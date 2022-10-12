The last COVID holdouts in Asia are throwing open their doors for travel -- except for China
Across Asia, borders are opening and quarantine measures are lifting as even the last few countries clinging to Covid restrictions embrace a return to travel.
Except, that is, in one country: China.
After having their economies battered by nearly three years of halted travel, several countries in the region have reopened their doors in the past few months -- bringing relief not only to their tourism industries, but to millions of residents who struggled with job insecurity and family separations during the pandemic.
But in China -- which has seen its own economy suffer from a strict zero-Covid policy involving tight border controls, snap lockdowns and mandatory quarantines -- there appears to be no end in sight to the restrictions, despite mounting public frustration.
Hopes that Beijing might relax its policies after the much-anticipated Communist Party Congress later this month fell after the state-run People's Daily on Tuesday described the approach as the "best choice."
"At times like this, we need to realize that 'dynamic zero-Covid' is sustainable and must be followed," it said in a commentary, pointing to ongoing outbreaks in the country.
It added that the zero-Covid policy had minimized the economic impact of the virus and helped keep the mortality rate low. "We cannot relax prevention and control (measures)," it said.
PARTS OF EAST ASIA OPEN UP
China's stance means it is an outlier even in East Asia, where governments have been slowest to end Covid restrictions.
For much of the pandemic, zero-Covid was the norm across much of the region -- with many countries and territories continuing restrictions even when vaccines became widely available in 2021.
Hong Kong -- a semi-autonomous Chinese city that has separate border policies than that of the mainland -- ended what was once one of the world's strictest quarantine arrangements in September. The decision was celebrated by vacation-starved residents, business owners and government departments dependent on tourism.
Also in September, the self-governing island of Taiwan further opened up by resuming visa free entry for visitors from places including the United States and the European Union. This came after the government reduced its mandatory quarantine from seven to three days for international arrivals beginning from June.
Japan, one of Asia's most popular tourism destinations, reopened with much fanfare in June 2022 -- though it only allowed tourists to come in organized groups rather than as individuals.
Tourists were slow to return, and, perhaps sensing the unpopularity of this approach, Japan relented in September, throwing open its doors to individual tourists with no daily limit on the number of entrants.
The results were swift, with Singapore-based international travel service provider Trip.com reporting a spike in bookings and searches for Japan that month. The highest spike came from South Korea, which saw a 194% increase in bookings to Japan -- but similar increases were reported in European countries including Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom.
South Korea lifted quarantine requirements for all international travelers, regardless of nationality and vaccination status, in June.
And it seems the bid has paid off. The country saw nearly 311,000 arrivals, of which more than half were tourists, in August -- compared to just 97,000 arrivals during the same period last year, according to the Korean Statistical Information Service.
SOUTHEAST ASIA'S HEAD START
Some countries in Southeast Asia, whose economies rely heavily on tourism, got a head start on their East Asian counterparts by beginning to open up last year -- and are already reaping the rewards.
Vietnam began allowing foreign travelers to visit designated places under a vaccine passport program last November and fully reopened in March, three months earlier than originally planned.
In 2019, tourism had made up 12% of the country's GDP, and authorities are eager to get back to those pre-pandemic levels. Vietnam saw 1.87 million international visitors in the first nine months of this year -- 16 times higher than the same period in 2021, according to government statistics.
"All indicators of the tourism industry have miraculously recovered," said Nguyen Trung Khanh, director general of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, according to the government-owned news site VietnamNet.
"Thanks to the explosion of domestic tourists after the Covid-19 epidemic, after half of the year the industry already obtained the targets set for the entire year."
Thailand began allowing fully vaccinated travelers last November, under a program that was briefly suspended during the spread of the Omicron variant. It re-launched the program early this year and has continued to ease restrictions in recent months.
By the fall, Thai officials were celebrating. More than one million tourists arrived in September alone, said government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri -- and the government is hoping to hit 10 million visitors for the full year.
