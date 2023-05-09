Texas bill to raise the purchase age for semi-automatic rifles advances after new mass shootings
Facing new pressure over gun violence in Texas after two more mass shootings, Republicans on Monday unexpectedly allowed a bill that would raise the purchase age for semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21 to advance out of a House committee -- even though the proposal has almost no chance of becoming law.
The surprise move revealed faint momentum for gun control advocates after a weekend mass shooting at an outdoor mall near Dallas, but at the same time underscored how Texas Republicans are so resistant to gun restrictions that even clearing a small legislative hurdle caused supporters to celebrate.
Two Republicans joined Democrats in an 8-5 vote on the House Select Committee on Community Safety to advance the bill, which Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has previously spoken against. It is unclear when or if the proposal would get a full vote in the Texas House with just a few weeks left to pass any new laws.
"It doesn't have the support of the Legislature," said Republican state Rep. Ryan Guillen, who chairs the committee and voted against the measure.
Abbott has shown no appetite for revisiting gun restrictions after two mass shootings in the span of a week. The first took place in Cleveland, northeast of Houston, where a man killed five of his neighbours with an AR-style rifle after they confronted him about shooting rounds in his yard.
The bill that advanced Monday had languished for weeks prior to Saturday's shooting that left eight people dead at Allen Premium Outlets, a sprawling outdoor shopping centre.
Before the vote, protesters' chants of "Do Something!" echoed through the hallways of the Capitol in the country's largest red state. Protesters eventually camped outside the House chamber and chanted at lawmakers as they entered.
They included several relatives of victims of a mass shooting a year ago at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Some of them stood holding photos of their slain children, and some wept following the vote.
One of the Republicans who voted in favour of the bill was state Rep. Sam Harless, who through his office declined to be interviewed. "It is not his intention to capitalize with media coverage on the misery and suffering of those who have lost loved ones in these tragedies for simply voting his heart, his conscience, and his district," Ron Hickman, Harless' chief of staff, said in an email.
The push to raise the purchasing age has been led for months in the Capitol by relatives of the 19 children and two teachers who were killed in Uvalde when an 18-year-old gunman with an AR-style rifle opened fire in a fourth-grade classroom.
Mack Segovia, whose stepdaughter, Eliahna, was killed at Robb Elementary, attended Monday's rally wearing a shirt with a photo of the girl in her softball uniform.
"It happened again. And it's going to happen again and again and again," Segovia said. "It happened this weekend in a mall. You're not safe anywhere. ... It's going to strike again, we just don't know where."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
This map shows just how far Alberta wildfire smoke has reached
Smoke from raging wildfires in Alberta now stretches across the country, creating hazy skies in several provinces.
Canadian diplomat expelled from China in retaliation for similar move by Ottawa
China has declared a Canadian diplomat as 'persona non grata' in retaliation for Ottawa's expulsion of a Chinese consular official, who Canada's spy agency alleged was involved in a plot to intimidate Conservative MP Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong.
IN HER OWN WORDS | 'My worst fear': Sandie Rinaldo reflects on her journey with cancer
Sandie Rinaldo celebrated 50 years at CTV on May 6. In reaching this milestone, the CTV National News anchor reflects on her experiences not only in the newsroom but her private life, in the hopes that she will help others facing their own journey.
Smith apologizes for comparing vaccinated Albertans to followers of Hitler
Danielle Smith is apologizing for "any offensive language" she used in her previous career as a talk-show host and podcaster while comparing vaccinated Albertans with followers of Adolf Hitler in Nazi Germany.
Cleaning products used daily during COVID-19 may be doing more harm than good: study
A new study warns that certain cleaning products that became high-use during the COVID-19 pandemic may be doing more harm than good. Here's a list of the products that scientists say are a safer alternative.
'An incredibly prevalent issue': Expert explains when to seek fertility help
Infertility impacts one in six adults, but in Canada, the lack of knowledge and affordable care is affecting when and how people get solutions
Putin says the West is waging a 'real war' on Russia
President Vladimir Putin declared Tuesday that the West has unleashed 'a real war' against Russia, reprising a familiar refrain at scaled-down Victory Day celebrations that may reflect the toll the Ukraine conflict is taking on his forces.
Ontario driver charged for using licence plate-concealing technology
A driver in Ontario has been charged after police discovered a device on their vehicle that conceals the vehicle's licence plate with just a push of a button.
