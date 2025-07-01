ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

‘Mini-win’ for Canada as digital services tax dropped, expert says

By Aarjavee Raaj

Published

Former special advisor to the Ministry of Finance Julian Karaguesian on if dropping the digital service tax gives Canada additional leverage during trade talks.


















