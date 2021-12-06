TORONTO -- Satellite images captured over the last two months by Maxar Technologies show a buildup of Russian forces and equipment near Ukraine's border, giving evidence to fears from the U.S. intelligence community that an invasion is imminent.

Officials from the U.S. intelligence community have determined that Russia has massed around 70,000 troops near its border with Ukraine and that an invasion could begin as early as 2022, according to a Biden administration official who discussed the situation with the Associated Press

Below is a collection of satellite imagery and recent photographs from the war-hit Donestsk region in eastern Ukraine.

This Nov. 26, 2021 satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a Russian troop location at the Pogonovo training ground in Voronezh region, Russia. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)

This Nov. 9, 2021 image from Maxar Technologies shows a group of Russian forces and equipment near Yelnya, Russia. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies)

Another image from the Yelnya region, this Nov. 9, 2021 photograph from Maxar Technologies shows Russian troops and equipment near the border with Ukraine. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies)

This satellite image taken on Oct. 18, 2021 by Maxar Technologies shows the location of Russian troops in the Yevpatoria municipality in Crimea. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies)

A wider angle of the previous image, this photograph from Maxar Technologies shows a Russian troop location in the Yevpatoria municipality in Crimea on Oct. 18, 2021. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, awards a soldier in a trench as he visits the war-hit Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, walks in a trench as he visits the war-hit Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Ukrainian soldiers walk under a camouflage net in a trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Debaltsevo, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Friday, Dec 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Andriy Dubchak)

A Ukrainian soldier sits in a fighting position on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Debaltsevo, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Friday, Dec 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Andriy Dubchak)