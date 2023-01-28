Canadian police chiefs speak out on death of Black man beaten by U.S. officers
Canadian police chiefs condemned on Friday the death of a Black man who was savagely beaten by police during a traffic stop in the United States, saying the officers involved must be held accountable.
The condemnation of the actions that led to Tyre Nichols' death came as authorities in Memphis, Tenn., released a video of what happened.
The footage shows officers holding Nichols down and striking him repeatedly as he screamed for his mother.
After the beating, officers milled about for several minutes while Nichols lay propped up against a car, then slumped onto the street.
Nichols died three days after the Jan. 7 confrontation. The officers, all of whom are Black, were charged Thursday with murder and other crimes.
Chief Myron Demkiw of the Toronto Police Service offered sincere condolences to Nichols' family and friends. He said the actions of the officers in Memphis will have long-standing impacts on communities in Toronto and would have a disproportionate effect on some members of the Black community.
"I am profoundly saddened by the murder of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee," Demkiw said in a post on Twitter. "On behalf of the Toronto Police Service, I condemn the violent actions of the officers involved."
The Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police called the circumstances of Nichols' death "horrific and highly disturbing," and offered condolences to his loved ones.
"(Officers') duties must always be done in a manner that is transparent, professional, and upholds the high standards of policing as a profession," the association said in a statement. "Every officer understands that they are accountable for their actions."
The Ottawa Police Service said Nichols' death and similar tragedies destabilize communities and undermine trust in police across North America.
"Nichols’ death, like so many before him, is tragic," Ottawa police said. "We join in the calls for justice, and we support the steps being taken to fully investigate the incident and hold the individuals accountable."
The chiefs of Peel police, Windsor police and Regina police also issued statements to condemn the actions of the officers charged in Nichols' death.
Peel police chief Nishan Duraiappah said the death of Nichols was "deeply disturbing," and that his thoughts were with the man's family and community.
Windsor police chief Jason Bellaire said Nichols’ death and similar events affect "police credibility" globally, and it will take the police a long time to rebuild relationships and restore trust with the community.
He said his force will work with any community groups that want to plan peaceful protests in response to Nichols’ death.
Regina police chief Evan Bray called the death of Nichols "tragic and unnecessary" in a video posted on Twitter.
Bray said he reached out to leaders from his city's Black community to express his sympathy and noted that Nichols’ death brings up "all kinds of heartache and trauma."
The Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police said the video of Nichols being beaten by the officers in Memphis is disturbing and the association is shaken by what it saw.
"What happened in Memphis, and the death of Tyre Nichols is a failure to uphold the basic human rights that every citizen is entitled to," the association said in a release late Friday.
"Police officers take an oath to serve and protect, and so we understand that when there is an appalling incident like this, policing as an institution comes under increased scrutiny. We denounce the egregious use of force on anyone in the community."
The association said the death of Tyre may be especially triggering for the Black communities it serves.
"We categorically condemn the actions that resulted in the senseless loss of a life."
The Edmonton Police Service called the death of Nichols a tragedy and said what happened in Memphis does not reflect police work in any form.
"There is no avoiding that the five officers, now charged with second-degree murder and other charges, were on duty when they committed this act," the service said in an email.
"EPS (Edmonton Police Service) supports the swift and decisive action taken by the Memphis police in seeking justice for Mr. Nichols and his family."
Given the likelihood of protests, Memphis Police Director Cerelyn Davis said she and other local officials decided it would be best to release the video later in the day, after schools were dismissed and people were home from work.
Nichols' mother, RowVaughn Wells, warned supporters of the “horrific” nature of the video but pleaded for peaceful protests.
“I don’t want us burning up our city, tearing up the streets, because that’s not what my son stood for,” she said. “If you guys are here for me and Tyre, then you will protest peacefully.”
The officers each face charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression. Four of the five officers had posted bond and been released from custody by Friday morning, according to court and jail records.
Second-degree murder is punishable by 15 to 60 years in prison under Tennessee law.
As a precaution, Memphis-area schools cancelled all after-class activities and postponed an event scheduled for Saturday morning. Other early closures included the city power company's community offices and the University of Memphis.
Davis said other officers are still being investigated for violating department policy. In addition, she said “a complete and independent review” will be conducted of the department’s specialized units, without providing further details.
