ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

French PM says EU-U.S. trade deal an act of ‘submission’ and a dark day for Europe

By Reuters

Published

Trade policy researcher Stuart Trew joins CTV to discuss the importance of the deal between the U.S. and the EU, and what it could mean for Canada.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.