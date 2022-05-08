Taliban divisions deepen as Afghan women defy veil edict
Arooza was furious and afraid, keeping her eyes open for Taliban on patrol as she and a friend shopped Sunday in Kabul's Macroyan neighbourhood.
The math teacher was fearful her large shawl, wrapped tight around her head, and sweeping pale brown coat would not satisfy the latest decree by the country's religiously driven Taliban government. After all, more than just her eyes were showing. Her face was visible.
Arooza, who asked to be identified by just one name to avoid attracting attention, wasn't wearing the all-encompassing burqa preferred by the Taliban, who on Saturday issued a new dress code for women appearing in public. The edict said only a woman's eyes should be visible.
The decree by the Taliban's hardline leader Hibaitullah Akhunzada even suggested women shouldn't leave their homes unless necessary and outlines a series of punishments for male relatives of women violating the code.
It was a major blow to the rights of women in Afghanistan, who for two decades had been living with relative freedom before the Taliban takeover last August -- when U.S. and other foreign forces withdrew in the chaotic end to a 20-year war.
A reclusive leader, Akhunzada rarely travels outside southern Kandahar, the traditional Taliban heartland. He favours the harsh elements of the group's previous time in power, in the 1990s, when girls and women were largely barred from school, work and public life.
Like Taliban founder Mullah Mohammad Omar, Akhunzada imposes a strict brand of Islam that marries religion with ancient tribal traditions, often blurring the two.
Akhunzada has taken tribal village traditions where girls often marry at puberty, and rarely leave their homes, and called it a religious demand, analysts say.
The Taliban have been divided between pragmatists and hardliners, as they struggle to transition from an insurgency to a governing body. Meanwhile, their government has been dealing with a worsening economic crisis. And Taliban efforts to win recognition and aid from Western nations have floundered, largely because they have not formed a more representative government, and restricted the rights of girls and women.
Until now, hardliners and pragmatists in the movement have avoided open confrontation.
Yet divisions were deepened in March, on the eve of the new school year, when Akhunzada issued a last-minute decision that girls should not be allowed to go to school after completing the sixth grade. In the weeks ahead of the start of the school year, senior Taliban officials had told journalists all girls would be allowed back in school. Akhunzada asserted that allowing the older girls back to school violated Islamic principles.
A prominent Afghan who meets the leadership and is familiar with their internal squabbles said that a senior Cabinet minister expressed his outrage over Akhunzada's views at a recent leadership meeting. He spoke on condition of anonymity to speak freely.
Torek Farhadi, a former government adviser, said he believes Taliban leaders have opted not to spar in public because they fear any perception of divisions could undermine their rule.
"The leadership does not see eye to eye on a number of matters but they all know that if they don't keep it together, everything might fall apart," Farhadi said. "In that case, they might start clashes with each other."
"For that reason, the elders have decided to put up with each other, including when it comes to non-agreeable decisions which are costing them a lot of uproar inside Afghanistan and internationally," Farhadi added.
Some of the more pragmatic leaders appear to be looking for quiet workarounds that will soften the hard-line decrees. Since March, there has been a growing chorus, even among the most powerful Taliban leaders, to return older girls to school while quietly ignoring other repressive edicts.
Earlier this month, Anas Haqqani, the younger brother of Sirajuddin, who heads the powerful Haqqani network, told a conference in the eastern city of Khost that girls are entitled to education and that they would soon return to school -- though he didn't say when. He also said that women had a role in building the nation.
"You will receive very good news that will make everyone very happy... this problem will be resolved in the following days," Haqqani said at the time.
In the Afghan capital of Kabul on Sunday, women wore the customary conservative Muslim dress. Most wore a traditional hijab, consisting of a headscarf and long robe or coat, but few covered their faces, as directed by the Taliban leader a day earlier. Those wearing a burqa, a head-to-toe garment that covers the face and hides the eyes behind netting were in the minority.
"Women in Afghanistan wear the hijab, and many wear the burqa, but this isn't about hijab, this is about the Taliban wanting to make all women disappear," said Shabana, who wore bright gold bangles beneath her flowing black coat, her hair hidden behind a black head scarf with sequins. "This is about the Taliban wanting to make us invisible."
Arooza said the Taliban rulers are driving Afghans to leave their country. "Why should I stay here if they don't want to give us our human rights? We are human," she said.
Several women stopped to talk. They all challenged the latest edict.
"We don't want to live in a prison," said Parveen, who like the other women wanted only to give one name.
"These edicts attempt to erase a whole gender and generation of Afghans who grew up dreaming of a better world," said Obaidullah Baheer, a visiting scholar at New York's New School and former lecturer at the American University in Afghanistan.
"It pushes families to leave the country by any means necessary. It also fuels grievances that would eventually spill over into large-scale mobilization against the Taliban," he said.
After decades of war, Baheer said it wouldn't have taken much on the Taliban's part to make Afghans content with their rule "an opportunity that the Taliban are wasting fast."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, announces more military supports for Ukraine, sanctions on Russians
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Sunday and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while announcing more military support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russian individuals and entities.
