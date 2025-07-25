ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Trump says he hasn’t been focused on a trade deal with Canada

By Luca Caruso-Moro

Updated

Published

President Donald Trump visits the Federal Reserve, Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.