ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Canadian company aims to bring soy protein processing home amid trade uncertainty

By John Vennavally-Rao

Published

Computer image of Canada’s first full-scale soy protein processing plant in Sarnia, Ont. (Image credit: New Protein International)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.