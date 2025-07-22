ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Premiers show support for Carney after meeting, PM says Canada will ‘only accept best deal’ in trade war with U.S.

By Spencer Van Dyk

Published

Carney’s response to whether Canada will retaliate on tariffs if it cannot reach a deal

New free trade deals within Canada is ‘significant’: PM Carney

‘The world needs what Canada has’: Ford on new energy deal with Alberta, Saskatchewan

Canadians should feel ‘incredibly optimistic’: Premier Houston

Saskatchewan joins Alberta-Ontario pipelines MOU

PM Carney arrives for meeting with Canada’s premiers

Watch the full interview with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

What B.C. brought to the table when premiers met to talk trade, tariffs