Favourable forecast may help Alberta firefighting effort, but heat expected to return
Parts of Alberta are experiencing cooler temperatures and even light rain as the province remains under a state of emergency while dozens of wildfires continue raging.
Canada
-
This map shows just how far Alberta wildfire smoke has reached
Smoke from raging wildfires in Alberta now stretches across the country, creating hazy skies in several provinces.
-
A year later, Ukrainian hopes to stay in rural Newfoundland but work is hard to find
A Ukrainian man says he hopes to stay in Baie Verte, Newfoundland, but work is hard to find one year after arriving from Poland.
-
Canadian diplomat expelled from China in retaliation for similar move by Ottawa
China has declared a Canadian diplomat as 'persona non grata' in retaliation for Ottawa's expulsion of a Chinese consular official, who Canada's spy agency alleged was involved in a plot to intimidate Conservative MP Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong.
-
Favourable forecast may help Alberta firefighting effort, but heat expected to return
Parts of Alberta are experiencing cooler temperatures and even light rain as the province remains under a state of emergency while dozens of wildfires continue raging.
-
Firefighters question Alberta cuts to aerial attack teams as province battles blazes
Former members of an elite Alberta wildfire-fighting crew say government budget cuts have left the province battling its current blazes short-handed.
-
Smith apologizes for comparing vaccinated Albertans to followers of Hitler
Danielle Smith is apologizing for "any offensive language" she used in her previous career as a talk-show host and podcaster while comparing vaccinated Albertans with followers of Adolf Hitler in Nazi Germany.
World
-
Colorado woman found guilty of killing 11-year-old stepson
Jurors found a Colorado woman guilty of murder in the death of her 11-year-old stepson on Monday, rejecting her claim that she was insane when she attacked him.
-
Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan arrested, sparking violence
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested and dragged from court Tuesday as he appeared to face charges in multiple graft cases, a dramatic escalation of political tensions that sparked violent demonstrations by his angry supporters in almost all of the country's major cities.
-
Hundreds of migrants amass near U.S.-Mexico wall with COVID ban set to end
Long lines of migrants have amassed this week in the border city of Tijuana, near the sprawling wall that divides Mexico from the United States, in the final days of a three-year-long COVID-19 policy that blocked people crossing from seeking asylum.
-
Texas bill to raise the purchase age for semi-automatic rifles advances after new mass shootings
Facing new pressure over gun violence in Texas after two more mass shootings, Republicans on Monday unexpectedly allowed a bill that would raise the purchase age for semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21 to advance out of a House committee -- even though the proposal has almost no chance of becoming law.
-
Killing of alleged collaborator exposes Palestinian tensions
There was no mourning tent for 23-year-old Palestinian Zuhair al-Ghaleeth. There were no banners with his portrait, no chants celebrating his martyrdom. Instead, a bulldozer dropped his bullet-riddled body into an unmarked grave, witnesses said.
-
Toll of northeast India clashes now 60 dead, 35K displaced
Security measures are keeping the peace in a remote northeast Indian state where 60 people were killed and 35,000 civilians were displaced in rioting and ethnic clashes last week, officials said.
Politics
-
Canadian diplomat expelled from China in retaliation for similar move by Ottawa
China has declared a Canadian diplomat as 'persona non grata' in retaliation for Ottawa's expulsion of a Chinese consular official, who Canada's spy agency alleged was involved in a plot to intimidate Conservative MP Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong.
-
Joly to announce Canada's bid for a seat on the UN Human Rights Council
Canada is throwing its hat in the ring for a seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council, pledging to advance issues from online speech to access to abortion.
-
'Nuclear option': Conservatives decry Liberal move to limit debate on gun bill
The federal government is trying to limit how much time MPs have left to consider changes and debate the Liberal gun control legislation Bill C-21. It's a move the Conservatives called a 'nuclear option,' but one the Liberals and New Democrats say is needed to fend off Official Opposition obstruction.
Health
-
'An incredibly prevalent issue': Expert explains when to seek fertility help
Infertility impacts one in six adults, but in Canada, the lack of knowledge and affordable care is affecting when and how people get solutions
-
Artificial intelligence can be trained to spot pancreatic cancer risk three years before diagnosis: study
According to a new study, AI algorithms may be the key to identifying who is at the most risk of developing one of the most notoriously difficult cancers to diagnose early: pancreatic cancer.
