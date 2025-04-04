ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

No such thing as a ‘U.S. car,’ industry association president says

By Charlie Buckley

Published

Brian Kingston of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association explains what Canada’s retaliatory auto tariffs mean for the industry and how to keep it alive


















