ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Canada buying billboards in U.S. ‘red’ states to drum up opposition to Trump’s tariffs

By Luca Caruso-Moro

Updated

Published

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly responds to a question during a news conference on tariffs, Wednesday, March 12, 2025 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.