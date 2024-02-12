World

    • Trump arrives in federal court in Florida for closed hearing in his classified documents case

    Share
    FORT PIERCE, Fla. -

    Former President Donald Trump arrived Monday morning at a federal courthouse in Florida for a closed hearing in his criminal case charging him with mishandling classified documents.

    The hearing was scheduled to discuss the procedures for the handling of classified evidence in the case, which is currently set for trial on May 20. Trump faces dozens of felony counts accusing him of hoarding highly classified records at his Mar-a-Lago estate and obstructing FBI efforts to get them back.

    U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon expects to hear arguments in the morning from defence lawyers and in the afternoon from prosecutors, each outside of the other's presence.

    "Defence counsel shall be prepared to discuss their defence theories of the case, in detail, and how any classified information might be relevant or helpful to the defence," Cannon wrote in scheduling the hearing.

    Trump's motorcade arrived at the courthouse in Fort Pierce shortly after 9 a.m.

    The hearing is one of several voluntary court appearances that Trump has made in recent weeks -- he was present, for instance, at appeals court arguments last month in Washington -- as he looks to demonstrate to supporters that he intends to fight the four criminal prosecutions he faces while also seeking to reclaim the White House this November.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING 'We paid too much': Canada's AG blasts CBSA over ArriveCan app

    Canada's auditor general has found that those involved in the contracting, development and implementation of the controversial Arrivecan application showed a 'glaring disregard' for basic management practices. The report pegs the cost of the app at $59.5 million.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News