Tornado touches down near Chicago's O'Hare airport, disrupting hundreds of flights

Damage is seen to the Sinnott Tree Service building in McCook, Ill., Wednesday, July 12, 2023. A tornado touched down Wednesday evening near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, prompting passengers to take shelter and disrupting hundreds of flights. There were no immediate reports of injuries. . (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Damage is seen to the Sinnott Tree Service building in McCook, Ill., Wednesday, July 12, 2023. A tornado touched down Wednesday evening near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, prompting passengers to take shelter and disrupting hundreds of flights. There were no immediate reports of injuries. . (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social