Dozens feared dead in bombing of Ukrainian school
More than 60 people were feared dead Sunday after a Russian bomb flattened a school being used as a shelter, Ukrainian officials said, while Moscow's forces kept up their attack on defenders inside Mariupol's steel plant in an apparent race to capture the city ahead of Russia's Victory Day holiday.
Gas could rise by five cents this week and five cents the week after, analyst says
A leading energy price expert says gas prices could go up another five cents across Canada if Russia decides to intensify its assault on Ukraine or declare all-out war come Monday.
Havana hotel death toll at 30 as dogs search for survivors
Search crews with dogs on Sunday hunted through the ruins of a luxury hotel in Cuba's capital for survivors of a devastating explosion while officials raised the number of known dead to 30.
Cognitive impairment from long COVID equivalent to aging 20 years, study finds
A new study says that cognitive impairment due to long COVID is the equivalent of aging 20 years or losing 10 IQ points.
Alberta mother and child found dead, RCMP investigating
Brooks RCMP are investigating after the bodies of a woman and her eight-month-old daughter were found inside a home on Saturday evening.
New polar bear cubs a good sign, but species still in danger, experts say
On Norway’s second largest island, researchers came across a female bear with her two cubs, who are just days out of hibernation -- a welcome sign considering the species is still in danger due to continuing sea ice loss.
Nearly half of Canadian moms reaching their breaking point due to pandemic, survey finds
A new survey has found that more than two years into COVID-19, pandemic-related stressors continue to have a disproportionately negative impact on the mental health and careers of mothers.
Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady
Jill Biden made an unannounced visit to western Ukraine on Sunday, holding a surprise Mother's Day meeting with first lady Olena Zelenska to show U.S. support for the embattled nation as Russia presses its punishing war in the eastern regions.
Canada
-
'Last resort': Police forces struggling to provide support for people in crisis
A 2021 study in the Journal of Community Safety and Well-Being found 75 per cent of police-involved civilian fatalities in Canada involved a person experiencing a mental-health crisis or who was under the influence of a substance.
-
Alberta mother and child found dead, RCMP investigating
Brooks RCMP are investigating after the bodies of a woman and her eight-month-old daughter were found inside a home on Saturday evening.
-
Governor General expected to get warm welcome during return to home region of Nunavik
The usual excitement over the end of the school year in Nunavik is reaching a new level, as hundreds of students get ready to present special projects to the country's first Indigenous Governor General.
-
60 mm of rain could be coming to Manitoba over the next week
A series of precipitation systems could bring between 40 and 60 millimetres of rain to Manitoba over the next five to seven days, with the chance of some areas getting even more than that.
-
Sensors to warn people of an earthquake installed in Ottawa area
Natural Resources Canada has been installing seismic sensors in the capital region over the past week that are part of the Earthquake Early Warning Network.
-
B.C. court rejects top doctor's effort to dismiss COVID-19 vaccine mandate lawsuit
The B.C. Supreme Court has rejected the provincial government's attempt to dismiss one of the lawsuits challenging COVID-19 vaccination requirements for health-care workers.
World
-
Trudeau meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, announces more military supports for Ukraine, sanctions on Russians
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Sunday and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while announcing more military support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russian individuals and entities.
-
'Everything shook': Last civilians flee Ukraine steel mill
Pale and drawn, the last civilians sheltering in bunkers beneath a sprawling steel mill in the decimated Ukrainian port city of Mariupol arrived late Sunday night in Zaporizhzhia, the first major Ukrainian city beyond the frontlines.
-
Abortion leak exposes U.S. Supreme Court in disarray
The leak of a draft U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision shows a once-staid body creaking under pressure as its increasingly assertive conservative majority looks to upend the law on a range of major issues.
-
How short wave radio is resurfacing as a tool in Ukraine
In a world of mobile phones, satellites and the internet, some old school technology is making a major comeback. The short wave radio, used by spies for decades to send encrypted messages, is being resurrected for the war in Ukraine.
-
Vicky White had a 'special relationship' with inmate Casey White. Here are some other people who fell in love with inmates behind bars
More than a week after an Alabama corrections officer disappeared with an inmate accused of murder, authorities say officer Vicky White, 56, and inmate Casey White, 38, may have had a romantic relationship.
-
Taliban divisions deepen as Afghan women defy veil edict
The Taliban's edict that only a woman's eyes should be visible is a major blow to the rights of women in Afghanistan, who for two decades had been living with relative freedom before the Taliban takeover last August -- when U.S. and other foreign forces withdrew in the chaotic end to a 20-year war.
Politics
-
Former Bank of Canada governor slams Poilievre's assertion central bank is 'financially illiterate'
Former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge is strongly disputing Conservative Party MP and leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre's claim the central bank is 'financially illiterate.'
-
$45M sexual, reproductive health fund not yet released a year later: advocates
A year after the federal government announced a $45-million fund for organizations making sexual and reproductive information and services more available, advocates say none of the money has been released.
-
'Trust us' isn't enough to win confidence in Emergencies Act inquiry: law's author
Former defence minister and author of the Emergencies Act Beatty says the extraordinary powers granted under the act were intended to be met with extraordinary accountability on the part of the government.