Two fire department workers were also removed from duty over Nichols’ arrest.
-- With files from The Associated Press.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2023.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian police chiefs speak out on death of Black man beaten by U.S. officers
Canadian police chiefs condemned on Friday the death of a Black man who was savagely beaten by police during a traffic stop in the United States, saying the officers involved must be held accountable.
How to get over the 'mental hurdle' of being active in the winter
When the cold and snow have people hunkering down, these outdoor enthusiasts find motivation in braving the Canadian winter through community and sport.
Memphis police disband unit that beat Tyre Nichols
The Memphis police chief on Saturday disbanded the unit whose officers beat to death Tyre Nichols as the nation and the city struggled to come to grips with video showing police pummelling the Black motorist.
Health Canada maintains use of COVID prevention drug Evusheld despite FDA pullback
Health Canada says it will continue to recommend COVID-19 prevention drug, Evulsheld, despite U.S. FDA pulling back its emergency use authorization due to concerns around its efficacy against Omicron subvariant 'Kraken.'
Germany won't be a 'party to the war' amid tanks exports to Ukraine: Ambassador
The German ambassador to Canada says Germany will not become 'a party to the conflict' in Ukraine, despite it and several other countries announcing they'll answer President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's pleas for tanks, possibly increasing the risk of Russian escalation.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels. W5's documentary 'Narco Avocados' airs Saturday at 7 pm on CTV.
OPINION | Selling a home? How to know if you qualify for a capital gains exemption
When selling a home, Canadians may be exempted from paying capital gains tax on a residential property -- if it's their principal residence. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains what's determined as a principal residence, and what properties are eligible for the exemption.
What we know -- and still don't know -- about what led to Tyre Nichols' death
Tyre Nichols was hospitalized after he was pulled over on January 7, police have said. Five Memphis Police Department officers, who also are Black, were fired after an internal investigation and are facing criminal charges, including second-degree murder.
Inflation-focused Pierre Poilievre back to Parliament as health-care talks loom
With a deal under negotiation between Ottawa and provinces, and premiers invited to a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in early February, the issue remains one where the Tory leader's position appears somewhat murky, including to some inside his own party.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels. W5's documentary 'Narco Avocados' airs Saturday at 7 pm on CTV.
The mini investigations you never see, and why journalism matters
On CTVNews.ca/W5: Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights an example of a W5 mini investigation that never made it to air, but made a difference in someone's life nonetheless.
W5: The Informant | How avocados became 'green gold' to Mexican drug cartels, and a deeper dive into the Pivot Airlines saga
On CTVNews.ca/W5: Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights some of W5's upcoming investigations, including Mexico's multi-billion dollar avocado industry run by cartels, and a continuing look into the Pivot Airlines passengers and crew who were detained for months without charges in the Dominican Republic.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Pivot Airlines crew back in Canada after being trapped in Dominican Republic since spring
The five-member Pivot Airlines crew, who had been detained in the Dominican Republic for almost eight months, is now back in Canada. An emotional airport reunion took place in a special pre-arrivals area of Toronto Pearson International Airport, as the two flight attendants, pilot, co-pilot and mechanic were greeted by family.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Exclusive surveillance footage shows duffel bags being loaded onto Pivot Airlines jet
CTV's W5 has been shown never-before-seen surveillance footage of Punta Cana International Airport from the night before a Canadian airline crew was detained after discovering duffel bags stuffed with 210 kilograms of cocaine in their plane's avionics bay.
CTV News Special | 50 years after his mother was expelled from Uganda, Omar Sachedina returns to her village
Fifty years ago, Omar Sachedina’s mother was expelled from Uganda along with tens of thousands of other Asians. This summer, she returned to her village for the first time. Omar recounts, in his own words, the emotional return to his mother’s homeland on CTVNews.ca.
Toronto
-
$3.85M 'opulent McMansion' sits on the market in Toronto as longtime tenants displaced
The transformation of a house in downtown Toronto – from a multi-unit with below market rent to a luxury single-family home – is not an anomaly. But rather, housing and legal experts say it is emblematic of why a housing crisis continues to grip the city.
-
Man allegedly assaults TTC streetcar riders in downtown Toronto
A man allegedly assaulted riders on a TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto on Saturday, according to Toronto police.