-
Cleaning products used daily during COVID-19 may be doing more harm than good: study
A new study warns that certain cleaning products that became high-use during the COVID-19 pandemic may be doing more harm than good. Here's a list of the products that scientists say are a safer alternative.
Sci-Tech
-
Pinterest sees 1,403% increase in child abuse material in 2022, but majority of reports come from Facebook
Major social media sites and digital platforms reported a nine per cent increase in suspected child sexual abuse material in 2022, with 85.5 per cent of all 31.8 million reports coming Meta platforms Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.
-
Canada's electronic waste has more than tripled in 20 years, study finds
A new study from researchers at the University of Waterloo suggests the amount of electronic waste in Canada has more than tripled in the last 20 years.
-
U.K. seeks closer ties with Canada in science, military and technology
Britain is seeking closer ties with Canada as it reshapes its foreign policy in the wake of its departure from the European Union.
Entertainment
-
Sum 41 to split up after finishing tour and final album, band says
Canadian pop-punk band Sum 41 is calling it quits.
-
Dianna Agron responds to decade-long speculation about Taylor Swift relationship
More than a decade ago there was speculation that 'Glee' star Dianna Agron and Taylor Swift may have had a 'Love Story.'
-
Trump forum a big test for CNN, moderator Kaitlan Collins
Donald Trump's town hall forum on CNN on Wednesday is the first major television event of the 2024 presidential campaign -- and a gigantic test for the chosen moderator, Kaitlan Collins.
Business
-
EU takes aim at countries helping Russia to avoid sanctions
A top European Union official on Tuesday urged the 27 member nations to take trade measures against countries that help the Kremlin to circumvent the bloc's sanctions against Russia.
-
Saudi Aramco's 1st quarter profit down about a fifth to US$31B
Oil giant Saudi Aramco reported a first-quarter profit on Tuesday of US$31.88 billion, down nearly 20 per cent from the same period last year as energy prices have sunk over global recession concerns.
-
China exports up 8.5 per cent in April despite weak global demand
Chinese exports grew 8.5% in April, customs data showed Tuesday, displaying unexpected strength despite weakening global demand. Exports grew to $295.4 billion compared with a year earlier, although at a slower pace, building on momentum seen in the March data when exports rose 14.8%.
Lifestyle
-
Prince Louis' first official royal engagement with siblings George, Charlotte
Prince Louis, the youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, has undertaken his first royal engagement at the age of five.
-
New report finds child-care spots available for only 29 per cent of those who need it
A new report on child care availability in Canada suggests the crisis has worsened, and highlights the key issues behind it.
-
P.E.I. chess champion wins 19 games at once
It’s a show of incredible skill, taking on 19 players at once, but Jorge Moreno isn’t worried at all. The Prince Edward Island chess champion moved from Peru to Canada to study at Holland College last year. He’s taken part in eight tournaments since then and hasn’t lost a ranked game since December.
Sports
-
Tiger Woods' lawyers try to stop ex-girlfriend's lawsuit
Attorneys for golf superstar Tiger Woods are expected to argue Tuesday during a court hearing that his ex-girlfriend's lawsuit against him should be halted because she signed a nondisclosure agreement requiring that any disagreements between them be settled in private by an arbitrator.
-
'They're getting an outstanding person': Regina Pats react to Blackhawks winning NHL draft lottery
The Chicago Blackhawks won the NHL draft lottery Monday night and will have the opportunity to select Regina Pats’ captain Connor Bedard first overall in June.
-
Canadiens net No. 5 pick in NHL draft lottery, Blackhawks get first pick for Connor Bedard
The Montreal Canadiens won't get a shot at prized prospect Connor Bedard, but they'll still be able to add a top young talent after securing the No. 5 pick in Monday's NHL draft lottery.
Autos
-
Ford recalls some U.S. vehicles for air bag inflator installation
Ford Motor Co. is recalling certain 2004 to 2006 Ranger vehicles because replacement front passenger air bag inflators may have been installed incorrectly.
-
Ontario driver charged for using licence plate-concealing technology
A driver in Ontario has been charged after police discovered a device on their vehicle that conceals the vehicle's licence plate with just a push of a button.
-
Verstappen keeps Red Bull undefeated with win in Miami
Max Verstappen used an easy Sunday drive to keep Red Bull undefeated on the season, as the reigning two-time Formula One champion drove from ninth to the victory at the Miami Grand Prix.