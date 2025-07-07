ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Trump to put 25% tariffs on Japan and South Korea

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Shoppers shop electric rice cookers imported from Japan and Korea at the H Mart in Niles, Ill., April 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.