-
Ontarians can get money back with these personal income tax credits
While the deadline to file your taxes is months away, there are some personal tax credits Ontarians may qualify for that require some time pilfering through receipts to get them.
Ottawa
-
Increased police presence in downtown Ottawa as hundreds of people mark 'Freedom Convoy' anniversary
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services officers issued 81 parking tickets and 20 Provincial Offences Notices on Saturday, as hundreds of people marked the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy'.
-
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY | Here's when Ottawa will see 10 to 15 cm of snow this weekend
More snow is on the way this weekend, as city crews continue to clean up the nearly 30 cm that has fallen since Wednesday.
-
Ottawa one of the least expensive capital cities for homebuyers, report suggests
Ottawa is one of the least expensive capital cities for homebuyers, according to numbers crunched by a UK-based insurance company.
Barrie
-
-
Casino in Wasaga Beach celebrates grand opening
Playtime Casino Wasaga Beach celebrated its grand opening Friday.
-
Colts visit fans at RVH who were struck by car beside the arena
Barrie Colts owner Howie Campbell, as well as the captain and alternate captain of the Colts, Brandt Clarke and Jacob Frasca visited the two patients at RVH this week.
Kitchener
-
'I'm very happy about the decision': Resident reacts to judge dismissing region’s bid for encampment injunction
The Region of Waterloo has lost a court bid for an injunction to evict residents of an encampment on municipally owned land at Victoria Street North and Weber Street West in Kitchener.
-
Elora drag queen show organizers hopeful for conflict free night despite online pushback
A drag queen show in Elora will continue Saturday night as planned, despite organizers saying concerns were raised after online comments targeted the event.
-
City of Kitchener declares snow event as up to 15 cm of snowfall overnight possible
For the second time this week, the City of Kitchener has declared a snow event, meaning parking overnight on city streets is prohibited.
London
-
'I can’t do much about the uninformed': Drag queen story time in Sarnia, Ont. met with protesters
The supporters outnumbered the protesters more than 20-to-one. As drag queen Amanda Villa prepared to sing and read to children in Sarnia, a small group of protesters marched outside, while more than 100 supporters of the rally “All You Need is Love” spent time chasing them around the parking lot, and having peaceful discussions about acceptance and hate.
-
Special weather statement issued for London, Ont. region
Only a few days after a large winter weather system rolled through southern Ontario, Environment Canada has once again issued a special weather statement for the London region, warning of a snow-rain mix expected to begin Saturday night.
-
Elementary school flashbacks aside, dodgeball a growing adult sport
Upwards of 300 athletes are in London, Ont. this weekend for a major tournament. But the visitors are not here for any sport you might be expecting, including hockey or figure skating — they are taking part in the Forest City Invitational Dodgeball Tournament.
Windsor
-
21-year-old arrested after crashing into hydro pole, fleeing the scene
A 21-year-old has been arrested after they allegedly crashed into a hydro pole overnight and fled the scene of the crash, Chatham-Kent police said.
-
Wintry weather mix expected for Windsor, Ont. this weekend
Windsor will see a mixed bag of snow and rain when it comes to weekend weather before it gives way to sunshine early next week, according to Environment Canada.
-
Lifelong Toronto Maple Leafs fan fulfils dream of seeing first game, passes away next day
Mike Davy always dreamed of going to a Toronto Maple Leafs game, and once it finally happened, he passed away the night after.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area private school teacher arrested in connection with child pornography
Parents at a private school on Montreal's South Shore received a disturbing letter Friday night informing them a teacher had been arrested in connection with child pornography. Gilles Croteau is a math teacher at Collège Trinité, a high school in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville.
-
'It's very frustrating, and it's scary': Kanesatake Grand Chief calling for better security from the SQ
Some Indigenous communities in Quebec that are patrolled by provincial police say the established system does not fully meet security needs and needs improvement.
-
One of Canada's 'most wanted' arrested in Mexico for alleged pimping and sexual offences
A Laval, Que. man considered one of Canada's most wanted criminals has been arrested in Mexico on allegations of pimping and serious sexual offences. A Canada-wide warrant was for Blake Charbonneau's arrest last year, with a reward of up to $50,000 offered last year for information that could lead to his capture.
