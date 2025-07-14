ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

To Whom it May Concern: Trump’s tariff letters cause a stir among world leaders

Updated

Published

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks as she holds up a letter from President Donald Trump to South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung during a press briefing at the White House, Monday, July 7, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.