ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Trump delays tariffs on most goods from Mexico for a month; delay likely for Canada too, Lutnick says

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not share many details of his conversation with Trump, only calling it a 'colourful call' but a 'very substantive call.'


















Politics
Trump's Tariffs
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.