It's still lower than pre-pandemic levels; Thailand saw nearly 40 million visitors in 2019. But the country is firmly on the path to recovery, with tourism expected to hit 80% of pre-pandemic levels by next year, according to Burapachaisri.
Even with the global economic slowdown, Thailand isn't too worried. "During the winter, European tourists want to escape the cold to Thailand," said the country's Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith in October.
CHINA THE ODD MAN OUT
Such reopenings stand in stark contrast to the situation in mainland China, where people have become used to the possibility of being caught up in snap lockdowns.
Last week, China banned all 22 million residents in Xinjiang from leaving the region during a Covid-19 outbreak -- just weeks after it began relaxing restrictions from an earlier lockdown.
Tourist hot spots have been hit, too -- the ancient city of Pingyao, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, imposed a snap lockdown after discovering just two cases. The city of Zhangjiajie, home to a scenic national park, locked down over just one case. And last week, hundreds of tourists were stranded in an airport in the Xishuangbanna prefecture of Yunnan province due to a snap lockdown.
Officials are on high alert with less than a week to go before China's ruling Communist Party holds its twice-a-decade national congress, where leader Xi Jinping is expected to secure a norm-breaking third term in power.
Authorities nationwide have worked to smooth the way in the run-up to the congress -- a particularly sensitive time -- by tightening already-strict Covid rules and declaring more lockdowns.
There are other signs zero-Covid could be here to stay. Earlier this week, authorities from Shanghai's Pudong district posted online that they were looking to hire more than 500 Covid workers on a two-year contract in order to carry out "community prevention and control work."
The post was published on the district office's official WeChat account and seen by CNN, but has since been taken down.
State media have also stepped up their defense of zero-Covid in recent days. In a separate commentary published Wednesday, People's Daily claimed some countries had reopened because they had no choice after failing to "effectively control the epidemic in a timely manner."
It argued that outbreaks in the US and Japan were evidence of the "serious consequences" of loosening restrictions -- despite the fact both countries have seen their cases decline since spiking in the summer.
"Only by insisting on dynamic zero-Covid, can we avoid huge losses caused by an out-of-control epidemic," the commentary read. "It is precisely because of our insistence on dynamic zero-Covid that we have protected people's lives and health to the greatest extent possible."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 2 officers fatally shot at Innisfil, Ont. home identified by police
Two police officers who were killed during an exchange of gunfire with a suspect inside a home in Innisfil, Ont., north of Toronto, on Tuesday night have been identified.
Everything you need to know about the Emergencies Act national inquiry
History is being made this week with the kickoff of the Public Order Emergency Commission's public hearings into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests to an end. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know.
Unvaccinated are 'the most discriminated group,' Alberta premier says
Alberta's premier, during her first media conference on the job, said the way that unvaccinated residents have been treated is 'unacceptable' and she is looking to defend their rights while she is in office.
'Can't serve two masters': Parti Quebecois leader refuses to swear oath to King
Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said Tuesday he didn't want to swear an oath to King Charles III, but the newly elected member wouldn't say what he would do if his formal request to the legislature is rejected.
Trudeau, Poilievre, others express condolences following deaths of two Ontario police officers
Prominent Canadians on social media expressed their condolences for the two Ontario police officers who died following a home shooting on Oct. 12.
Russian authorities arrest eight people following Crimea bridge blast
Eight people have been detained over Saturday's blast that damaged the only bridge connecting annexed Crimea with the Russian mainland, marking a critical juncture in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Canada Post is now offering loans: Here is how the program works
Canada Post has launched a new loan program in partnership with TD Bank Group, with lending starting at $1,000. Here is how the new program works.
Who's in and who's out as Conservative party critics under Poilievre's leadership
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has welcomed two former leadership rivals to serve as critics in Parliament. Ontario MPs Scott Aitchison and Leslyn Lewis are among the group of Tory MPs chosen to go head-to-head with Liberal government ministers on certain files.