Health
-
Health Canada recalls eye drops due to ingredients not on label
One lot each of Pharmasave Advanced Relief Eye Drops and Compliments Advanced Relief Eye Drops are being recalled because of a packing error.
-
$45M sexual, reproductive health fund not yet released a year later: advocates
A year after the federal government announced a $45-million fund for organizations making sexual and reproductive information and services more available, advocates say none of the money has been released.
-
Cognitive impairment from long COVID equivalent to aging 20 years, study finds
A new study says that cognitive impairment due to long COVID is the equivalent of aging 20 years or losing 10 IQ points.
Sci-Tech
-
How short wave radio is resurfacing as a tool in Ukraine
In a world of mobile phones, satellites and the internet, some old school technology is making a major comeback. The short wave radio, used by spies for decades to send encrypted messages, is being resurrected for the war in Ukraine.
-
Sensors to warn people of an earthquake installed in Ottawa area
Natural Resources Canada has been installing seismic sensors in the capital region over the past week that are part of the Earthquake Early Warning Network.
-
Hang in there, parents: Brain science shows teen annoyance part of normal development
As many mothers of young children are celebrated with homemade cards and sticky kisses for Mother's Day, moms of teens may be wondering why their kids just seem irritated by their presence.
Entertainment
-
'Doctor Strange 2' conjures up biggest opening of 2022
The summer movie season is off to a blockbuster start thanks to 'Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.' The superhero extravaganza grossed an estimated US$185 million in ticket sales in its first weekend in U.S. and Canadian theatres, the Walt Disney Co. said Sunday.
-
'Sex Education' actor Ncuti Gatwa to be new 'Doctor Who'
Ncuti Gatwa will be the first Black actor to play the lead role in British sci-fi series 'Doctor Who,' taking over from Jodie Whittaker as the 14th incarnation of the Time Lord next year, the BBC said on Sunday.
-
Jacquelyn Mills' 'Geographies of Solitude' wins Hot Docs' best Canadian film award
A film about an environmentalist living on Nova Scotia's Sable Island has won top Canadian honours at this year's Hot Docs Film Festival.
Business
-
Gas could rise by five cents this week and five cents the week after, analyst says
A leading energy price expert says gas prices could go up another five cents across Canada if Russia decides to intensify its assault on Ukraine or declare all-out war come Monday.
-
Two years after COVID, a renewed focus on corporate mental health efforts
Twenty-six months into a gruelling pandemic, with many Canadians facing the added challenge of navigating a return to the office, companies are embracing a range of approaches to help workers coping with mental health challenges. But experts say lip service remains a hazard too many boardrooms still fall back on.
-
Rogers, Shaw vow to fight competition commissioner's effort to block merger
The proposed $26-billion merger between two of Canada's telecom titans has hit a new regulatory hurdle after the Commissioner of Competition has indicated it intends to block the deal.
Lifestyle
-
Apocalypse survival school in Alberta teaches 'worst-case scenario' skills
The Apocalypse Preparedness and Survival School in the Edmonton area teaches skills that will come in handy during a worst-case scenario, its founder says
-
After leak, religious rift over legal abortion on display
America's faithful are bracing -- some with cautionary joy and others with looming dread -- for the Supreme Court to potentially overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and end the nationwide right to legal abortion.
-
Dog that fosters kittens on Salt Spring Island inspires foster family
The B.C. SPCA is highlighting Mother's Day by celebrating moms in all shapes and sizes, including Alice, a Chihuahua-Pomeranian mix who fosters kittens on Salt Spring Island.
Sports
-
Former sprint star Surin excited to mentor Canada's athletes at 2024 Paris Olympics
Bruny Surin, who was part of Canada's 4x100-metre relay team that raced to gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, has been named the Canadian team's chef de mission for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
-
Lewis Hamilton visited by Michelle Obama, speaks on Roe v. Wade
Lewis Hamilton dipped into the Roe v. Wade debate shortly after arriving in the United States. As the seven-time world champion prepared for Formula One's debut in South Florida, Hamilton also hosted former first lady Michelle Obama in his pit for practice and qualifying.
-
80-1 shot Rich Strike races to huge upset in Kentucky Derby
Rich Strike came charging up the rail to overtake the leaders in the closing strides for a stunning 80-1 upset in the Kentucky Derby.
Autos
-
Gas-price record broken again in Metro Vancouver
Gas prices reached yet another all-time high in Metro Vancouver Friday, rising to 216.9 cents per litre.
-
Fake marina with fake water steals show at Miami Grand Prix
Formula One pictured a race in Miami and envisioned sun, sand, beaches and boats. So when the inaugural Miami Grand Prix landed at Hard Rock Stadium, nowhere near the South Beach backdrop F1 was seeking, the promoter said don't worry. They built a fake marina. With fake water, and all.
-
Grosjean borrows from 'Days of Thunder' in response to Rahal
Romain Grosjean used a line from the movie 'Days of Thunder' to shrug off criticism from Graham Rahal following late contact between the two in last week's IndyCar race.