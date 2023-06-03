Texas bans gender-affirming care for minors after governor signs bill
Texas has become the most populous state to ban gender-affirming care for minors after Gov. Greg Abbott signed legislation on Friday.
Texas joined at least 18 other states that have enacted similar bans.
Every major medical organization, including the American Medical Association, has opposed the bans and supported the medical care for youth when administered appropriately. Lawsuits have been filed in several states where bans have been enacted this year.
Last year, Abbott became the first governor to order the investigation of families who were receiving care. The investigations were later halted by a Texas judge.
The GOP-controlled Legislature sent the bill to Abbott last month. Republicans in the Senate took the final vote over the objections from Democrats, who used parliamentary maneuvers to delay passage but could not derail it entirely.
Transgender rights activists have disrupted the Texas House with protests from the chamber gallery, which led to state police forcing demonstrators to move outside the building.
China rebukes U.S., Canadian navies for Taiwan Strait transit
China's military rebuked the United States and Canada for 'deliberately provoking risk' after the countries' navies staged a rare joint sailing through the sensitive Taiwan Strait.
Alcohol policies in every province, territory receive failing grade in meeting public health standards: report
A new report has found that alcohol policies in all provinces and territories are failing to meet public health standards.
Four kids drown, man missing after Quebec fishing accident: provincial police
A fishing excursion ended in tragedy on Saturday when four children died in a village in northeastern Quebec, provincial police said. Authorities said they were still searching for a missing man in his 30s who was a member of the fishing party and remained unaccounted for.
Officials declare Halifax-area wildfire largely contained as rain brings relief
Heavy rain and some military reinforcements arrived to assist efforts on Saturday to quell the wildfires that have destroyed homes and caused the evacuation of thousands of people across Nova Scotia.
Fighting climate change or funding fossil fuels? America wants it 'both ways': U.S. ambassador
The U.S. Ambassador to Canada says America 'absolutely wants to have it both ways' when it comes to fighting climate change while pursuing fossil fuel projects.
Antipsychotic drugs use increased in Canadian long-term care homes, pointing to possible quality-of-care issues: study
New study finds increase in antipsychotic drugs use in long-term care homes across Canada, despite no significant increase in behavioural symptoms – something that may expose a potential area of concern for quality of care, researchers say.
'Very good outcome' for sale of Ottawa Senators expected in the next few weeks, NHL Commissioner says
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the process to sell the Ottawa Senators is moving forward as "quickly as possible," and the New York-based company overseeing the sale is advising to "expect a very good outcome in the next few weeks."
More than 5,000 new species discovered at future deep-sea mining site in Pacific Ocean
More than 5,000 new species have been discovered at an expansive future deep-sea mining site in the Pacific Ocean.
Ukraine says inspections found nearly a quarter of its air-raid shelters locked or unusable
Concerns around civilian safety spiked in Ukraine on Saturday, as officials announced that an inspection had found nearly a quarter of the country's air-raid shelters locked or unusable, just days after a woman in Kyiv allegedly died waiting outside a shuttered shelter during a Russian missile barrage.
Canada
Yasir Naqvi enters Ontario Liberal leadership race
Ottawa Centre MP Yasir Naqvi submitted his paperwork on Friday to enter the Ontario Liberal leadership race, a campaign spokesperson told CTV News Ottawa.
Inuit, environmental groups praise cruises for agreeing to avoid Eclipse Sound
A marine conservation charity and Inuit hunters are praising cruise operators for agreeing to avoid a Nunavut waterway where thousands of narwhal migrate each summer.
'Many, many lives turned upside down' by wildfires: N.S. premier
Nova Scotia’s premier says the “historic” wildfires in the province have caused a “breath-taking amount of damage.”
World
Hong Kong detains 8 people on eve of Tiananmen Square anniversary
Hong Kong police detained eight people, including activists and artists, on the eve of the 34th anniversary of China's Tiananmen Square crackdown, a move that signals the city's shrinking freedom of expression.
Protesters back on the streets of Belgrade as president ignores calls to stand down
Tens of thousands of people rallied in Serbia's capital on Saturday for a fifth time in a month, following two mass shootings that shook the nation, even as the country's populist president rejected any responsibility for the crisis and ignored the protesters' demands to step down.
UN agency for Palestinian refugees raises just US$107 million of US$300 million needed
Despite a dire warning from the United Nations chief that the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees "is on the verge of financial collapse," donors at a pledging conference on Friday provided just US$107 million in new funds -- significantly less than the US$300 million it needs to keep helping millions of people.
India's deadly train crash renews questions over safety as government pushes railway upgrade
India's prime minister had been scheduled to inaugurate an electrical semi-high-speed train equipped with a safety feature - another step in the modernization of an antiquated railway that is the lifeline of the world's most populous nation.
Politics
Canada to 'significantly' enhance military presence in Indo-Pacific region: Anand
Defence Minister Anita Anand says Canada is committed to the support of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, and is reinforcing its military presence in the region.
