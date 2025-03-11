ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Trump turns up the heat on trade war, doubling tariffs and vowing to kill auto sector. Live updates here.

By CTVNews.ca Staff

Updated

Published

Playing null of undefined
Watch LIVE: BNN coverage as markets slide due to intensifying trade war

Watch LIVE: BNN coverage as markets slide due to intensifying trade war

Trade war escalation: Trump hits back at Ontario’s electricity surcharge

Trade war escalation: Trump hits back at Ontario’s electricity surcharge

‘Completely unnecessary and petty’: Canadian Institute of Steel Construction

‘Completely unnecessary and petty’: Canadian Institute of Steel Construction



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.