    • Turkiye formally ratifies Sweden's NATO membership, leaving Hungary as only ally yet to endorse it

    Turkish lawmakers vote in favour of Sweden's bid to join NATO at the Turkish Parliament in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Ali Unal) Turkish lawmakers vote in favour of Sweden's bid to join NATO at the Turkish Parliament in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Ali Unal)
    ANKARA, Turkiye -

    Turkiye published a measure approving Sweden's membership in NATO in its official gazette on Thursday, finalizing the ratification that brings the previously nonaligned country a step closer to joining the military alliance.

    Hungary now remains the only NATO ally not to have ratified Sweden's accession.

    Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson welcomed the ratification, saying on X, formerly known as Twitter: "With this, a key milestone has been reached in Sweden's path towards NATO membership."

    Turkiye's parliament endorsed Sweden's accession in a vote held Tuesday. The ruling party said the Nordic country's tougher stance on Kurdish militants was key to winning approval.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also had linked the ratification to Turkiye's desire to buy fighter jets from the United States.

    NATO-member Turkiye had delayed Sweden's membership for more than a year, accusing the country of being too lenient toward groups that Ankara regards as security threats. It sought concessions from Stockholm, including moves to counter militants.

    Turkiye also had been angered by a series of demonstrations by supporters of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, in Sweden as well as Quran-burning protests that roiled Muslim countries.

    Erdogan has linked ratification of Sweden's NATO membership to the U.S. Congress' approval of a Turkish request to purchase 40 new F-16 fighter jets and kits to modernize Turkiye's existing fleet. He has also urged Canada and other NATO allies to lift arms embargoes on Turkiye.

    U.S. administration officials have said they expect relatively quick action on the F-16 sale after Turkiye's ratification.

