid calls for U.S. to strike deal
Jailed American basketball star Brittney Griner returns to a Russian court Thursday amid a growing chorus of calls for Washington to do more to secure her release nearly five months after she was arrested on drug charges.
Patrick Brown to remain on Conservative leadership ballots despite disqualification
Despite being disqualified by the Conservative Party of Canada from becoming its next leader, ousted candidate Patrick Brown's name will still appear on the ballot.
Canada
-
Feds urged to crack down on fake Indigenous art, copyright breaches
First Nations art, from hand-carved masks to totem poles, draws on generations of tradition and skill and can take months to craft. But a flood of fakes and commercial knock-offs produced in Asia and eastern Europe are exploiting Indigenous culture, the artists say, and robbing them of revenue.
-
Intense video shows worker dangling from crane at Toronto construction site
Video has emerged showing a worker dangling in the air above a Toronto construction site after accidently getting entangled in a tagline attached to a crane.
-
Video shows suspect in disturbing machete attack in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
Weeks after a terrifying machete attack in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, authorities have yet to identify the person responsible – but new surveillance video is offering a glimpse of a suspect.
-
'Not a time when Quebec can afford to lose young doctors,' province's opposition leader says of ER exodus
The leader of Quebec's Liberal Party paused her vacation briefly on Wednesday to react to the news that two young emergency room doctors have quit their jobs in their hometown of Montreal to work in Toronto.
-
Emergency room delays to continue for 'quite some time,' doctor warns
An emergency room physician is urging governments to address the country’s shortfall of health-care workers in light of the recent temporary shutdowns of emergency departments and the staffing downsizing at others.
-
RCMP officer charged with assault in relation to violent 2021 Campbellton, N.B., arrest
An RCMP officer has been charged following an investigation by Quebec's police watchdog into a violent arrest in Campbellton, N.B., last summer.
World
-
Here's who could replace Boris Johnson as U.K. prime minister
Boris Johnson was due to resign as Britain's prime minister on Thursday, bringing an end to a turbulent two and half years in office and triggering a search for a new leader.
-
Ukrainian medic released in prisoner exchange accuses captors of torture
A well-known Ukrainian paramedic who was held prisoner by Russian and separatist forces for three months after being captured in the southeastern city of Mariupol has accused her guards of psychological and physical torture during her time in captivity.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign amid party revolt
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to resign, his office said Thursday, ending an unprecedented political crisis over his future that has paralyzed Britain's government.
-
Highland Park residents resist 'normalization' of shootings
The trauma of the Fourth of July was already beginning to yield to life's regular rhythms Wednesday, just 48 hours after America's latest mass shooting brought tragedy and infamy to another tranquil U.S. community.
-
'We are patriots': Ukrainians cling to life at front line against Russia
While towns and villages around the capital of Kyiv have begun to rebuild after the Russians withdrew months ago and world powers discuss long-term recovery, others in eastern Ukraine still cannot sleep soundly.
-
Beijing imposes mainland China's first COVID vaccine mandate in face of Omicron subvariant
Beijing on Wednesday announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for residents to enter public venues, becoming the first city in mainland China to do so as it attempts to contain a highly infectious Omicron subvariant.
Politics
-
Conservative party disputes Brown’s allegation political corruption behind his disqualification
Patrick Brown is alleging political corruption played a role in his disqualification from the Conservative Party of Canada's leadership race, a move that came following allegations that his campaign violated election financing rules.
-
Patrick Brown to remain on Conservative leadership ballots despite disqualification
Despite being disqualified by the Conservative Party of Canada from becoming its next leader, ousted candidate Patrick Brown's name will still appear on the ballot.
-
Feds urged to crack down on fake Indigenous art, copyright breaches
First Nations art, from hand-carved masks to totem poles, draws on generations of tradition and skill and can take months to craft. But a flood of fakes and commercial knock-offs produced in Asia and eastern Europe are exploiting Indigenous culture, the artists say, and robbing them of revenue.
Health
-
The next stage in the battle against COVID-19: bivalent vaccines
Several vaccine manufacturers are racing to develop formulas that take into account the more infectious Omicron variant now driving cases, while policymakers are laying the groundwork for another large-scale vaccine blitz.
