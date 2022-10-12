Taliban say Afghanistan secure enough for big projects

ISLAMABAD -

The Taliban say there is enough security across Afghanistan to restart major economic projects, despite attacks rocking the country since the group seized power more than a year ago.

The Taliban have been struggling to govern amid an economic downturn and the international community withholding official recognition.

A Taliban-appointed spokesman said Wednesday that Afghanistan now has the opportunity to connect with other countries in the region, highlighting China as a key partner.

Foreign aid stopped when the Taliban seized power in August 2021.

World governments piled on sanctions, halted bank transfers and froze billions more in Afghanistan's currency reserves.