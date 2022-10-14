Trump does not say whether he will comply with subpoena in written response to January 6 committee
Former President Donald Trump on Friday does not say whether he will comply with the subpoena by the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill insurrection, in a lengthy response to the committee posted on Truth Social.
In a letter addressed to committee chairman Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, the former President doubles down on fraudulent claims that the 2020 election was stolen and insists the committee should have instead looked into these claims.
At what is expected to be the final public hearing before the midterms, the House select committee voted to subpoena Trump on Thursday.
CNN reached out to representatives for Trump for an answer on whether he'll comply with the subpoena.
CNN also has reached out to the committee for response to Trump's comments.
Trump lays blame on DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for not utilizing the National Guard. As CNN has previously reported, the speaker of the House is not in charge of Capitol security. That's the responsibility of the Capitol Police Board, which oversees the US Capitol Police and approves requests for National Guard assistance.
The former President also provided a series of attachments to the response -- including aerial photos of the crowds at the rally on January 6, 2021, and a list of alleged election issues in various states.
New exclusive footage from January 6 that was provided to CNN shows Pelosi and other bipartisan lawmakers scrambling to have the National Guard activated as rioters attack the Capitol.