Atlantic
-
Faculty at Cape Breton University go on strike to back demands for higher wages
Some faculty members at Cape Breton University have walked off the job. Their strike started Friday, with the faculty's union saying the administration has disrespected it at every turn, leading to a large number of labour grievances.
-
Nova Scotians hopeful new medical school will relieve health-care crisis
A day after Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston announced a second medical school for the province, people around Cape Breton are still celebrating.
-
Halifax Thunderbirds honour Indigenous roots of lacrosse
The Halifax Thunderbirds hosted its annual Every Child Matters night Friday, which included a pre-game ceremony to draw attention to and honour the victims and survivors of Canada’s residential school system.
Winnipeg
-
Two charged in North Point Douglas assault
Two men face assault charges after an apartment stabbing in North Point Douglas Friday.
-
Police seize drugs, weapons in several Friday busts
Winnipeg police have made multiple arrests in several drug busts on Friday.
-
‘One of my favourite attractions’: Warming huts return to Forks river trail
A building blitz is underway at The Forks as the six new warming huts along the Nestaweya River Trail begin to take shape.
Calgary
-
SUV slides into side of northwest Calgary home Saturday morning
An SUV slid into a house in northwest Calgary Saturday morning.
-
Winter in the Woods Festival warms up Bragg Creek
Bragg Creek residents braved the cold Saturday to raise money for a local hot-spot.
-
Calgary's Abi Strate lands on podium in German FIS ski jumping event
Calgary's Abigail Strate became the latest Canadian women's ski jumper to land on a podium Saturday when she finished third at an FIS event in Hinterzarten, Germany.
Edmonton
-
CRA head says it 'wouldn't be worth the effort' to review all ineligible pandemic payments
The head of the Canada Revenue Agency says it 'wouldn't be worth the effort' to fully review $15.5 billion in potentially ineligible pandemic wage benefit payments flagged by Canada's Auditor General.
-
With break looming, Oilers won't look past Blackhawks
The Edmonton Oilers received a good lesson if they tuned into what transpired when their next opponents, the Chicago Blackhawks, faced their Alberta rivals.
-
John de Ruiter makes first court appearance; book author says women in Oasis have been 'traumatized'
The self-proclaimed spiritual leader accused of sexually assaulting four of his female followers between 2017 and 2020 made his first court appearance in Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
Transit bus attacked with '5-foot-long metal fence post' in Vancouver, police say
Metro Vancouver Transit Police are investigating after a "five-foot-long metal fence post" was thrown at the windshield of a bus in Vancouver Friday night.
-
Merritt's Rockin River the latest B.C. music festival to cancel 2023 event
A country music festival in the B.C. Interior is the latest to announce the cancellation of its 2023 event.
-
Stolen licence plate leads to drug arrest in Vernon, B.C.
Mounties in B.C.'s Interior say a vehicle with a stolen Saskatchewan licence plate has led to drug trafficking charges against a Vernon resident.
Politics
-
MPs prepare for return to Parliament as Ottawa marks one-year anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy'
Members of Parliament are making their way back to Ottawa ahead of resuming sitting on Monday, as the city prepares to mark the one-year anniversary of the arrival of 'Freedom Convoy' protesters.
-
Inflation-focused Pierre Poilievre back to Parliament as health-care talks loom
With a deal under negotiation between Ottawa and provinces, and premiers invited to a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in early February, the issue remains one where the Tory leader's position appears somewhat murky, including to some inside his own party.
-
Germany won't be a 'party to the war' amid tanks exports to Ukraine: Ambassador
The German ambassador to Canada says Germany will not become 'a party to the conflict' in Ukraine, despite it and several other countries announcing they'll answer President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's pleas for tanks, possibly increasing the risk of Russian escalation.
Health
-
Health Canada maintains use of COVID prevention drug Evusheld despite FDA pullback
Health Canada says it will continue to recommend COVID-19 prevention drug, Evulsheld, despite U.S. FDA pulling back its emergency use authorization due to concerns around its efficacy against Omicron subvariant 'Kraken.'
-
Doctors say surgical training, delayed by the pandemic, continues to be affected
Training of surgeons in Canada has taken a heavy knock from the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some doctors say their clinical education has been delayed again in recent months as many hospitals across the country cancelled elective procedures to keep up with emergency care.
