ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Trump signs order imposing new tariffs on a number of trading partners that go into effect in 7 days

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

President Donald Trump speaks at an event to promote his proposal to improve Americans' access to their medical records in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.