'I will not bend': MP Jenny Kwan says she won't allow China to erase history
Jenny Kwan has been outspoken against human-rights violations by the Chinese Communist Party and often advocates for the country's Uyghur Muslim minority. The Hong Kong-born member of Parliament said in an interview with The Canadian Press that that's what made her an 'evergreen' target of the Chinese government.
Special rapporteur David Johnston’s office hired crisis communications firm Navigator
Special rapporteur David Johnston has hired crisis communications firm Navigator, his office confirmed on Friday.
Health
Experts warn of 'rapid' growth of IBD as number of Canadians diagnosed set to reach 470K by 2035
The number of people in Canada with inflammatory bowel disease is increasing rapidly and is expected to grow to 470,000 by 2035, according to a new report from Crohn's and Colitis Canada.
Black men were likely underdiagnosed with lung problems because of bias in software, study suggests
Racial bias built into a common medical test for lung function is likely leading to fewer Black patients getting care for breathing problems, a study published Thursday suggests.
Sci-Tech
Twitter's head of trust and safety says she has resigned
Twitter's head of trust and safety, Ella Irwin, told Reuters on Thursday that she has resigned from the social media company, which has faced criticism for lax protections against harmful content since billionaire Elon Musk acquired it in October.
Woman walking on California beach finds ancient mastodon tooth
A woman taking a Memorial Day weekend stroll on a California beach found something unusual sticking out of the sand: a tooth from an ancient mastodon.
Newly discovered stone tools drag dawn of Greek archaeology back by a quarter-million years
Deep in an open coal mine in southern Greece, researchers have discovered the antiquities-rich country's oldest archaeological site, which dates to 700,000 years ago and is associated with modern humans' hominin ancestors. The find announced Thursday would drag the dawn of Greek archaeology back by as much as a quarter of a million years, although older hominin sites have been discovered elsewhere in Europe. The oldest, in Spain, dates to more than a million years ago.
Entertainment
Montreal hot sauce makes spicy new addition to YouTube show 'Hot Ones'
La Pimenterie's Curry Verde is the hot new thing on 'Hot Ones,' a hit celebrity interview show on YouTube.
Acclaimed composer Kaija Saariaho dies at age 70 of brain tumour
Kaija Saariaho, who wrote acclaimed works that made her the among the most prominent composers of the 21st century, died Friday at the age of 70.
Christopher Nolan breaks down the best ways to watch a movie, ahead of his 'Oppenheimer' release
In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, director Christopher Nolan offers a guide to his favourite formats, explaining why it matters and even where he likes to sit so that audiences don't feel like they need a film school degree (or one in theoretical physics) before settling on a theatre.
Business
Walt Disney's Pixar targets 'Lightyear' execs among 75 job cuts
Walt Disney's Pixar Animation Studios has eliminated 75 positions including those of two executives behind box office disappointment 'Lightyear,' sources said on Saturday, the first significant job cuts at the studio in a decade.
Air Canada should face more consequences after two disruptions in a week, consumer advocate says
An airline consumer advocate says Air Canada should face tougher consequences for stranding passengers after two disruptions in a week.
Air Canada says to expect further travel disruptions following Thursday's IT issues
Air Canada says travellers should be prepared for further flight disruptions as it works to return service to normal following a technical malfunction Thursday.
Lifestyle
Canadian towns and cities try creative ways to recruit lifeguards amid shortage
Staff running pools across Canada are trying to entice people to work as lifeguards amid a shortage, the Lifesaving Society says
Ryan Gosling has a hilarious response to those who say he’s ‘too old’ to play Ken in ‘Barbie’ movie
Ryan Gosling channelled his “Ken-ergy” to defend himself against those who think he’s “too old” to play doll Ken in the new “Barbie” movie.
Meet the 14-year-old who won the Scripps National Spelling Bee with 'psammophile'
Dev, a 14-year-old from Largo, Florida, wins the National Spelling Bee.
Sports
Canada's Andreescu loses to Ukraine's Tsurenko in third round at Roland Garros
Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the French Open after losing to Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1, in the third round on Saturday.
Rafael Nadal is expected to miss 5 more months after having hip surgery
Rafael Nadal is expected to need about five months to recover from arthroscopic surgery on his left hip, a timeline that likely would keep him out for the rest of this season.
Autos
Volkswagen reboots its groovy 60s-era VW Bus. This time it's faster, roomier and electric
America apparently needs more car seats. So, when Volkswagen unveiled the ID. Buzz, a retro-styled electric van, last year, it noted that the version for the North American market would be longer and would have three rows of seats.
Vehicle sales rise in May, showing hope for strong summer: DesRosiers
DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. says May brought hope after several years of disrupted sales patterns, as vehicle sales rose.
110,000 Honda vehicles recalled in Canada due to crash risks
More than 110,000 Honda vehicles are subject to a recall in Canada, due to the risk of rusting rear frames causing a crash.