Too real? Halloween decoration of hanged dummy in Montreal sparks debate
A Halloween decoration installed outside a Montreal home is sparking debate about how-far-is-too-far, with some critics saying it crosses the line between scary and distasteful.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 officers fatally shot at Innisfil, Ont. home identified by police
Two police officers who were killed during an exchange of gunfire with a suspect inside a home in Innisfil, Ont., north of Toronto, on Tuesday night have been identified.
-
Too real? Halloween decoration of hanged dummy in Montreal sparks debate
A Halloween decoration installed outside a Montreal home is sparking debate about how-far-is-too-far, with some critics saying it crosses the line between scary and distasteful.
-
More than 1,400 P.E.I. customers still without power; opposition calls for inquiry on Fiona response
Nearly three weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona crashed into Atlantic Canada, downing trees, knocking out power, and leaving behind widespread damage, 1,443 Maritime Electric customers on Prince Edward Island were still off the grid as of 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.
-
Trudeau, Poilievre, others express condolences following deaths of two Ontario police officers
Prominent Canadians on social media expressed their condolences for the two Ontario police officers who died following a home shooting on Oct. 12.
-
As Alberta campaigns to attract workers, economists say the competition is healthy
When Zeel Shah’s partner left Toronto for a job in Edmonton in 2018, the young couple had to decide which city offered the future they wanted for themselves.
-
Unvaccinated are 'the most discriminated group,' Alberta premier says
Alberta's premier, during her first media conference on the job, said the way that unvaccinated residents have been treated is 'unacceptable' and she is looking to defend their rights while she is in office.
World
-
Taliban say Afghanistan secure enough for big projects
The Taliban say there is enough security across Afghanistan to restart major economic projects, despite attacks rocking the country since the group seized power more than a year ago.
-
Russian authorities arrest eight people following Crimea bridge blast
Eight people have been detained over Saturday's blast that damaged the only bridge connecting annexed Crimea with the Russian mainland, marking a critical juncture in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Alleged rapist and his mother set teenage girl on fire after learning she was pregnant, Indian police say
A 15-year-old girl is being treated at a hospital in northern India after she was allegedly set on fire by a man accused of raping and impregnating her in the latest case of violence against women to shock the country.
-
Will to live: Boaters survive 28 hours, sharks
Two anglers whose boat sank over the weekend the Gulf of Mexico clung to an improvised float and fought off sharks while the third, Phong Le, swam several miles to search for help. Le managed to find a cellphone signal, and sent a Google map of his location just before his battery died, he told ABC News on Tuesday.
-
Russia's hit-and-miss missile blitz forces a frantic race to shore up Ukrainian defences
The Russian military appears to have embarked on a new tactic in its efforts to turn the tide of its faltering war: trying to overwhelm Ukraine's largely Soviet-era air defences with dozens of missiles and drones from multiple directions.
-
Graft convictions extend Suu Kyi's prison term to 26 years
A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted the country's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on two more corruption charges Wednesday, with two three-year sentences to be served concurrently, adding to previous convictions that now leave her with a 26-year total prison term, a legal official said.
Politics
-
Everything you need to know about the Emergencies Act national inquiry
History is being made this week with the kickoff of the Public Order Emergency Commission's public hearings into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests to an end. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know.
-
Who's in and who's out as Conservative party critics under Poilievre's leadership
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has welcomed two former leadership rivals to serve as critics in Parliament. Ontario MPs Scott Aitchison and Leslyn Lewis are among the group of Tory MPs chosen to go head-to-head with Liberal government ministers on certain files.
-
Trudeau has no timeline for unblocking Afghan aid, as humanitarian crisis deepens
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has no timeline for when Canadian aid groups will be able to respond to a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
Health
-
Tom Brady says he's utilized therapy to address his mental health in recent years
Tom Brady said he has used both physical and mental therapy to address his mental health in recent years so that he can 'be good for people around me.'
