Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in U.S. police culture

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Don't be numb to this': Battling despair over gun deaths

When President Joe Biden signed a bill last year to fight gun violence -- the first such measure to pass Congress in a generation -- a substantial majority supported it. But 78 per cent said they believed it would do little or nothing at all, a survey by the Pew Research Center found.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social