-
How an increasingly popular supplement landed a man in the hospital
A British man's overdose on vitamin D is a cautionary tale for people who are considering adding supplements to their lives, according to a paper published Tuesday in the journal BMJ Case Reports.
-
U.S. to diversify infant formula industry to avoid shortages
The Biden administration is looking to help foreign makers of baby formula stay on the U.S. market for the long term, in an effort to diversify the industry after the closure of the largest domestic plant sparked a nationwide shortage.
Sci-Tech
-
Contact restored with NASA spacecraft headed to lunar orbit
NASA said Wednesday that contact has been restored with its US$32.7 million spacecraft headed to the moon to test out a lopsided lunar orbit.
-
Alleged Chinese police database hack leaks data of 1 billion
Hackers claim to have obtained a trove of data on 1 billion Chinese from a Shanghai police database in a leak that, if confirmed, could be one of the largest data breaches in history.
-
World's largest waterlily identified as new species
An enormous waterlily in London's Royal Botanic Gardens has been discovered to belong to an entirely new species, after 177 years in the gardens' herbarium.
Entertainment
-
Ex-'Cheer' star Harris gets 12 years for seeking photos, sex from minors
A federal judge Wednesday sentenced Jerry Harris, a former star of the Netflix documentary series 'Cheer,' to 12 years in prison for coercing teenage boys to send him obscene photos and videos of themselves and soliciting sex from minors at cheerleading competitions.
-
Carlos Santana suffered heat exhaustion during a Michigan concert
Legendary musician Carlos Santana suffered a medical emergency Tuesday night during a performance in Michigan, according to his management team.
-
Clement Virgo's 'Brother' to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
Clement Virgo's adaptation of a coming-of-age novel set in Toronto's hip hop scene is bound for the Toronto International Film Festival.
Business
-
OPINION
OPINION | How much of a mortgage can I afford in Canada?
Prices have been easing slightly recently, but affording a mortgage is still a very difficult task for many Canadians. How much of a mortgage can you afford? Contributor Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
-
Air Canada temporarily bans pets from baggage hold over delays
Air Canada said on Wednesday it will not allow animals in the baggage hold until Sept. 12 due to 'longer than usual' delays at airports, as carriers and airports wrestle with complaints over lost luggage and long lines.
-
Global stocks higher after Fed says rate hikes may be needed
Global stock markets and Wall Street futures gained Thursday after lower oil prices helped to offset fears about surging inflation the Federal Reserve said might require more U.S. interest rate hikes.
Lifestyle
-
Unclaimed $15M lottery ticket sold last August in B.C. set to expire
Someone in British Columbia could be sitting on a lottery ticket worth a whopping $15 million – but there's only a few weeks left to claim the jackpot.
-
Spain's famous Bull Run festival back after 2-year hiatus
Thousands of revellers erupted in celebration Wednesday as the traditional 'chupinazo' firework was ignited to start the San Fermin bull-run festival in the Spanish city of Pamplona, ending a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
-
Sports
-
Brittney Griner trial in Russia resumes amid calls for U.S. to strike deal
Jailed American basketball star Brittney Griner returns to a Russian court Thursday amid a growing chorus of calls for Washington to do more to secure her release nearly five months after she was arrested on drug charges.
-
Former NHL defenceman Bryan Marchment dies at 53
Former NHL defenceman Bryan Marchment died unexpectedly Wednesday in Montreal, his agent said. He was 53.
-
Montreal swimmer says she was drugged at world championships
Montreal swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey says she was drugged on the final day of the world aquatics championships and suffered a rib sprain and a concussion.
Autos
-
Auto sales down 11.5 per cent in June from a year earlier
DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says Canadian auto sales were down 11.5 per cent in June compared with a year earlier as supply challenges persist.
-
Lewis Hamilton backs environmental protests, but not their methods as protestors invade British GP track
Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has said he supports the cause of environmentalist group Just Stop Oil, but not some of its methods after group members invaded the track during the British Grand Prix.
-
B.C. judge dismisses realtor's claim dealership misled him about Ford Mustang
A Vancouver Island real estate agent has lost his bid to recover a deposit he made on a new Ford Mustang that he intended to offer as a prize in a year-long contest in 2020.