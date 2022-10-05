Texas executes inmate who fought prayer, touch rules

This undated photo provided by The Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows John Henry Ramirez. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP, File) This undated photo provided by The Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows John Henry Ramirez. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social