Traffic accident in heavy rain in Pakistan leaves 13 dead
A truck overturned and fell onto a passenger van in eastern Pakistan during heavy rain, killing 13 people and injuring five, officials said Sunday.
Riasat Ali, a senior administrative officer in Liaquat Pur in Punab province, said the incident took place late Saturday near the town of Feroza in heavy rain. He said a truck loaded with sacks of sugar overturned and fell on the van.
Ali said the van was smashed under the heavy load and rescue workers could only get five passengers out alive who were critically injured. He said the dead were taken out after workers cut through the twisted wreckage. The truck's driver was not among the fatalities.
Poor road conditions, lack of safety awareness and disregard for traffic rules often cause fatal traffic accidents in Pakistan.