-
Canadians worried about the state of provincial health systems: poll
A new survey suggests the vast majority of Canadians have concerns about the state of the health-care system, particularly in Atlantic provinces where hospitals have struggled to maintain emergency services for months. Leger and The Association for Canadian Studies surveyed 1,554 Canadian adults over a two-day period in January.
Sci-Tech
-
Bear on Mars? NASA satellite snaps a strange formation
What looks like a giant teddy bear’s face peering into space from the surface of Mars is actually a satellite image of some craters and a circular fracture, scientists say.
-
Nvidia CEO says AI will need regulation, social norms
Nvidia Corp Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang on Tuesday said that the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence will create powerful tools that require legal regulation and social norms that have yet to be worked out.
-
Ice Age relic found by Alberta woman out walking her dogs
A chance discovery by an Edmonton area woman who was walking her dogs has turned out to be a massive fossilized bone that likely belonged to an Ice Age mammoth.
Entertainment
-
'It Ends With Us' movie casts Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni
BookTok is all abuzz with the news that Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni will be starring in a movie based on the bestselling romance novel, "It Ends With Us."
-
Sabato De Sarno named new Gucci creative director
Italian designer Sabato De Sarno has been named the new creative director of Gucci, and will unveil his first collection during Milan Fashion Week next September, Gucci and parent company Kering announced Saturday.
-
Pamela Anderson defends Tim Allen after flashing allegation
Pamela Anderson is addressing discussion about a story regarding her 'Home Improvement' co-star Tim Allen that is part of her new memoir, 'Love Pamela.'
Business
-
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried, DOJ tussle over his communications
Federal prosecutors are trying to prohibit FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried from privately contacting current and former employees of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange to prevent potential witness tampering in a criminal case accusing him of bilking investors and customers.
-
Italy's prime minister visits Libya for talks, sign $8B deal
Italy's prime minister visited Libya for talks Saturday with officials from the country's west-based government focusing on energy and migration, top issues for Italy and the European Union. Libya is the third North African country Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited over the last two weeks as she seeks to secure new supplies of natural gas.
-
U.S. senators call for trade crackdown on Canada over dairy quotas, digital policies
A pair of senior U.S. senators is urging the Biden administration to get tough with Canada for "flouting" obligations to its North American trade partners.
Lifestyle
-
How to get over the 'mental hurdle' of being active in the winter
When the cold and snow have people hunkering down, these outdoor enthusiasts find motivation in braving the Canadian winter through community and sport.
-
Lifelong Toronto Maple Leafs fan fulfils dream of seeing first game, passes away next day
Mike Davy always dreamed of going to a Toronto Maple Leafs game, and once it finally happened, he passed away the night after.
-
Wildcat known for grumpy expression detected for the first time on Mount Everest
One of the planet’s most unique wildcats has been detected for the first time on the tallest mountain on Earth — Mount Everest.
Sports
-
Aryna Sabalenka beats Elena Rybakina for Australian Open women's title
Aryna Sabalenka, a 24-year-old from Belarus, who won her first Grand Slam title by coming back to beat Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 at Melbourne Park on Saturday night, using 17 aces among her 51 total winners to overcome seven double-faults.
-
New Vancouver tax intended to chip away at FIFA World Cup costs
The price of hosting the FIFA World Cup is rising in Vancouver, and the province is using a new tool to help cover the costs.
-
'Our city is hurting': Memphis Grizzlies head coach leads NBA tributes to Tyre Nichols
The head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies joined other members of the NBA community Friday night in acknowledging the "senseless loss" of Tyre Nichols, saying the Black man's death following an encounter with Memphis police has hit his team particularly hard.
Autos
-
Canadian Hyundai vehicles unaffected by theft issue in the U.S., company says
Hyundai cars in Canada don't have the same anti-theft issue compared to those in the United States, a company spokesperson says, following reports that two American auto insurers are refusing to write policies for older models.
-
Some U.S. auto insurers are refusing to cover some Hyundai and Kia models
Progressive and State Farm, two of America's largest auto insurers, are refusing to write policies in certain cities for some older Hyundai and Kia models that have been deemed too easy to steal, according to one of the insurance companies and media reports.
-
See how Amsterdam built a massive underwater bike-parking facility
Amsterdam has shared a time-lapse video of the construction of its brand-new underwater bike-parking facility.