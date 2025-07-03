ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

‘Buy local’ momentum leads to business growth in Nova Scotia

By Paul Hollingsworth

Published

Paul Hollingsworth has the story of a small Maritime business specializing in locally produced food reaping the benefits of the 'Buy Canada' movement.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.