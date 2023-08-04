Trump was told not to talk to witnesses in 2020 election conspiracy case, but that could be a challenge

BREAKING | Telus announces 6,000-person layoff

Telus Corp. says it is cutting 6,000 jobs. The cuts were made with 'a very heavy heart' and prompted by the 'evolving regulatory, competitive and macroeconomic environment,' the company's president and chief executive, said.

    The Telus Corporation logo is seen on the outside of the company's headquarters in downtown Vancouver, on Thursday, January 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

  • These companies have laid off Canadian workers in 2023

    A wave of layoffs in 2022, which left thousands of Canadian workers jobless, is continuing this year as recession predictions loom and the tech sector downturn deepens. These are the companies which have said goodbye to Canadian workers so far this year.