-
India finds violations at factory linked to Gambia children deaths: state minister
Authorities in India have stopped production of cough syrup at a factory linked to children's deaths in Gambia after they found violations, a state minister told Reuters partner ANI on Wednesday.
-
Relief on horizon for kids' pain meds shortage, pharmacist says
As children’s pain medication continues to be affected by supply and demand issues, one pharmacist explains steps caregivers can take to help children with flu-like symptoms.
Sci-Tech
-
World's 1st space tourist signs up for flight around moon
The world's first space tourist wants to go back -- only this time, he's signed up for a spin around the moon aboard Elon Musk's Starship.
-
Smashing success: NASA asteroid strike results in big nudge
A spacecraft that plowed into a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away succeeded in shifting its orbit, NASA said Tuesday in announcing the results of its save-the-world test.
-
Canadian students help NASA find landslides using Reddit
Canadian university students are helping a major space agency to compile landslide data from a popular social media website.
Entertainment
-
Andrea Bocelli sues air charter company over old, noisy jet
The Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli is suing a New Hampshire company that specializes in luxury jet service for providing him an older, noisier private aircraft than agreed upon.
-
'Murder She Wrote' actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96
British-born stage and on television actress Angela Lansbury has died at age 96, her family said on Tuesday in a statement.
-
Kaley Cuoco expecting first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco's next role is a big one -- mom.
Business
-
Elon Musk denies claim he spoke to Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has denied a claim that he spoke directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent weeks about the war in Ukraine and a proposed "peace plan" to end the conflict.
-
As Alberta campaigns to attract workers, economists say the competition is healthy
When Zeel Shah’s partner left Toronto for a job in Edmonton in 2018, the young couple had to decide which city offered the future they wanted for themselves.
-
Leak detected in pipeline that brings Russian oil to Germany
An oil leak was detected on a pipeline in Poland that's the main route through which Russian crude reaches Germany, the pipeline's Polish operator said Wednesday.
Lifestyle
-
Retired Cape Breton surgeon wins Giant Pumpkin contest with 1,400-pound gourd
A retired Cape Breton surgeon has become the king of this year's annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off contest on the island, with his gourd weighing in at 1,450 pounds.
-
Fat Bear finalists face off after cheating scandal rocks voting
Two bears are facing off on Fat Bear Tuesday, just days after a cheating scandal disrupted Sunday's semi final.
-
Three Canadian neighbourhoods named among 'coolest' in the world
Three of Canada’s neighbourhoods have been named in a list of the 51 coolest worldwide following a poll of 20,000 city residents and experts by Time Out Group.
Sports
-
Enrolling your child in organized sports? We want to hear from you
Between the ongoing spread of COVID-19, high inflation rates and allegations of sexual assault involving organizations such as Hockey Canada, parents have a lot to consider when enrolling their children in organized sports this fall. If you're a parent planning to register your child for a sport this year, we want to hear from you.
-
Ex-Angels employee gets 22 years in Skaggs overdose death
A former Los Angeles Angels employee was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison Tuesday for providing Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to his overdose death in Texas.
-
Raiders' Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City.
Autos
-
Toyota begins making cars in Myanmar after delay due to coup
Toyota Motor Corp. has begun assembling autos in Myanmar after a more than yearlong delay following a military takeover in February 2021.
-
New gas vehicle registrations drop, but zero-emission vehicles rise: StatCan
Newly released quarterly figures from Statistics Canada show new registrations for gas-powered vehicles fell year-over-year but rose for diesel and hybrid cars.
-
Hyundai, Kia auto parts supplier in Alabama fined for child labour violations
Authorities found children as young as 13 working at a Korean-operated parts supplier to automakers Hyundai and Kia, and have fined the company and a labour recruiter, the U.S. Department of Labor and the Alabama Department of Labor said on Tuesday.